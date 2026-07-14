Mario Veraldo spent thirty-two years in global logistics becoming convinced of one thing: the industry was carrying far more friction than it needed. Shipment execution was fragmented across email, spreadsheets, carrier portals, documents, ERP and CRM systems, with people repeatedly copying information and coordinating the same facts by hand. He had a vantage point for that conclusion - before founding MTM Logix during the pandemic, he ran Maersk's business in Mexico and Central America.

At MTM, he finally got to rebuild the model. 78 specialized agents now sense, decide, orchestrate, execute, communicate, and control routine work. Twelve people govern the exceptions, relationships, judgment, and accountability that require a human.

That balance is new. For a while the old people-per-volume math held, until a punishing year in freight forced the company to cut its headcount by 75%. Hiring back in proportion to demand was off the table, so Veraldo made a different call: instead of rebuilding the old operation with fewer hands, he would build an AI command layer that could remove friction and scale execution without linear headcount.