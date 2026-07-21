Now the report assembles itself. A Super Agent named Recap Riley pulls the week's finished tasks and turns them into a short, scannable summary, exported as an image every Friday at 4 p.m. When Prince wants a mid-week read, he asks ClickUp Brain and has it in about two minutes. Setup took five.

The report that once swallowed an hour now takes ten minutes, and that time returns every week — so a lean finance-software team spends its energy shipping product, not documenting it.