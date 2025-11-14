Company Overview

Decimal Point Analytics (DPA) is a global leader in AI-powered data analytics. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in India, the company helps financial institutions, healthcare providers, and manufacturers turn complex data into actionable insight.

With teams spread across four continents, DPA specializes in building scalable, domain-specific analytics and digital transformation solutions that help clients streamline operations and grow smarter.

Story Snapshot

As Decimal Point Analytics grew from a boutique firm to a global analytics powerhouse, teams faced mounting work sprawl—the chaos of scattered tools, siloed processes, and context lost in endless chat and email threads.

To maximize potential and deliver greater value across their clientele, DPA adopted ClickUp. Soon, every function— from data ops to sales and marketing—migrated to ClickUp’s converged AI workspace, leveraging AI and automation to drive collaboration and innovation at scale.