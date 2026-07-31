INT Intelligence and Telecom's administrative and operations teams moved government bidding, executive reporting, and daily coordination into one ClickUp workspace. Administrative Coordinator Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez uses two Super Agents and a layer of automations to replace manual updates and keep high-stakes work moving.
Industry: Public safety / telecom infrastructure | Employees : 201–500 | Use case: Administrative operations, government bidding, and executive reporting
taking us from manual, disconnected processes to a centralized, automated operation that lets our team focus on delivering value to our customers."
— Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez, Administrative Coordinator, INT Intelligence and Telecom
Until recently, INT's administrative and operations teams chased the day across spreadsheets, email threads, shared documents, and manual checklists. Executive reports had to be built by collecting updates from multiple projects one at a time.
Government bidding meant digging through documentation, regulations, and procedures by hand, with the constant risk of missing something important. The teams were capable and organized, but the system around them made every update, approval, and follow-up heavier than it needed to be.
ClickUp now acts as the operating layer. INT built two Super Agents — one for government bidding, one for executive reporting — then added Automations for assignments, approvals, notifications, CRM follow-up, and recurring admin.
Leadership gets consolidated reports in minutes rather than after rounds of manual compilation, and the bidding team pulls consistent answers from an internal knowledge base instead of searching document by document. For a telecom and public-safety business, that creates a more reliable way to coordinate the work that directly supports customer delivery..
A: "The biggest surprise was how our Government Bidding Super Agent could instantly search our internal knowledge base and answer specific questions about the bidding process. Instead of searching through documents, regulations, and procedures, the team now gets consistent answers in seconds, making the process faster and reducing errors."
— Maria Angelica Ramirez Diez, Administrative Coordinator, INT Intelligence and Telecom