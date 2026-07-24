Once upon an alt-tab...
When Cherry Wong built Savills' regional PMO, she was running delivery at a scale most IT teams never reach — CRM rollouts and custom systems shipping across Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, and China, some built in-house, some delivered by vendors. The work was well-run. The tools holding it just couldn't see each other.
Azure DevOps handled source code and tickets, but its all-or-nothing sharing made cross-team work awkward, and a project only really existed once development began. Everything upstream — requests, feedback, bug lists — lived in Excel.
Cherry WongIT Business Partner, Savills
"Previously we logged everything through Excel, with different versions flying around. Whenever the dev team closed a ticket, I'd go back into the sheet by hand and update it — this is done, this is ready for UAT."
The cost is compounded across geographies. Keeping different countries in sync meant scheduling status calls, chasing updates, and waiting on availability across time zones. Leadership visibility ran on a monthly ritual of its own: collecting updates from every country, consolidating them into separate PowerPoint decks, and assembling a master presentation for the CIO. The people who understood the projects best were spending their time reporting on them instead of moving them forward.