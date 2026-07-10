How Investe Piauí uses ClickUp AI to speed strategic project execution

Until recently, that thread had to be rebuilt by hand. Meeting notes were reviewed manually. Status updates were drafted from scratch. Action items lived separately from the discussions that created them, and project context had to be pulled together from multiple places every time someone needed a clear picture. The work was getting done, but too much of the day was disappearing into documentation and search.
Eduardo shares...
The ability to instantly summarize large volumes of project information and meeting discussions into concise executive updates was a game changer.
“ClickUp transformed how we manage projects, investments, and institutional knowledge by bringing execution, collaboration, and intelligence into a single platform.”
- Eduardo Duque, Project and Investment Manager, Investe Piauí