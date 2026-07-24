Today, Tyler answers, manages and tracks the majority of operational and compliance queries reaching National Office. A branch owner emails in about a Care Quality Commission requirement — the CQC being the regulator that inspects and rates every care provider in England — the kind of question where a rushed or inconsistent answer becomes a compliance problem, not just a slow reply. It lands on Tyler board, tagged with the branch it came from, an urgency level, and a due date. He works it through to resolved, and the exchange stays on record.

That is the pattern for all 18 branches. Compliance queries, support tickets and weekly reporting are coordinated through Tyler's workflow in ClickUp,and Tyler is surprising calm because none of it has to live in his head.

A network that grew faster than the tooling

Guardian Angel Carers works in a regulated corner of home care, where guidance to a branch has to be timely and consistent every time. As the network pushed past a dozen branches and kept climbing, the volume of support queries, compliance questions, and performance reviews climbed with it. The tooling just hadn't caught up to the size of the operation. be timely and consistent every time. As the network pushed past a dozen branches and kept climbing, the volume of support queries, compliance questions, and performance reviews climbed with it. The tooling just hadn't caught up to the size of the operation.