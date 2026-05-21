Customer Story

How Seismic Runs an AI Workforce Across 8 Departments

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30 AI agents built in 30 days

Cutting hours spent on manual work.

8 departments on ClickUp

Working from a single source of truth.

20 hours of manual work cut in a month

By just three power users alone.

Company Overview
Seismic is a global SaaS company that builds sales enablement technology used by enterprises worldwide. With approximately 600 ClickUp users across eight departments—including marketing, IT, legal, HR, and customer success—the company operates at a scale where cross-functional alignment isn't optional; it's existential. Mariah Wilcox serves as Chief of Staff to both the Chief Business Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, bridging the executive team with the broader organization.

Story Snapshot
Before ClickUp, Seismic's teams operated in fragmented silos—tracking work across Elate, Monday.com, and Excel with no unified line of sight into company-wide priorities. Work sprawl meant duplicated projects, manual reporting, and lost time. When leadership realized they needed more than a task manager—they needed a converged AI workspace that could unite eight departments around shared goals—they chose ClickUp. Today, Seismic runs 30 AI agents, tracks strategic priorities in a single source of truth, and is building toward a future where their own AI and ClickUp's agents collaborate autonomously.

  • Industry: Sales enablement software (SaaS)
  • Employees: 1500 globally
  • Use Case: Cross-functional collaboration and AI-powered workflows
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In Frame

A lot of exports for one answer


Minutes before her interview about ClickUp, Mariah Wilcox opens ClickUp Brain and types a question that, a year ago, would have cost her half a day to answer: which of her teams have grown their engagement the most, and by how much. The answer comes back in a sentence.

Mariah Wilcox

Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic

I was prepping for a meeting and asked ClickUp Brain who my power users were and which teams' usage had jumped. In seconds, it told me our growth marketing team grew engagement 140% from February to May. That's a stat we might never have surfaced otherwise.

A year earlier, the same question would have started with exports from Elate, Monday.com, and a handful of point tools, then moved into Excel for pivot tables and VLOOKUPs. Mariah usually finished without the columns she actually needed.

Mariah Wilcox

Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic

We were juggling Elate for OKRs, Monday.com for projects, and other point tools that didn't talk to each other. We evaluated everything on the market and landed on ClickUp because we needed real program management and collaboration, not just task tracking. It's now our internal collaboration tool across eight departments, from marketing to IT to legal.

When the tools didn't share a view, the work didn't either. Two teams sometimes found themselves building versions of the same thing, and catching the overlap usually fell to Mariah.

The Solution

The afternoon Seismic built ten agents


Seismic's RFP covered every serious player in the market, including project management tools built by its own customers. ClickUp won on AI depth and product velocity.

A few months into Agent Adoption, Mariah and her colleague Robyn organized a Super Agent Hackathon. Mariah flew in from Boston to Seismic's San Diego office for the hackathon; in-person time, she says, has become "a lost art."

Nearly 40 employees joined a three-hour sprint to build AI agents in ClickUp. By the end of the afternoon, ten agents were live.

Within a month, the count had tripled to thirty. Agents built for one team were cloned and adapted by another team, rather than built from scratch.

Seismic Super Agent card
Mariah Wilcox

Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic

Our marketing intake used to be endless back-and-forth between submitter and producer, stalled whenever someone was out of office. Now an agent in ClickUp reviews each request, gathers requirements, and confirms capacity before handoff. Our creative team starts work immediately, focused on building, not chasing intake forms. Agents don't take PTO!

The Impact

Why ClickUp has a waiting list inside Seismic


Eight departments now work inside ClickUp daily, spanning go-to-market, finance, IT, legal, and customer success, with their company goals and Value Creation Principles living there too, so the executives accountable for each can see exactly who's driving it.

Project teams update progress weekly, and the data rolls up into dashboards tailored to each leader: granular for the practitioners, consolidated for the C-suite.

Mariah Wilcox

Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic

Reporting used to mean exporting data and wrangling VLOOKUPs in Excel, hoping I had the right columns and the full picture. With ClickUp Brain, I ask in plain language and get the answer in seconds, ready to relay. Our three AI power users alone saved 20 hours of manual work this month.

The morning Brain query was the everyday version of that shift. Across Seismic, AI adoption grew 75% in the three months after the hackathon. Take Emmelyn, a power user on the customer success team. Before the hackathon, she logged into ClickUp ten days a month; after, twenty-three, with 581 AI actions in May alone. "If we can get half our user base taking even a handful of AI actions a day, we're going to save hundreds of hours," Mariah says.

Inside Seismic, ClickUp now sits at 102% seat utilization, and a waiting list has formed. Nobody was mandated to use it — people asked their way in after watching colleagues. Mariah built an audit agent to keep the line moving: each month, it flags employees who have left or gone inactive, and Mariah reallocates their licenses to whoever's next on the list.

Looking forward

When Aura calls ClickUp's agent


Seismic is also piloting Brain Max, ClickUp's most advanced AI. What matters most to Mariah is reach: Brain Max can pull from the integrations Seismic has built around ClickUp, so a question about a Jira ticket doesn't start with switching tabs. "We always want to push the boundaries of what's possible," Mariah remarks, "and we'll tell you if something doesn't work."

The next move connects two AI products. Seismic doesn't just sell its sales enablement platform; it runs on it, powered by Aura, Seismic's AI engine that spans the entire suite to enable its own go-to-market teams. Mariah's team is now working toward an MCP integration that would let Aura and ClickUp's agents pass tasks, run workflows, and move content between systems on their own.

 

An outcome no demo could have shown

A year ago, Mariah's job included chasing updates across three tools and a spreadsheet. Today, that work has been streamlined into one sentence she types into one place.

If Seismic’s CEO walked up to Mariah tomorrow and asked her to justify ClickUp, this is the answer she'd give: Before ClickUp, the company's teams worked in silos, and duplicate, manual work was the cost of that. Now, multiple departments building toward the same goal find each other before they find her.

 

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