ClickUp for SMB finance teams: at Nigerian accounting-software company Countam, ClickUp Brain and a "Recap Riley" Super Agent now assemble the weekly progress report automatically — cutting an hour of manual work down to ten minutes.
Prince Obasi | Project Product Manager, Countam | Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
Prince Obasi, Countam's Project Product Manager in Lagos, used to spend the tail end of his week reconstructing what his team had shipped. Now he opens his inbox and it is already there: a clean, visual recap of every completed task, assembled by a ClickUp Super Agent while he was busy elsewhere. He checks it, attaches it to an email, and moves on. The most dreaded hour of his week has quietly disappeared.
Now the report assembles itself. A Super Agent named Recap Riley pulls the week's finished tasks and turns them into a short, scannable summary, exported as an image every Friday at 4 p.m. When Prince wants a mid-week read, he asks ClickUp Brain and has it in about two minutes. Setup took five.
The report that once swallowed an hour now takes ten minutes, and that time returns every week — so a lean finance-software team spends its energy shipping product, not documenting it.
A: "The detailed report breakdown, exported as a visual I can just drop into an email. It saves everyone time." — Prince Obasi, Project Product Manager, Countam
"Drafting our weekly report used to take an hour of sifting through tasks by hand. With ClickUp Brain and our Recap Riley agent, I get the same report in ten minutes — or on demand in two — and the whole team is on board. It's the brilliant assistant everyone needed."
— Prince Obasi, Project Product Manager, Countam