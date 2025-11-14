Customer Story

Decimal Point Analytics Trades Tool Chaos for a Unified AI Workspace With ClickUp

DPA team

100% company-wide adoption:

800+ employees work on one platform

40% faster marketing output

with AI-powered content creation and research

Smoother management reviews,

run entirely on ClickUp Dashboards

Legacy tools consolidated into ClickUp,

eliminating work sprawl

Company Overview
Decimal Point Analytics (DPA) is a global leader in AI-powered data analytics. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in India, the company helps financial institutions, healthcare providers, and manufacturers turn complex data into actionable insight.

With teams spread across four continents, DPA specializes in building scalable, domain-specific analytics and digital transformation solutions that help clients streamline operations and grow smarter.

Story Snapshot
As Decimal Point Analytics grew from a boutique firm to a global analytics powerhouse, teams faced mounting work sprawl—the chaos of scattered tools, siloed processes, and context lost in endless chat and email threads.

To maximize potential and deliver greater value across their clientele, DPA adopted ClickUp. Soon, every function— from data ops to sales and marketing—migrated to ClickUp’s converged AI workspace, leveraging AI and automation to drive collaboration and innovation at scale.

  • Industry: Data Analytics & Services
  • Employees: 800+
  • Use Case: Work management, ITSM, PM and enterprise service management
DPA LOGO square
The Challenge

When legacy tools and work sprawl impeded growth


As DPA’s client base expanded—banks, hedge funds, healthcare organizations—so did its tech stack.

Projects lived in spreadsheets. Client requests came through Google Forms. Time tracking relied on a custom-built app. And email threads multiplied by the hour.

It wasn’t disorganization, it was work sprawl—work spread across too many tools, docs, and messaging threads.

Every new process had a tool, and every tool added one more place to look for answers. So a project manager starting her day might open half a dozen apps before even touching her real work.

The result: Context scattered, communication fragmented, and hours lost trying to pull everything together.

DPA needed a single workspace—one place where everyone could see what was happening, work together, and move faster.

dpa durga dande

Durga DandeExecutive Vice President – Research & Customer Value Impact, Decimal Point Analytics

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being partners to our clients, not just vendors. But as we grew, our legacy tools couldn’t keep up with our ambitions, or our clients’ expectations.”

DPA LOGO square
The Solution

Starting small and scaling fast


From day one, our founders wanted a better project management system,” recalls Ajay Jindal, Executive Vice President.

The team experimented with different platforms before discovering ClickUp. What stood out wasn’t just the features, but how easy it was for people to actually use it.

We realized that ClickUp is easy to learn and adopt. You don’t need a lot of training, which makes a huge difference,”says Vaibhav Poonekar, CTO.

DPA began with a pilot for the software team, where the need for clarity and collaboration was greatest. Within weeks, something clicked.

There were no lengthy rollouts or top-down mandates. Teams just started using it, and then telling others about it.

In less than two years, every department—data ops, sales, marketing, HR—had moved their work into ClickUp.

dpa vaibhav p

Vaibhav PoonekarChief Technology Officer, Decimal Point Analytics

“It was a chain reaction. Once people saw the benefit of having everything consolidated, adoption just took off.”

dpa logo

From scattered to synchronized

With ClickUp as their single converged AI workspace, teams could finally see the full picture.

One dashboard replaced dozens of spreadsheets. Everyone—from interns to executives—knew what was happening, what was next, and what needed attention.

Clear visibility: Real-time dashboards show where projects stand and flag bottlenecks before they escalate.

Smarter estimates: Project managers use ClickUp Brain to predict timelines based on past performance.

Seamless handoffs: Salesforce integration connects customer feedback directly to project workflows, so sales and delivery stay perfectly aligned.

AI that actually moves work forward

DPA adopted ClickUp Brain company-wide.

“Our marketing team now completes their day-to-day work faster—request management, task reviews, content creation, research, summarization—everything happens with ClickUp Brain,” explains Shripad Nagarnaik, Chief Marketing Officer.

Sales teams use AI to research leads and build decks. Data teams use it for deep research and insights. And instead of jumping between multiple AI tools, DPA’s teams can access ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude right inside ClickUp.

“Having all these models in one place under ClickUp Brain is one of the biggest advantages. Doing LLM research on multiple tools separately vs. in ClickUp, in one go, makes a huge difference,” says Shripad.

Dashboards that replace slide decks

Before ClickUp, management reviews meant long hours building slide decks that were outdated by the time they were presented. Now, live dashboards have taken their place.

Leadership can open ClickUp and instantly see real-time project data. It’s that simple. No PowerPoints, no back-and-forth, and no more hours-long review prep.

dashboard sales

The Impact

800 people, one workspace, zero silos


Today, every Decimal Point Analytics employee starts and ends their day in ClickUp. There's been 100% company-wide adoption, across four continents.

Projects, requests, and reviews now all live in one connected workspace, making collaboration effortless and decisions speedier.

Teams across functions work in lockstep, with context and updates always at their fingertips.

The productivity gains are tangible:

Marketing works 40% faster thanks to ClickUp Brain.

They save two hours per person, per day on content creation and research.

Management reviews now run entirely on ClickUp.

What's more, with the improved delivery and transparency, DPA have had 60% client retention over eight years.

“Now at DPA, everybody uses ClickUp right from the start of their journey with us,” says Vaibhav.

The change wasn’t just operational; it was cultural. With ClickUp, teams felt more connected, leadership gained clarity, and innovation picked up speed.

DPA’s story with ClickUp didn’t stop at adoption. They’ve gone on to build DeciDeskPro, a service desk platform powered by ClickUp—helping other organizations escape the same tool chaos they once faced.

When 800 people across four continents can collaborate like they’re in the same room—when AI actually makes work faster, not harder—that’s not just better project management. That’s transformation.

dpa vaibhav p

Vaibhav PoonekarChief Technology Officer, Decimal Point Analytics

“Our entire team runs on ClickUp. It powers our day, every day.”

dpa logo

