A small Dhaka theme studio rewired its day around ClickUp Brain, Connected Search, and three home-grown Super Agents — and got its mornings, briefs, and support queue back.
S M Shohanur Hossain Sourav | Product & Marketing Manager, Themefisher | Dhaka, Bangladesh
The team sells speed for a living, so the workspace has to match. A marketer opens ClickUp Docs and drafts a campaign brief against real history instead of memory, because Connected Search pulls context out of old Slack threads and Google Docs on its own. A support ticket is triaged before anyone reads it. Standups arrive already written. The administrative tax that once ran a third of the week is mostly gone.
Industry: Technology — theme marketplace and developer tooling | Employees: 11–50 | Use case: Unified work, support triage, and AI-assisted content ops
The morning that started as an investigation
A year ago, the first hour belonged to reconstruction. PMs opened Slack and task lists to piece together what had shipped overnight. Marketers dug through old messages and forgotten Google Docs to rebuild the context for a single campaign brief.
Account managers left client calls and surrendered 30 minutes to retyping notes into tasks before the next meeting landed. Support triage swallowed an entire morning shift. The team was sharp and motivated — a third of every week just disappeared into coordination.
Agents sort, summaries write themselves, briefs pull their own context
Now the workspace runs as one connected system. Triage Ninja categorizes, prioritizes, and routes support tickets overnight, so the queue is sorted before the team logs on. Standup Sync reads task activity and developer comments and writes the morning summary.
Brief Builder and Connected Search pull historical performance from Google Docs, so marketers draft in ClickUp Docs against real data. AI Notetaker turns client calls into tasks instantly. During a platform migration, Standup Sync surfaced a buried SEO blocker before the daily sync — protecting a launch that could have slipped a full week.
"The 'wait, it can do that?' moment was when our Triage Ninja agent started checking connected Google Drive folders on its own. A client dropped a raw, unorganized project folder into Drive without an email or a task update. The agent detected the files through Connected Search, mapped them to an open ticket, filled in the missing custom fields, and left a comment for the designer saying the brand assets were uploaded and linked. The designer thought a PM was working overtime at 2:00 AM — it was just the agent quietly connecting the dots."
— S M Shohanur Hossain Sourav, Product & Marketing Manager, Themefisher
"ClickUp AI turned our workspace from a passive filing cabinet where information goes to die into an active, extra teammate that handles the administrative noise so we can actually focus on building."
— S M Shohanur Hossain Sourav, Product & Marketing Manager, Themefisher