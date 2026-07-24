Customer Story

Savills Streamlines Multi-Country IT Delivery and Saves 50+ Delivery Hours Monthly with ClickUp

Savills' regional IT team delivers CRM rollouts, custom builds, infrastructure projects and vendor projects across 14 regions in Asia. As that portfolio grew, the work outran Azure DevOps and a stack of Excel trackers — so the team rebuilt its entire delivery lifecycle on ClickUp.

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~50 hours saved per month

Asynchronous collaboration replaced daily coordination calls across a distributed 10-person project team.

100% migration from Azure DevOps

Full lifecycle tracking—intake through release—consolidated into a single platform.

Live CIO dashboard eliminated manual reporting

Management gained self-serve visibility into active and at-risk projects across countries.

Company Overview
Savills is a 171-year-old global real estate services firm with operations spanning Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, and China. Their regional IT team manages a portfolio of business applications implementations, system development, and vendor partnerships, supported by approximately 150 ClickUp users working across waterfall, agile, and hybrid delivery models.

Story Snapshot
Savills' IT PMO wrestled with work sprawl across Azure DevOps, Excel spreadsheets, and fragmented status reports that left leadership operating blind and teams chasing updates in multiple directions. When Cherry Wong led the search for a converged workspace, ClickUp won the evaluation on roadmap strength, automation capability, and delivery-mode flexibility. Today, Savills runs end-to-end project lifecycles, automated handoffs, and a live CIO dashboard that has retired the monthly PowerPoint marathon.

  • Industry: Real Estate Services (global property advisory, FTSE 250)
  • Employees: ~42,000 globally
  • Use Case: IT Project Management / PMO — multi-country software delivery
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In Frame

Once upon an alt-tab...


When Cherry Wong built Savills' regional PMO, she was running delivery at a scale most IT teams never reach — CRM rollouts and custom systems shipping across Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, and China, some built in-house, some delivered by vendors. The work was well-run. The tools holding it just couldn't see each other.

Azure DevOps handled source code and tickets, but its all-or-nothing sharing made cross-team work awkward, and a project only really existed once development began. Everything upstream — requests, feedback, bug lists — lived in Excel.

Cherry

Cherry WongIT Business Partner, Savills

"Previously we logged everything through Excel, with different versions flying around. Whenever the dev team closed a ticket, I'd go back into the sheet by hand and update it — this is done, this is ready for UAT."

The cost is compounded across geographies. Keeping different countries in sync meant scheduling status calls, chasing updates, and waiting on availability across time zones. Leadership visibility ran on a monthly ritual of its own: collecting updates from every country, consolidating them into separate PowerPoint decks, and assembling a master presentation for the CIO. The people who understood the projects best were spending their time reporting on them instead of moving them forward.

The Solution

Why another spreadsheet wouldn't do

Cherry didn't swap tools on a hunch. She stood up a full evaluation team to put ClickUp head-to-head against Zoho Project, Teamwork, and monday.com, testing each against the one thing Savills actually needed: automation that could move work across stages and countries without a person pushing it along.

Cherry

Cherry WongIT Business Partner, Savills

"We had a big evaluation team compare ClickUp against Zoho Project, Teamwork, and monday.com. Some tools do not work at all for Agile framework, one of them felt almost like a colorful Excel with no real automation to move work across stages. ClickUp's roadmap, innovation, and automation made it the clear choice."

The verdict pointed right back at the world they were trying to leave. Another spreadsheet, however polished, was never going to carry all countries. ClickUp won on the automation and roadmap.

Every project, under a single record

So Cherry's team rebuilt delivery around a single front door. Requests come in through forms with built-in checklists — use case, approvals, required inputs — and a demand board vets them before anything becomes a live project. From there, one record carries the work the whole way.

Ian Or

Ian OrSenior Project Manager, Savills

"The whole journey of an item — from the enhancement request to the product backlog to whatever bugs follow — is tracked under one parent ClickUp ID. Months later, we can trace exactly what was deployed and what caused an issue."

Nothing gets re-keyed between systems, and the history travels with the work. The team added fields for root cause, resolution, and prevention, so every closed bug leaves a record that the next project can learn from. They didn't just move their process into a new tool — they made it smarter than before, with better project governance along the way.

The Impact

Fifty hours a month, handed back


The chase disappeared next. When an item hits "ready for development," the vendor team is assigned automatically — "I don't even need to say 'this ticket is ready," Cherry says; "the moment it moves to the next stage, the right person is already on it."

The day-to-day conversation moved into the work itself. This is the terrain Ian Or knows best: he runs a ten-person CRM delivery team spread across India, Hong Kong, and China, the kind of setup that used to run on scheduled calls across three time zones. Now vendors leave their questions as comments, his business analysts answer in the same thread, the QA team also re-verified, and the whole exchange stays attached to the ticket for good — so the answer is still there months later when someone asks why. A screenshot or screen recording reproduces a bug in seconds, with no proof-of-issue call to book.

For Ian, that changed the shape of the week.

Ian Or

Ian OrSenior Project Manager, Savills

"ClickUp gave us back 50+ hours a month. Instead of scheduling calls and waiting on everyone's availability, we just develop and resolve things in the task thread. For a 10-person team across India, Hong Kong, and China, that's a whole person's productivity we didn't know we were losing."

Transparency as a byproduct

The same project registry that runs the teams feeds the CIO dashboard, so visibility became a byproduct of doing the work rather than a task on top of it. Management checks project health and spots at-risk initiatives in real time and whenever they need it — no decks, no consolidation, no month-old numbers. And because estimates now sit beside actuals, a job that runs 50 hours against a 20-hour estimate tells the team why: scope creep, an underestimate, or a change request.

Cherry

Cherry WongIT Business Partner (former PMO Lead), Savills

"Previously, we'd call each country every month for project updates, then build 20 different PowerPoints into a master deck for management. Now every project rolls up live to a CIO dashboard, so our CIO just logs in to see active and at-risk projects."

Looking ahead

The month-end deck is gone

Cherry Wong built a PMO to hold all countries of software delivery in one view. The clearest sign it worked is how little of it now runs through her. A ticket closes without anyone opening a spreadsheet. A vendor picks up the next stage without a nudge. The month ends without twenty decks stitched into one.

What Cherry handed back to the team isn't only hours, though there are plenty of those. It's attention. The people who used to spend their weeks reporting on projects now spend them moving projects — and the system Cherry designed with ClickUp is what lets a small team deliver at the scale a 170-year-old firm expects.

Cherry

Cherry Wong IT Business Partner, Savills

"Project Managers used to spend their time proving to management that work was happening. Now the dashboard proves it for them, and Project Managers spend that time making sure the work is actually good."

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