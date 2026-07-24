The team sells speed for a living, so the workspace has to match. A marketer opens ClickUp Docs and drafts a campaign brief against real history instead of memory, because Connected Search pulls context out of old Slack threads and Google Docs on its own. A support ticket is triaged before anyone reads it. Standups arrive already written. The administrative tax that once ran a third of the week is mostly gone.

Industry: Technology — theme marketplace and developer tooling | Employees: 11–50 | Use case: Unified work, support triage, and AI-assisted content ops