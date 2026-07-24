The chase disappeared next. When an item hits "ready for development," the vendor team is assigned automatically — "I don't even need to say 'this ticket is ready," Cherry says; "the moment it moves to the next stage, the right person is already on it."

The day-to-day conversation moved into the work itself. This is the terrain Ian Or knows best: he runs a ten-person CRM delivery team spread across India, Hong Kong, and China, the kind of setup that used to run on scheduled calls across three time zones. Now vendors leave their questions as comments, his business analysts answer in the same thread, the QA team also re-verified, and the whole exchange stays attached to the ticket for good — so the answer is still there months later when someone asks why. A screenshot or screen recording reproduces a bug in seconds, with no proof-of-issue call to book.

For Ian, that changed the shape of the week.