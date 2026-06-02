Until recently, the agency chased the day across Airtable, Asana, Slack, Google Workspace, Canva, and a stack of other tools. Account managers pulled reporting data by hand, rewrote updates in docs or decks, and stitched client context together from scattered threads.
Content ideas had to be turned into tasks one by one, with statuses, assignees, and tags added manually. The work got done, but too much energy went into reconnecting information that the team had already created.
ClickUp is the operating layer. Leadership checks the pulse of the agency there, account managers run client communication and approvals there, and the content team moves work from concept to publish there. Brain drafts emails, summarizes feedback, and helps sharpen content ideas, while Super Agents handle recurring reporting and other background workflows.
That means the team saves roughly six hours per person each week and can turn 30 content ideas into assigned, tagged tasks in about three minutes. For an agency, that speed matters because more time stays with strategy, creative development, and client-facing work instead of admin.
Danielle shares...
I expected ClickUp Brain and Super Agents to save us time on the operational stuff, but the real surprise was the creative lift. We’ll feed it a list of content ideas and it comes back with angles that actually make the work better, not just faster.
"ClickUp helps us move faster, think clearer, and execute more efficiently — it’s not a project management tool for us, it’s our operating system."
— Danielle Wheeler, Founder & CEO