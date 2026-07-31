Customer Spotlight

How INT cut executive reporting from hours of chasing to minutes

INT Intelligence and Telecom's administrative and operations teams moved government bidding, executive reporting, and daily coordination into one ClickUp workspace. Administrative Coordinator Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez uses two Super Agents and a layer of automations to replace manual updates and keep high-stakes work moving.

Industry: Public safety / telecom infrastructure | Employees : 201–500 | Use case: Administrative operations, government bidding, and executive reporting

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at INT Intelligence and Telecom

ClickUp transformed the way we operate,

taking us from manual, disconnected processes to a centralized, automated operation that lets our team focus on delivering value to our customers."

— Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez, Administrative Coordinator, INT Intelligence and Telecom

Maria Angelica
AT A GLANCE

How Maria stopped hand-building the management report

Executive reporting used to start with a scavenger hunt across multiple projects and teams before anyone could write a word. Now INT's Executive Reporting Super Agent generates a consolidated report in minutes, and its Government Bidding Super Agent answers specific process questions in seconds instead of sending people back through regulations and checklists. Underneath both, automations handle the assignments, approvals, and follow-ups that used to eat the day.

2 Super Agents

For bidding and executive reporting

Reports in minutes

Instead of manual, multi-project compilation

6 automated workflows

Replacing repetitive admin across teams

Before ClickUp : The manual reporting scramble and documentation-heavy bidding

Until recently, INT's administrative and operations teams chased the day across spreadsheets, email threads, shared documents, and manual checklists. Executive reports had to be built by collecting updates from multiple projects one at a time.

Government bidding meant digging through documentation, regulations, and procedures by hand, with the constant risk of missing something important. The teams were capable and organized, but the system around them made every update, approval, and follow-up heavier than it needed to be.

After ClickUp : Agents draft the report, automations move the work

ClickUp now acts as the operating layer. INT built two Super Agents — one for government bidding, one for executive reporting — then added Automations for assignments, approvals, notifications, CRM follow-up, and recurring admin.

Leadership gets consolidated reports in minutes rather than after rounds of manual compilation, and the bidding team pulls consistent answers from an internal knowledge base instead of searching document by document. For a telecom and public-safety business, that creates a more reliable way to coordinate the work that directly supports customer delivery..

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

A: "The biggest surprise was how our Government Bidding Super Agent could instantly search our internal knowledge base and answer specific questions about the bidding process. Instead of searching through documents, regulations, and procedures, the team now gets consistent answers in seconds, making the process faster and reducing errors."

— Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez, Administrative Coordinator, INT Intelligence and Telecom

About INT Intelligence and Telecom

INT Intelligence and Telecom Technologies is a Mexican company specializing in mission-critical networks, public safety infrastructure, telecom systems, data intelligence, and integrated security environments for government and enterprise organizations. The company is headquartered in Mexico City and also operates a Houston, Texas office. Its public profile lists 201–500 employees and highlights more than 300 certified technical engineers supporting projects across Mexico and international markets. That mix of regulated, high-stakes work is exactly what makes standardized, well-documented operations so valuable to the business.
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