Customer Story

How Digitalli increased efficiency by 30% with ClickUp

30% more capacity

across the agency without increasing headcount.

1000 monthly orders

brought to life faster with streamlined processes.

More work-life balance

and less late nights with better workload management.

Company Overview
For more than 10 years, Digitalli has supported international luxury brands with marketing transformations. Born from an association of business expertise around print, video and digital, the company today aims to analyze, and imagine innovative brand experiences that engages audiences at the right place, right time.

Story Snapshot
Digitalli struggled to keep up with work scattered across Trello, emails, and calls. But with ClickUp, they centralized workflows, streamlined communication, and increased order capacity by 30%. This transformation not only boosted productivity but also reduced late-night work, improving employee work-life balance and enhancing client satisfaction.

  • Industry: Creative Agency
  • Employees: <200
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
The Challenge

Digitalli's internal processes needed a luxury upgrade


Digitalli, a communication agency specializing in luxury brands, operates across multiple product lines to create engaging experiences for some of the world's most well-known brands. Before adopting ClickUp, Digitalli relied on a mix of Trello, email, calls, and various internal platforms to manage content request orders and coordinate teams. This decentralized approach led to inefficiencies, communication gaps, and inconsistent project management practices.

Recognizing the need to improve processes, Digitalli's Chief Operating Officer, Louis-Jean de Sedouy, started looking for a solution that could pull together the agency’s activities and automate workflows.

After testing ClickUp with a small team, it became clear that the platform’s adaptability and centralized architecture could address the agency’s needs. Unlike Trello, which restricted communication between different project boards, ClickUp provided a seamless structure with customizable lists, workspaces, and automation features.

Louis-Jean de SedouyChief Operating Officer

"Before ClickUp, managing projects felt like a constant struggle to keep everything aligned."

The Solution

Converging production processes into a single platform

Production Coordinator Agathe Bourdier played a key role in implementing ClickUp, ensuring that all production processes were standardized and managed within a single platform. She worked closely with project managers and operators to redesign workflows, eliminating redundant tasks and improving communication across teams.

"One of our biggest challenges was the lack of visibility across different projects," Bourdier explained. "Before ClickUp, each project manager had their own method for tracking work, which led to inefficiencies and miscommunications. Now, we have a unified platform where everyone can access the same information in real-time."

Faster intake to execution with Forms

By integrating ClickUp, Digitalli centralized all content and A/V orders—whether received via email, internal teams, or customer platforms—into a structured system using ClickUp Forms. This shift not only optimized a previously manual process but also enabled project managers to track workloads efficiently, balance assignments, and gain valuable data insights. "Having a single source of truth has been a game-changer," Agathe added. "Everything is in ClickUp, which means faster decision-making and improved accountability.

Centralized communication drives higher quality work

Operators and project managers are able to find and share information more easily via task comments and Inbox, eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth communications. "Since implementing ClickUp, we've seen a dramatic shift in how we operate," said Louis-Jean de Sedouy. "The ability to centralize our processes has not only improved efficiency but has also allowed our teams to focus on delivering high-quality work rather than constantly searching for updates."

Agathe Bourdier echoed this sentiment, "Before ClickUp, our project managers and operators often struggled to keep track of orders and deadlines. Now, with real-time tracking and workflow automation, we have greater visibility over our projects and can proactively address potential bottlenecks. The stress of last-minute scrambles has significantly decreased."

Additionally, the improved workload management has had a direct impact on employee well-being. "We've seen a noticeable reduction in late-night work sessions," added de Sedouy. "Our teams can now maintain a better work-life balance, which ultimately enhances overall productivity and morale."

The Impact

Excellence that others want


The impact of ClickUp was significant. Prior to implementation, Digitalli managed approximately 700 orders per month. After transitioning to ClickUp, the agency increased its capacity by 30%, successfully handling 1,000 orders monthly without expanding its workforce.

Beyond efficiency gains, the new system reduced late-night work, improved planning, and provided employees with a better work-life balance. As Digitalli scales its operations, they remain committed to enhancing efficiency and maintaining its reputation for delivering high-quality content for luxury brands.

Louis-Jean de SedouyChief Operating Officer

"We didn’t just adopt a new tool; we redefined the way we work.”

99.9% uptime