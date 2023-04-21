Solutions with ClickUp

One productivity platform to unite a growing marketing agency

Hawke Media decided ClickUp was the best option for the company because it seamlessly allowed for as much or as little customization as needed. This was a game changer for the marketing agency’s growing team, including individual contributors, team leads, managers, directors, VPs, and the company’s executive leadership team.

Today, over 200 employees at Hawke Media are simplifying work and getting more done after a company-wide deployment of ClickUp. Product adoption has been a major focus for the organization—and it has paid off.

"If people can’t understand why a platform is useful for them, they’ll simply revert to the way they used to work,” Lauren says.

To make adoption easier for staff while they were still working remotely, Lauren created an onboarding presentation to help employees become familiar with ClickUp and preloaded the platform with Templates for various teams.

She also offers lunch-and-learns for everyone in the company to get general productivity tips and user information related to ClickUp. These strategies have helped immensely to drive adoption.

"Now, when people can’t get the hang of something, I spend 5 minutes on a screen share with them, and they go back to the platform saying, ‘This changed my life,’” Lauren says.