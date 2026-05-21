Company Overview

Seismic is a global SaaS company that builds sales enablement technology used by enterprises worldwide. With approximately 600 ClickUp users across eight departments—including marketing, IT, legal, HR, and customer success—the company operates at a scale where cross-functional alignment isn't optional; it's existential. Mariah Wilcox serves as Chief of Staff to both the Chief Business Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, bridging the executive team with the broader organization.

Story Snapshot

Before ClickUp, Seismic's teams operated in fragmented silos—tracking work across Elate, Monday.com, and Excel with no unified line of sight into company-wide priorities. Work sprawl meant duplicated projects, manual reporting, and lost time. When leadership realized they needed more than a task manager—they needed a converged AI workspace that could unite eight departments around shared goals—they chose ClickUp. Today, Seismic runs 30 AI agents, tracks strategic priorities in a single source of truth, and is building toward a future where their own AI and ClickUp's agents collaborate autonomously.