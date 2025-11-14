When legacy tools and work sprawl impeded growth
As DPA’s client base expanded—banks, hedge funds, healthcare organizations—so did its tech stack.
Projects lived in spreadsheets. Client requests came through Google Forms. Time tracking relied on a custom-built app. And email threads multiplied by the hour.
It wasn’t disorganization, it was work sprawl—work spread across too many tools, docs, and messaging threads.
Every new process had a tool, and every tool added one more place to look for answers. So a project manager starting her day might open half a dozen apps before even touching her real work.
The result: Context scattered, communication fragmented, and hours lost trying to pull everything together.
DPA needed a single workspace—one place where everyone could see what was happening, work together, and move faster.
Durga DandeExecutive Vice President – Research & Customer Value Impact, Decimal Point Analytics
“We’ve always prided ourselves on being partners to our clients, not just vendors. But as we grew, our legacy tools couldn’t keep up with our ambitions, or our clients’ expectations.”