ClickUp for Finance

Countam turns hours of manual reporting into ten-minute recaps with ClickUp AI

ClickUp for SMB finance teams: at Nigerian accounting-software company Countam, ClickUp Brain and a "Recap Riley" Super Agent now assemble the weekly progress report automatically — cutting an hour of manual work down to ten minutes.

Prince Obasi | Project Product Manager, Countam | Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

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Free forever. No credit card.
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AT A GLANCE

How Prince got his Fridays back

Prince Obasi, Countam's Project Product Manager in Lagos, used to spend the tail end of his week reconstructing what his team had shipped. Now he opens his inbox and it is already there: a clean, visual recap of every completed task, assembled by a ClickUp Super Agent while he was busy elsewhere. He checks it, attaches it to an email, and moves on. The most dreaded hour of his week has quietly disappeared.

~1 hr → 10 min

weekly progress report

2 min

to get on-demand project status via ClickUp Brain

5 min

to build the Recap Riley Super Agent

Industry

Accounting software / fintech (SaaS)

Employees

11-50

Use Case

Project delivery tracking and automated weekly progress reporting

Before ClickUp

Until recently, the weekly report was a manual excavation. Prince opened tasks one at a time, logging creation dates, closure dates, and outcomes, then stitched them into the structured summary his stakeholders expected. The information was all there; it was just scattered across the board. The more the team delivered, the longer the reconstruction took — and it always landed at the end of a long week. He dreaded it.

After ClickUp

Now the report assembles itself. A Super Agent named Recap Riley pulls the week's finished tasks and turns them into a short, scannable summary, exported as an image every Friday at 4 p.m. When Prince wants a mid-week read, he asks ClickUp Brain and has it in about two minutes. Setup took five.

The report that once swallowed an hour now takes ten minutes, and that time returns every week — so a lean finance-software team spends its energy shipping product, not documenting it.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

A: "The detailed report breakdown, exported as a visual I can just drop into an email. It saves everyone time." — Prince Obasi, Project Product Manager, Countam

ClickUp

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Countam

"Drafting our weekly report used to take an hour of sifting through tasks by hand. With ClickUp Brain and our Recap Riley agent, I get the same report in ten minutes — or on demand in two — and the whole team is on board. It's the brilliant assistant everyone needed."

— Prince Obasi, Project Product Manager, Countam

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About Countam

Countam is an accounting-software platform built by The Fiduca Investment Limited and based in Ikoyi, Lagos. It gives growing Nigerian SMEs a single place to manage sales, expenses, inventory, payroll, and tax-ready reporting for VAT, WHT, and PAYE. Built for local business realities, it serves companies with roughly ₦50 million to ₦5 billion in annual revenue, including cooperatives and both public- and private-sector organizations.
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