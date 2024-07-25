The Challenge
Disparate systems led to inefficient communication
Good Time Design's talent bookings, inventory management, accounting and general operations were all handled separately in disconnected tools. One team would use an industry tool like Master Tour while the other used Google Sheets.
Since the platforms weren’t connected, inefficiencies grew over time. Duplicate data populated across systems and there were no standardized processes to guide daily operations.
Michael HarrisTalent Buyer
“I was using Google Sheets and a smattering of different tools to keep track of our business. It was chaotic. We needed a more efficient solution.”