How Digitalli increased efficiency by 30% with ClickUp

Production Coordinator Agathe Bourdier played a key role in implementing ClickUp, ensuring that all production processes were standardized and managed within a single platform. She worked closely with project managers and operators to redesign workflows, eliminating redundant tasks and improving communication across teams.

"One of our biggest challenges was the lack of visibility across different projects," Bourdier explained. "Before ClickUp, each project manager had their own method for tracking work, which led to inefficiencies and miscommunications. Now, we have a unified platform where everyone can access the same information in real-time."

Faster intake to execution with Forms

By integrating ClickUp, Digitalli centralized all content and A/V orders—whether received via email, internal teams, or customer platforms—into a structured system using ClickUp Forms. This shift not only optimized a previously manual process but also enabled project managers to track workloads efficiently, balance assignments, and gain valuable data insights. "Having a single source of truth has been a game-changer," Agathe added. "Everything is in ClickUp, which means faster decision-making and improved accountability.

Centralized communication drives higher quality work

Operators and project managers are able to find and share information more easily via task comments and Inbox, eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth communications. "Since implementing ClickUp, we've seen a dramatic shift in how we operate," said Louis-Jean de Sedouy. "The ability to centralize our processes has not only improved efficiency but has also allowed our teams to focus on delivering high-quality work rather than constantly searching for updates."

Agathe Bourdier echoed this sentiment, "Before ClickUp, our project managers and operators often struggled to keep track of orders and deadlines. Now, with real-time tracking and workflow automation, we have greater visibility over our projects and can proactively address potential bottlenecks. The stress of last-minute scrambles has significantly decreased."

Additionally, the improved workload management has had a direct impact on employee well-being. "We've seen a noticeable reduction in late-night work sessions," added de Sedouy. "Our teams can now maintain a better work-life balance, which ultimately enhances overall productivity and morale."