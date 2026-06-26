Now the work has a backbone. Tech Plus B.V uses ClickUp for recruiting, contracts, reporting, and follow-up, with ClickUp Brain and two agents taking on recurring coordination work.

Weekly reports are generated automatically, Friday meetings have been cut, and the employee signing process is more dependable because required steps are easier to see and complete. That matters to the business because hiring work moves with less friction, fewer misses, and less need to add extra admin headcount.