Customer Spotlight

Inside Absolute Staffers' recruiting and credentialing engine

Absolute Staffers, a Maryland healthcare staffing firm, moved SOPs, recruiting, and credentialing into one ClickUp workspace and uses ClickUp AI and two Super Agents to cut manual documentation and keep its teams aligned.

Kevin Rivera | Office Coordinator, Absolute Staffers | Columbia, Maryland

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AT A GLANCE

How Absolute Staffers got out of the blank-page SOP grind

Kevin Rivera opens a new SOP and doesn't start from nothing. ClickUp AI lays down a first draft; he refines the wording and checks the process is right. Down the pipeline, a Super Agent has already sorted the day's applicants into structured tasks, and another has flagged a credentialing file that's missing a document. The paperwork that used to define the day now mostly runs itself.

Industry

Healthcare staffing & consulting

Employees

90+

Use Case

Unified recruiting, credentialing, and operations

3 departments

Operations, Credentialing, and Recruiting on one workspace.

2 Super Agents live

Recruiting intake + credentialing document review.

Less time on busywork

Documentation and routine task-wrangling stopped eating the day.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, Absolute Staffers built its playbook by hand. SOPs were written from a blank page, one section at a time, then passed between people for edits. Meeting decisions lived in email threads and in whoever was in the room. Tasks were assigned out loud and tracked by memory.

Every handoff between Recruiting, Credentialing, and Operations was another chance to miss a detail or redo something already done. The team was sharp and the work moved — but too much of the day went to producing documentation instead of using it.

After ClickUp

Now the whole hiring lifecycle sits in one workspace. ClickUp AI turns blank-page SOPs into solid first drafts, so the team reviews for accuracy instead of writing from scratch. Two Super Agents do quiet, steady work: one organizes applicant data into tasks with custom fields, the other reviews credentialing documents and flags anything missing.

Leadership tracks KPIs and workload from dashboards rather than status meetings. For a firm placing nurses and physicians on tight timelines, that means cleaner compliance paperwork and candidates who move through the pipeline without dropped details.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Honestly, the interface itself. It feels futuristic — it's really smart, and it asks smart questions to get you to smart outcomes.

— Kevin Rivera, Office Coordinator, Absolute Staffers

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Absolute Staffers

"Writing and standardizing SOPs used to take hours of drafting and back-and-forth between people. With ClickUp AI, we get a strong first draft in minutes and spend our time reviewing for accuracy instead of writing from scratch — it's moved our whole implementation forward faster."

— Kevin Rivera, Office Coordinator, Absolute Staffers

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About Absolute Staffers

Absolute Staffers is a healthcare staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Columbia, Maryland. The company places qualified healthcare professionals — including nurses, physicians, and allied health personnel — with medical facilities, organizations, and government agencies. Alongside temporary and permanent placements, Absolute Staffers offers consulting focused on operational efficiency, compliance, and strategic planning, with experience meeting federal staffing requirements through government contracting.
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