At any one time, Good Time Design manages multiple artists' schedules, booking different shows across the country, and coordinating events. To ensure their priorities are effectively organized, they need a tool that can create detailed lists for artists, venues, and shows all without sacrificing employee time. Previously, this was a difficult process to manage navigating through multiple tools. Context would be lost, and extra time would be spent on ensuring communication was fluid.

ClickUp made this process seamless with a flexible design, enabling communications to exist in one place while allowing the team to view their work the way they want. This allowed for easy tracking and management of bookings, with features such as hold statuses and automated tasks.

“The music industry has a set of software tools people tend to stick to, " says Micahel Harris. "We took a risk moving our artist, vendor, and event management to ClickUp. That risk has more than paid off."

Inventory Management Enhanced

The production team used ClickUp to keep track of all equipment, from microphones to audio consoles. Technicians could update the status of items in real-time, ensuring efficient maintenance and reduced downtime.

“We were having trouble with an amp the other day. Checked for it in ClickUp and were able to see exactly what model it was, which other venues it was used at, and exactly how to troubleshoot in real-time,” Michael said.

Improved Communication and Collaboration

ClickUp facilitated better coordination between teams. Public Views and Lists allowed stakeholders to access relevant information easily, reducing the need for constant email updates and manual data entry. With the ability to quickly share updates across all layers of the organization, executives, artists, management teams, and more can view project updates seamlessly.

“ClickUp allows everyone to effectively manage work on the go. Instead of needing to jump through hoops between multiple tools to give updates, our work is centralized in one place,” says Michael.