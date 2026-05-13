JST runs on a converged ClickUp workspace, with Brain and a handful of Super Agents reading the room. Project Pulse summarizes activity and surfaces blockers. A Meeting Follow-Up Agent turns notes into owned tasks. A Task Cleanup Agent keeps the workspace tidy.

A Status Update Agent drafts leadership check-ins from real task activity, and a Knowledge Helper answers questions from docs and history so engineers stop interrupting each other. The precision equipment customers count on gets the focus it deserves.