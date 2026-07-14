Customer Story

How MTM Logix built an AI command layer to run 3x the shipment volume with 12 people

MTM Logix moves thousands of shipments across Mexico and Latin America. Its founder spent 32 years in global logistics - long enough to see that the industry's real constraint was not cargo movement, but friction across data, documents, systems, decisions, and people.
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95% of shipment activities automated

AI agents paired with integrations now handle nearly all shipment management tasks that once required manual data entry and coordination.

5x productivity improvement

78 purpose-built agents operate alongside 12 people, delivering output that previously demanded a team 4x larger.

3x business volume growth — same headcount

Shipment volume tripled since the start of the year while the team remains lean, with capacity to spare.

Company Overview
MTM Logix is a logistics and supply chain company operating across Mexico and Latin America, founded during the pandemic by Mario Veraldo — a 32-year industry veteran and former CEO of Maersk in Mexico and Central America. The company manages thousands of shipments through a technology-first approach, pursuing a vision of self-regulating supply chains that minimize manual effort and maximize speed.

Story Snapshot
MTM Logix was fighting work sprawl on every front — scattered tools, manual data entry, and processes that broke the moment volume surged. When a punishing market year forced a 75% headcount reduction, the team turned to ClickUp Small Business Suite's flexible data architecture and AI agents to rebuild operations entirely inside a converged AI workspace. Today a lean team works alongside dozens of agents, shipments can move end to end with minimal human intervention, and the company carries far more volume than it did before the rebuild.

  • Industry: Logistics and freight transportation
  • Employees: 11-50
  • Use Case: AI-powered logistics workforce automation
MTM Logix
In Frame

A Maersk veteran rebuilds the logistics operating model


Mario Veraldo spent thirty-two years in global logistics becoming convinced of one thing: the industry was carrying far more friction than it needed. Shipment execution was fragmented across email, spreadsheets, carrier portals, documents, ERP and CRM systems, with people repeatedly copying information and coordinating the same facts by hand. He had a vantage point for that conclusion - before founding MTM Logix during the pandemic, he ran Maersk's business in Mexico and Central America.

At MTM, he finally got to rebuild the model. 78 specialized agents now sense, decide, orchestrate, execute, communicate, and control routine work. Twelve people govern the exceptions, relationships, judgment, and accountability that require a human.

That balance is new. For a while the old people-per-volume math held, until a punishing year in freight forced the company to cut its headcount by 75%. Hiring back in proportion to demand was off the table, so Veraldo made a different call: instead of rebuilding the old operation with fewer hands, he would build an AI command layer that could remove friction and scale execution without linear headcount.

 

The Challenge

The friction: thousands of disconnected handoffs

Every shipment produces a continuous stream of signals: documents, carrier milestones, customer messages, costs, vendor updates, exceptions, and financial events. One is manageable. Thousands, across multiple markets and external systems, is a different problem. The data lived in tools that did not talk to each other, so the same details were re-entered and relayed over and over. Every disconnected handoff created another chance for delay, error, cost, and customer uncertainty.

So the rebuild began with a larger question: how could MTM connect internal work and external logistics data inside one command layer - not merely show what was happening, but decide, coordinate, and execute what should happen next?

 

The Solution

One structured data layer. One operational reality.


Veraldo was not looking for a better task board. He needed a shared operational context where shipment data from internal platforms and external sources could be structured once, trusted, and carried through the full cycle. He evaluated Notion, Monday, and Celonis before settling on ClickUp's Small Business Suite. The deciding factor was not any single feature; it was the flexible data architecture underneath, which could support integrations, workflows, agents, and human decisions on the same operational record.

Mario

Mario VeraldoFounder, MTM Logix

ClickUp's flexible data architecture is the core of everything. I can give every customer a tailored command environment, connecting the exact data sources, processes, workflows, controls, and agents their operation requires. That's what sealed the decision for the long term.

That per-customer command environment is what the architecture made possible: each client can have its own processes, integrations, workflows, controls, and agents on the same underlying structure rather than a generic template. ClickUp became the operational command surface on which MTM could build the broader intelligence and execution layer.

Where systems, signals, and people converge

Veraldo is precise about what that base actually is. He does not see ClickUp as another entry in the task-manager market. He sees it as the shared operational context between the systems where communication lives, the cloud where code and intelligence run, and the external data sources that describe what is happening across the shipment.

Agents and humans acting on the same trusted operational context, with external signals flowing into the same work, is what MTM took furthest.

ClickUp

"I don't think of ClickUp as competing with Monday or Notion or Slack. Microsoft 365 contains much of the communication. AWS contains much of the code and intelligence. ClickUp became the shared operational context between them - the place where external signals, logistics data, workflows, agents, and people come together to act. The power of that is massive."

— Mario Veraldo, Founder, MTM Logix

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The Impact

78 specialized agents governed by a human command layer.

Drawing on thirty-two years in logistics and a Lean Six Sigma lens, Veraldo mapped every process to six command functions — sense, decide, orchestrate, execute, communicate, and control — then separated work by confidence level. Repetitive, predictable tasks became automated or agentic. Actions with clear rules ran autonomously. Anything involving ambiguity, exceptions, or consequential judgment stayed with humans.

Mario

Mario VeraldoFounder, MTM Logix

Every shipment used to require someone typing, copying, and relaying data between systems. We now connect internal platforms and external data sources to one command layer, then let specialized agents interpret the signals and execute within defined controls. Today 95% of our recurring shipment activities are automated or agent-orchestrated, from intake to delivery.

The result is less a tool list than a command architecture. Each agent has a defined function, authority boundary, data source, and accountability path.

super agent roster

Here are a few Super Agents with their roles:

Atlas senses document signals: it reads bills of lading, invoices, and packing lists as they arrive, extracts structured data, validates key fields, and updates the shipment record.

Diego controls financial outcomes: it audits invoiced amounts against selling price, storage, demurrage, and other cost signals, catching under- and over-billing before revenue leaks out.

Sofia communicates: it drafts customer introduction and follow-up emails in Spanish using CRM profiles, live rate data, and the operational context of the account.

JaapSon orchestrates: it runs a daily brief for every team member, surfaces blockers and follow-ups, assigns ownership, and helps move exceptions toward resolution.

Because agents can drift like people do, one watches the others. Sentinel Sofia, the system's internal auditor, scans every agent's activity each morning for conflicts, anomalies, and unauthorized overwrites. Another one, Einstein integrates external web research, CRM history, and trade-lane data into a customer profile, so a salesperson enters the first call with deeper operational and commercial intelligence.

Three times the volume. The same twelve people.

Mario

Mario VeraldoFounder, MTM Logix

We used to scale the only way logistics knew how: hire more people for more volume. By connecting external data to the same command layer where our people and agents work, our output jumped 5x and shipment volume tripled since January - all with the same lean team of 12.

The operation no longer scales linearly with demand. Shipments progress end to end through autonomous execution; people focus on exceptions, judgment, and accountability — not keystrokes. The architecture absorbs more volume and signals without rebuilding the org, so output grows while costs stay flat.

The next frontier: self-improving operations

For three decades Veraldo watched logistics run on manual coordination and argued it did not have to. MTM Logix is the version he finally got to build: an AI command layer that connects cargo, data, documents, decisions, money, platforms, operators, partners, and customers into coordinated execution. The same architecture can now be deployed for other logistics operators that lack the time or means to build it themselves, while new carrier, communication, financial, and operational data sources continue to expand what the command layer can sense and execute.

Human-governed autonomy is no longer a future concept at MTM. It is the operating model - and the foundation for Adaptive Flow.

Mario

Mario VeraldoFounder MTM Logix

I spent 32 years watching logistics depend on manual coordination, convinced it did not have to. ClickUp Small Business Suite became the operational command surface where we connected structured data, external signals, specialized agents, and human judgment. Five times the output, three times the volume, and the same 12 people are proof of what command makes possible. The next frontier is Adaptive Flow: human-governed, AI-orchestrated, and self-improving.

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