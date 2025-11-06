Customer Story

Wallester ends context sprawl to build a future-ready fintech platform

6 tools consolidated into one converged workspace

across technical and non-technical teams

20 hours saved per week by automating handoffs

between copywriting, design, and distribution

15% faster launch cycles with R&D, design, and marketing

working from the same source of truth

Company Overview
Founded in 2016, Wallester is a next-generation fintech firm based in Estonia. Its unified platform combines regulatory strength with cutting-edge technology to deliver digital payments and card issuance to global businesses. Recognized among Europe’s fastest-growing fintechs, Wallester continues to expand rapidly across the EU and UK.

Story Snapshot
Wallester’s primary mission is to revolutionize finance for global businesses. Whether it’s by issuing unlimited Visa cards instantly or helping fintechs launch embedded finance programs in weeks, speed and scalability are non-negotiable. To deliver on that mission, every project—spanning R&D, design, implementation, and marketing—needed a shared system where context flowed seamlessly and securely. When siloed tools slowed collaboration, Wallester converged the entire company on ClickUp. Now, all functions—from technical to non-technical—work in one centralized platform. Having a unified, contextually-aware workspace empowered Wallester to keep building the future of fintech with purpose and passion.

  • Industry: Fintech
  • Employees: 200+
  • Use Case: Company-wide convergence
The Challenge

Driving fintech innovation required one unified system for all teams


Interdepartmental collaboration is the engine that drives projects at Wallester. A new feature may start with the R&D team, but it quickly cascades into design, implementation, support, and marketing. “Almost every project we have in the company involves absolutely everybody,” said Justin, Senior Content Marketing Manager at Wallester.

“If you’re completely siloed, the product team might finish their part, but the next team has no history of what was happening. You end up having a big meeting just to redo context.”

Early efforts to unify all teams on Jira led to mixed results. Developers could manage, but HR, marketing, events, and support found the platform overly technical. As a result, context slipped between handoffs, and projects had to be coordinated over long, weekly meetings.

For a fintech powering the future of finance, this disconnected way of working wasn’t sustainable. Wallester needed one workspace where every team could collaborate with clarity and speed.

Justin ZehmkeSenior Content Marketing Manager, Wallester

"It was challenging to connect the different parts of the company. Projects touched almost every team, but without a unified system, important context kept slipping."

The Solution

A modern workspace that everyone could adopt


When Wallester realized it needed one workspace that worked for everyone, the company trialed ClickUp across departments and let teams decide.

“There was almost a democratic vote,” Justin recalled. “The guys liked ClickUp’s interface. They said it looked modern, clean, and logical. During the trial, the customer support from ClickUp was clear, helpful, and prompt. That made the decision quite easy.”

Within days, every function—from R&D and IT to marketing, HR, and customer support—had moved into ClickUp. Each department had its own space, but they were all interconnected, creating a converged workspace where context could flow uninhibited.

Collaboration without context loss

Instead of handing projects manually from team to team, everything moves inside ClickUp. Tasks, docs, and updates travel from R&D to design, implementation, and finally marketing and PR without losing history.

Danielle CoimbraHead of PR & Communications, Wallester

“From a communications standpoint, ClickUp has been transformative. Every launch, campaign, or announcement is tracked in one place, so we’re always aligned with product and marketing. It’s made approvals faster and messaging far more consistent.”

Resource management at a glance

Capacity planning is no longer guesswork. Using ClickUp Dashboards, managers can see in real time how much work each team can take on. “If I want to assign work to the design team, I can, at a glance, see their availability,” Justin explained.

Automations that remove manual work

Wallester’s IT team built custom automations to streamline handoffs. Once a copywriter finishes, ClickUp automatically creates the design task with full history attached. When design wraps, the task automatically moves to the social and distribution team. “Automations have removed the need to go and create things every single time,” Justin said. “Our IT guys especially love that we can create our own workflows. The flexibility has been a game-changer.”

Andrei GornostajevChief Technology Officer, Wallester

“ClickUp’s flexibility allows us to automate complex workflows without additional development. We’ve integrated it deeply into our processes so teams don’t have to think about the logistics - they just focus on execution.”

Structured briefs in ClickUp Docs

With ClickUp Docs, Wallester standardized the process of creating briefs by adding required fields. Now, designers and copywriters always start with the right context. “For social media and copywriters, we’ve set up Docs with required fields,” Justin explained. “You can’t just write ‘I need this.’ It’s structured, clear, and saves an immense amount of time.”

Mattia PiazzanoCRM Team Lead, Wallester

ClickUp gave us a clear view of the entire customer journey. From lead generation to client onboarding and ongoing support, everything is connected. We can see where each client stands and respond faster - it’s improved both speed and service quality.”

The Impact

Faster execution, fewer meetings, stronger alignment


Wallester now drives projects forward with far greater speed. Large meetings that once consumed hours are almost entirely gone, replaced by seamless visibility across teams in ClickUp. “You don’t have to go and ask somebody, ‘Hey, where can I find these banners?’ You know where they’re going to be and you can go and access them,” said Justin.

Teams now move faster with handoffs automated and resources allocated with clarity. The result: fewer delays, less duplication, and the ability to scale operations at the same pace as the company’s growth.

Scaling the future of fintech

Wallester is driven by a clear vision: to build the future of fintech with solutions that are innovative, purposeful, and powered by passion. By eliminating context sprawl and converging every workflow in ClickUp, Wallester now has the operational backbone to keep innovating at speed.

As the company expands across Europe and the UK, ClickUp powers the alignment and collaboration that helps Wallester deliver financial innovation built with purpose—one project at a time.

Justin ZehmkeSenior Content Marketing Manager, Wallester

“ClickUp brought every team into one workspace. We’re more efficient, communication is smoother, and we can focus on building what matters most.”

