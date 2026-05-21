A lot of exports for one answer
Minutes before her interview about ClickUp, Mariah Wilcox opens ClickUp Brain and types a question that, a year ago, would have cost her half a day to answer: which of her teams have grown their engagement the most, and by how much. The answer comes back in a sentence.
Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic
I was prepping for a meeting and asked ClickUp Brain who my power users were and which teams' usage had jumped. In seconds, it told me our growth marketing team grew engagement 140% from February to May. That's a stat we might never have surfaced otherwise.
A year earlier, the same question would have started with exports from Elate, Monday.com, and a handful of point tools, then moved into Excel for pivot tables and VLOOKUPs. Mariah usually finished without the columns she actually needed.
Mariah WilcoxChief of Staff to the CBO & CMO, Seismic
We were juggling Elate for OKRs, Monday.com for projects, and other point tools that didn't talk to each other. We evaluated everything on the market and landed on ClickUp because we needed real program management and collaboration, not just task tracking. It's now our internal collaboration tool across eight departments, from marketing to IT to legal.
When the tools didn't share a view, the work didn't either. Two teams sometimes found themselves building versions of the same thing, and catching the overlap usually fell to Mariah.