Until recently, Absolute Staffers built its playbook by hand. SOPs were written from a blank page, one section at a time, then passed between people for edits. Meeting decisions lived in email threads and in whoever was in the room. Tasks were assigned out loud and tracked by memory.

Every handoff between Recruiting, Credentialing, and Operations was another chance to miss a detail or redo something already done. The team was sharp and the work moved — but too much of the day went to producing documentation instead of using it.