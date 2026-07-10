ClickUp for Finance

How Investe Piauí uses ClickUp AI to speed strategic project execution

In a controlled ClickUp AI pilot, Eduardo Duque and Investe Piauí’s project and investment team are turning meeting-heavy work into faster updates, cleaner handoffs, and clearer institutional knowledge.
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Free forever. No credit card.
Investe

By the numbers

2 pilot users

deliberate early rollout

Executive updates in minutes

faster summarization workflow

Multiple teams supported

project and investment alignment

Industry

Public sector / investment promotion

Employees

50+

Use Case

Strategic project and investment coordination

Based in

Teresina, Brazil

Turning meetings into momentum

Eduardo Duque works at the point where investment conversations, project timelines, and stakeholder updates all collide. At Investe Piauí, that means a single week can generate layers of notes, decisions, and follow-up work across strategic initiatives. Now, instead of rebuilding the story of a project from scattered documents, he can move from discussion to executive-ready update far faster, with ClickUp holding the thread.

Then

Until recently, that thread had to be rebuilt by hand. Meeting notes were reviewed manually. Status updates were drafted from scratch. Action items lived separately from the discussions that created them, and project context had to be pulled together from multiple places every time someone needed a clear picture. The work was getting done, but too much of the day was disappearing into documentation and search.

Now

The operating layer is tighter. In ClickUp, Eduardo and his assistant use AI to summarize meetings, draft reports, pull key information from project documentation, and turn long discussions into action items and updates the team can share quickly. That matters because Investe Piauí’s work sits close to real investment and project decisions; faster handoffs and clearer context help the team stay aligned without adding more administrative weight to every project.

Off-Script with ClickUp

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Eduardo shares...

The ability to instantly summarize large volumes of project information and meeting discussions into concise executive updates was a game changer.

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Investe Piauí

“ClickUp transformed how we manage projects, investments, and institutional knowledge by bringing execution, collaboration, and intelligence into a single platform.”

- Eduardo Duque, Project and Investment Manager, Investe Piauí

Eduardo Duque

About Investe Piauí

Investe Piauí is the State of Piauí’s strategic investment attraction agency, focused on connecting investors to opportunities across infrastructure, innovation, logistics, and sustainable economic development. The agency supports investment promotion and business growth initiatives across the region while helping structure the conditions that attract new enterprise activity. Public information places its administrative base in Teresina, Brazil, with additional efforts aimed at expanding the state’s national and international investment reach.
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