ClickUp for Marketing Agencies

How Wheeler Marketing Agency wins back strategic time through ClickUp

A growing agency ditched the constant hopping between Airtable, Asana, Slack, Google Workspace, and Canva. Now planning, approvals, reporting, and AI-assisted execution all live in ClickUp, so the team spends less time stitching work together and more on strategy and creative.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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By the numbers

~6 hrs/week/person

average time saved across the team

30 ideas in ~3 minutes

content ideation turned into structured tasks fast

5–6 tool hops removed

work moved out of a fragmented stack

Industry

Marketing agency

Employees

<10 Employees

Use Case

Unified client delivery, content operations, and AI-assisted agency workflows

Based in

Castle Rock, Washington, USA

The agency without the scramble

Danielle Wheeler can look across the agency and see client health, content work, approvals, and reporting in one place. That matters because Wheeler Marketing Agency is built around fast-moving social and content work for multiple clients at once. The team is still busy. But the signal is cleaner now, and the work no longer depends on someone chasing updates across half a dozen systems to understand what happens next.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, the agency chased the day across Airtable, Asana, Slack, Google Workspace, Canva, and a stack of other tools. Account managers pulled reporting data by hand, rewrote updates in docs or decks, and stitched client context together from scattered threads.

Content ideas had to be turned into tasks one by one, with statuses, assignees, and tags added manually. The work got done, but too much energy went into reconnecting information that the team had already created.

After ClickUp

ClickUp is the operating layer. Leadership checks the pulse of the agency there, account managers run client communication and approvals there, and the content team moves work from concept to publish there. Brain drafts emails, summarizes feedback, and helps sharpen content ideas, while Super Agents handle recurring reporting and other background workflows.

That means the team saves roughly six hours per person each week and can turn 30 content ideas into assigned, tagged tasks in about three minutes. For an agency, that speed matters because more time stays with strategy, creative development, and client-facing work instead of admin.

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Danielle shares...

I expected ClickUp Brain and Super Agents to save us time on the operational stuff, but the real surprise was the creative lift. We’ll feed it a list of content ideas and it comes back with angles that actually make the work better, not just faster.

AccentAccent
AccentAccentBrain

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Wheeler Marketing Agency

"ClickUp helps us move faster, think clearer, and execute more efficiently — it’s not a project management tool for us, it’s our operating system."

— Danielle Wheeler, Founder & CEO

Danielle Wheeler

About Wheeler Marketing Agency

Wheeler Marketing Agency is a social media and digital marketing agency founded in 2020 by Danielle Wheeler. The agency works with entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses on content creation, community management, and full-service social media strategy across channels including Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Its positioning centers on helping brands grow through authentic engagement, strong creative, and performance-minded execution.
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