How Digitalli increased efficiency by 30% with ClickUp

The Challenge
Digitalli's internal processes needed a luxury upgrade
Digitalli, a communication agency specializing in luxury brands, operates across multiple product lines to create engaging experiences for some of the world's most well-known brands. Before adopting ClickUp, Digitalli relied on a mix of Trello, email, calls, and various internal platforms to manage content request orders and coordinate teams. This decentralized approach led to inefficiencies, communication gaps, and inconsistent project management practices.
Recognizing the need to improve processes, Digitalli's Chief Operating Officer, Louis-Jean de Sedouy, started looking for a solution that could pull together the agency’s activities and automate workflows.
After testing ClickUp with a small team, it became clear that the platform’s adaptability and centralized architecture could address the agency’s needs. Unlike Trello, which restricted communication between different project boards, ClickUp provided a seamless structure with customizable lists, workspaces, and automation features.
Louis-Jean de SedouyChief Operating Officer
"Before ClickUp, managing projects felt like a constant struggle to keep everything aligned."