Until recently, the agency chased the day across Airtable, Asana, Slack, Google Workspace, Canva, and a stack of other tools. Account managers pulled reporting data by hand, rewrote updates in docs or decks, and stitched client context together from scattered threads.

Content ideas had to be turned into tasks one by one, with statuses, assignees, and tags added manually. The work got done, but too much energy went into reconnecting information that the team had already created.