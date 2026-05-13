Customer Spotlight

How JST Manufacturing's engineers stay on the build

How an engineering team building precision cleaning equipment uses ClickUp Brain and a handful of Super Agents to keep projects, handoffs, and status updates on one page.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
JST Hero

By the numbers

5+

AI workflows running across engineering, ops, and PM

One workspace

Replaces scattered task, doc, and chat hunts

Less meetings, more building

Engineers reclaim time once spent chasing context

Industry

Manufacturing

Employees

150+

Use Case

Cross-team work coordination and AI-assisted project visibility

Based in

Meridian, Idaho

When the answer comes back grounded

Trevor Rush, an automation engineer in Meridian, used to begin a project update by opening five tabs. Now he asks ClickUp Brain. In a sentence or two, he has the state of the work — what shipped, what's blocked, what's waiting on whom — pulled straight from JST's tasks, comments, and docs. The conversation that follows starts on decisions, not on status.

Then

A year ago, getting a clean answer to "where is this at?" was a small expedition at JST. Engineering tracked one set of details, operations another, project management held the timeline, and leadership wanted the synthesis. Teammates chased the day across spreadsheets, Slack threads, comments, and docs, stitching the picture together one ping at a time. The work itself wasn't hard. The repetition was — and the easy-to-miss details came with a cost.

Now

JST runs on a converged ClickUp workspace, with Brain and a handful of Super Agents reading the room. Project Pulse summarizes activity and surfaces blockers. A Meeting Follow-Up Agent turns notes into owned tasks. A Task Cleanup Agent keeps the workspace tidy.

A Status Update Agent drafts leadership check-ins from real task activity, and a Knowledge Helper answers questions from docs and history so engineers stop interrupting each other. The precision equipment customers count on gets the focus it deserves.

Off-Script with ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

"The 'wait, it can do that?' moment was realizing we could ask a question about a project and get a useful answer without having to remember exactly where the information lived. It's not just saving time on summaries — it's lowering the mental load of constantly tracking what changed and who needs to act next."

— Trevor Rush, Automation Engineer, JST Manufacturing

ClickUp

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at JST Manufacturing

"ClickUp turned scattered work into one organized system. With Brain and our Super Agents handling status and follow-ups, engineering, ops, and PM move faster — without adding more meetings or manual reporting."

— Trevor Rush, Automation Engineer, JST Manufacturing

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AccentAccentTrevor Rush

About JST Manufacturing

JST Manufacturing has been engineering wet processing and precision cleaning equipment since 1982. From its Meridian, Idaho facility, the company serves semiconductor, optoelectronics, biomedical, and food processing customers worldwide. Its systems are built for industries where contamination has no acceptable margin, which makes precision and reliability the brand's signature.
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