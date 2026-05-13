A year ago, getting a clean answer to "where is this at?" was a small expedition at JST. Engineering tracked one set of details, operations another, project management held the timeline, and leadership wanted the synthesis. Teammates chased the day across spreadsheets, Slack threads, comments, and docs, stitching the picture together one ping at a time. The work itself wasn't hard. The repetition was — and the easy-to-miss details came with a cost.
JST runs on a converged ClickUp workspace, with Brain and a handful of Super Agents reading the room. Project Pulse summarizes activity and surfaces blockers. A Meeting Follow-Up Agent turns notes into owned tasks. A Task Cleanup Agent keeps the workspace tidy.
A Status Update Agent drafts leadership check-ins from real task activity, and a Knowledge Helper answers questions from docs and history so engineers stop interrupting each other. The precision equipment customers count on gets the focus it deserves.
"The 'wait, it can do that?' moment was realizing we could ask a question about a project and get a useful answer without having to remember exactly where the information lived. It's not just saving time on summaries — it's lowering the mental load of constantly tracking what changed and who needs to act next."
— Trevor Rush, Automation Engineer, JST Manufacturing
"ClickUp turned scattered work into one organized system. With Brain and our Super Agents handling status and follow-ups, engineering, ops, and PM move faster — without adding more meetings or manual reporting."
— Trevor Rush, Automation Engineer, JST Manufacturing