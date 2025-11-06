Interdepartmental collaboration is the engine that drives projects at Wallester. A new feature may start with the R&D team, but it quickly cascades into design, implementation, support, and marketing. “Almost every project we have in the company involves absolutely everybody,” said Justin, Senior Content Marketing Manager at Wallester.

“If you’re completely siloed, the product team might finish their part, but the next team has no history of what was happening. You end up having a big meeting just to redo context.”

Early efforts to unify all teams on Jira led to mixed results. Developers could manage, but HR, marketing, events, and support found the platform overly technical. As a result, context slipped between handoffs, and projects had to be coordinated over long, weekly meetings.

For a fintech powering the future of finance, this disconnected way of working wasn’t sustainable. Wallester needed one workspace where every team could collaborate with clarity and speed.