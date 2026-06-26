ClickUp for Software

How Tech Plus B.V keeps hiring work on track

A recruiting and admin team at Tech Plus B.V uses ClickUp Brain and agents to replace paper-based follow-up, tighten onboarding, and surface weekly reporting without the old Friday meeting.

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Free forever. No credit card.
Tech Plus

By the numbers

2 live agents

Recurring reporting and reminders now run in ClickUp

Friday meeting removed

Weekly updates no longer depend on manual prep

2–3 admin hires avoided

Workload absorbed without adding headcount

Industry

Staffing and recruitment agency

Employees

1-10

Use Case

Recruiting, onboarding, contracts, and internal operational reporting

Based in

Almere, Netherlands

Turning paper workflows into a steadier hiring engine

At Tech Plus B.V, Damian no longer has to hold the whole process in his head. HR, admin, and leadership can see the work moving inside ClickUp, while weekly reports and reminders are generated in the background. The difference shows up in small moments: fewer chases, fewer misses, and less time spent assembling updates just to understand what happened.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, Tech Plus B.V was running recruiting and onboarding through manual steps, paper notes, and a lot of human memory. HR tracked recruiter activity by hand. Administration created contracts and checked documents manually. Marketing also touched hiring work, which meant context kept moving across people. The team was capable, but the process demanded constant follow-up and left too much room for missing details.

After ClickUp

Now the work has a backbone. Tech Plus B.V uses ClickUp for recruiting, contracts, reporting, and follow-up, with ClickUp Brain and two agents taking on recurring coordination work.

Weekly reports are generated automatically, Friday meetings have been cut, and the employee signing process is more dependable because required steps are easier to see and complete. That matters to the business because hiring work moves with less friction, fewer misses, and less need to add extra admin headcount.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Damian shares...

Weekly reports. It wrote them so well on its own, suggested changes, and that was a real wow moment for us the first time we saw it.” *

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Tech Plus BV

“We cancelled our Friday meetings because everything is handled by agents, and that gave us enough capacity that we didn’t need to hire new administration staff just to keep the work moving.” —Damian, Work Agency Software Admin, Tech Plus B.V

Damian

About Tech Plus BV

Tech Plus B.V is a Netherlands-based recruitment and employment agency focused on technical and production roles, including skilled trade and operator positions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Almere, the company supports clients across multiple Dutch cities. In addition to staffing, Tech Plus B.V helps workers navigate employment setup requirements such as contracts, insurance, and practical onboarding support.

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