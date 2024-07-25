Customer Story

Good Time Design cuts admin tasks by 50% with ClickUp

Company Overview
Good Time Design is a premier hospitality and entertainment group known for its innovative approach to venue management and live events. With locations in San Diego, Nashville, and upcoming venues in Vegas, they are expanding rapidly and setting high standards in the industry.

Story Snapshot
Good Time Design's talent bookings and inventory management were handled separately using disconnected tools. This disjointed style of working led to inefficiencies and a lack of standardized processes, which caused communication issues between teams.

  • Industry: Entertainment
  • Employees: 50+
  • Use Case: Event Management
The Challenge

Disparate systems led to inefficient communication


Good Time Design's talent bookings, inventory management, accounting and general operations were all handled separately in disconnected tools. One team would use an industry tool like Master Tour while the other used Google Sheets.

Since the platforms weren’t connected, inefficiencies grew over time. Duplicate data populated across systems and there were no standardized processes to guide daily operations.

Michael Harris

Michael HarrisTalent Buyer

“I was using Google Sheets and a smattering of different tools to keep track of our business. It was chaotic. We needed a more efficient solution.”

The Solution

Talent and event management streamlined with ClickUp


At any one time, Good Time Design manages multiple artists' schedules, booking different shows across the country, and coordinating events. To ensure their priorities are effectively organized, they need a tool that can create detailed lists for artists, venues, and shows all without sacrificing employee time. Previously, this was a difficult process to manage navigating through multiple tools. Context would be lost, and extra time would be spent on ensuring communication was fluid.

ClickUp made this process seamless with a flexible design, enabling communications to exist in one place while allowing the team to view their work the way they want. This allowed for easy tracking and management of bookings, with features such as hold statuses and automated tasks.

The music industry has a set of software tools people tend to stick to, " says Micahel Harris. "We took a risk moving our artist, vendor, and event management to ClickUp. That risk has more than paid off."

Inventory Management Enhanced

The production team used ClickUp to keep track of all equipment, from microphones to audio consoles. Technicians could update the status of items in real-time, ensuring efficient maintenance and reduced downtime.

We were having trouble with an amp the other day. Checked for it in ClickUp and were able to see exactly what model it was, which other venues it was used at, and exactly how to troubleshoot in real-time,” Michael said.

Improved Communication and Collaboration

ClickUp facilitated better coordination between teams. Public Views and Lists allowed stakeholders to access relevant information easily, reducing the need for constant email updates and manual data entry. With the ability to quickly share updates across all layers of the organization, executives, artists, management teams, and more can view project updates seamlessly.

ClickUp allows everyone to effectively manage work on the go. Instead of needing to jump through hoops between multiple tools to give updates, our work is centralized in one place,” says Michael.

The Impact

Good Time Design boosted their efficiency and is planning more

By adopting ClickUp, Good Time Design significantly improved their operational efficiency. The centralized platform reduced administrative tasks by over 50%, improved coordination across departments, and enabled the team to take on more projects with the same resources. As Good Time Design continues to expand, ClickUp remains an integral tool throughout their strategy to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

Michael Harris

Micahel HarrisTalent Buyer

“With ClickUp, we can do more with less. It has saved us countless hours and allowed us to focus on growing our business.”

