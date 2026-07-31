Until recently, INT's administrative and operations teams chased the day across spreadsheets, email threads, shared documents, and manual checklists. Executive reports had to be built by collecting updates from multiple projects one at a time.

Government bidding meant digging through documentation, regulations, and procedures by hand, with the constant risk of missing something important. The teams were capable and organized, but the system around them made every update, approval, and follow-up heavier than it needed to be.