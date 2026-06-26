A recruiting and admin team at Tech Plus B.V uses ClickUp Brain and agents to replace paper-based follow-up, tighten onboarding, and surface weekly reporting without the old Friday meeting.
Until recently, Tech Plus B.V was running recruiting and onboarding through manual steps, paper notes, and a lot of human memory. HR tracked recruiter activity by hand. Administration created contracts and checked documents manually. Marketing also touched hiring work, which meant context kept moving across people. The team was capable, but the process demanded constant follow-up and left too much room for missing details.
Now the work has a backbone. Tech Plus B.V uses ClickUp for recruiting, contracts, reporting, and follow-up, with ClickUp Brain and two agents taking on recurring coordination work.
Weekly reports are generated automatically, Friday meetings have been cut, and the employee signing process is more dependable because required steps are easier to see and complete. That matters to the business because hiring work moves with less friction, fewer misses, and less need to add extra admin headcount.
Damian shares...
Weekly reports. It wrote them so well on its own, suggested changes, and that was a real wow moment for us the first time we saw it.” *
“We cancelled our Friday meetings because everything is handled by agents, and that gave us enough capacity that we didn’t need to hire new administration staff just to keep the work moving.” —Damian, Work Agency Software Admin, Tech Plus B.V
Tech Plus B.V is a Netherlands-based recruitment and employment agency focused on technical and production roles, including skilled trade and operator positions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Almere, the company supports clients across multiple Dutch cities. In addition to staffing, Tech Plus B.V helps workers navigate employment setup requirements such as contracts, insurance, and practical onboarding support.