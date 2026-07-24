Customer Story

Guardian Angel Carers scales consistent operations across 18 franchise branches with ClickUp

The UK home-care franchise that Olympic sailor Christina founded on a houseboat in 2012 now coordinates more than 500 carers known internally as CareAngel’s across 18 owner-run branches from a single ClickUp workspace.

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Weekly reporting automated end-to-end

ClickUp's Super-Agent replaced manual ticket counting, delivering a complete performance report every Friday at 4:30 PM without human effort.

One platform for support tickets, dashboards, and franchise growth tracking

A single converged workspace eliminated the need for scattered email threads, handwritten notes, and disconnected reporting tools.

Company Overview
Guardian Angel Carers is a UK home-care franchise founded in 2012, now operating 19 individually owned branches with over 500 carers providing day care, night care, live-in care, and companionship services. A single national office coordinates operations, compliance, and growth across the entire network.

Story Snapshot
Guardian Angel Carers grew from one houseboat in Chichester to 18 individually owned branches and 500 CareAngel’s. Support, compliance, and growth for all of them once ran through email inboxes, spreadsheets, and handwritten notes. Consolidating everything into ClickUp gave National Office one place of record: tracked support tickets, live branch dashboards, and a Super-Agent that files the weekly performance report on its own.

  • Industry: Professional Services
  • Employees: 51-200
  • Use Case: Franchise operations management
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In Frame

Queries from Eighteen branches pour into one surprisingly calm desk


Today, Tyler answers, manages and tracks the majority of operational and compliance queries reaching National Office. A branch owner emails in about a Care Quality Commission requirement — the CQC being the regulator that inspects and rates every care provider in England — the kind of question where a rushed or inconsistent answer becomes a compliance problem, not just a slow reply. It lands on Tyler board, tagged with the branch it came from, an urgency level, and a due date. He works it through to resolved, and the exchange stays on record.

That is the pattern for all 18 branches. Compliance queries, support tickets and weekly reporting are coordinated through Tyler's workflow in ClickUp,and Tyler is surprising calm because none of it has to live in his head.

A network that grew faster than the tooling

Guardian Angel Carers works in a regulated corner of home care, where guidance to a branch has to be timely and consistent every time. As the network pushed past a dozen branches and kept climbing, the volume of support queries, compliance questions, and performance reviews climbed with it. The tooling just hadn't caught up to the size of the operation. be timely and consistent every time. As the network pushed past a dozen branches and kept climbing, the volume of support queries, compliance questions, and performance reviews climbed with it. The tooling just hadn't caught up to the size of the operation.

Tyler GA

Tyler OrmstonOperations Coordinator, Guardian Angel Carers

"Support queries used to live in a shared Outlook inbox, growth in spreadsheets, and my handwritten to-do list. Consolidating all 18 branches into one ClickUp workspace gave us a single system of record and made consistency possible."

Their Setup

Every ticket carries its own history

Tyler rebuilt the support inbox as a tracked workflow. Each query moves through custom statuses — allocated, awaiting third-party response, resolved — with fields for urgency, originating branch, and due dates that keep anything from quietly going cold. "It's like my own personal assistant," he says; it tells him what to do and when, instead of leaving him to reconstruct it from notes or memory across 18 branches.

Tyler GA

Tyler OrmstonOperations Coordinator, Guardian Angel Carers

"In ClickUp we built custom statuses, urgency and branch fields, and due-date enforcement, so any colleague can open the board and can immediately see the current status of every ticket."

Growth an owner can read at a glance

Each branch has its own ClickUp Space with dashboards that turn raw sales inquiries into something a busy owner can actually read: where leads came from, which are converted to clients, and where the next marketing pound should go. Owners compare month over month in charts rather than piecing the picture together after the fact. National Office watches the same growth figures, Tyler notes, "stepping in early when a branch needs help," reducing the need for routine status meetings.

The Impact

Friday's report writes itself


The weekly performance report was the one job Tyler could never quite hand off. "Every Friday I used to click into each status and count tickets on the screen," he recalls. "Now our reporting is automated end-to-end, delivering created, resolved, and outstanding numbers at 4:30 PM with zero preparation." A Super-Agent files it now, and his Friday afternoons belong to something else.

Answers before the question reaches Tyler

The Operations Director already leans on ClickUp Brain to surface files in seconds, and Tyler is steadily pushing routine questions upstream, so they resolve before they ever land on him.

Tyler GA

Tyler OrmstonOperations Coordinator, Guardian Angel Carers

"Incorrect compliance advice carries serious consequences across our 18 branches. ClickUp Brain powers an FAQ space where these answers are stored, we will look to share this with our network, so first-level queries never even reach our inbox."

Looking ahead

Ready for the nineteenth branch and more

We are looking to recruit two more franchisees within the next year, and the ground is already prepared: every new branch opens into a Space that looks like the last one, with the same workflows, the same dashboards, and the same knowledge base waiting from day one.

That sameness is the point. In a franchise, consistency isn't a nicety; it's the entire promise. Every Franchise is trusting the name over the door to mean the same standard of care in one town as it does in the next, and a single branch drifting off standard puts the whole brand at risk. Holding that line by hand only gets harder with each location added.

ClickUp is what lets it hold at scale, and it's why Tyler will barely register the twentieth branch when it arrives. It will reach him the way the nineteenth did: tickets already sorted by urgency, questions that resolve before they get to him. That is what he built the system to do — let the network keep growing while the office behind 500 care angels holds steady, so the care angel letting herself into a client's home in the morning has one less thing to worry about.

 

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