Customer Spotlight : Food & Beverages

How Teabox cuts campaign catch-ups from 20+ mins to 2 with ClickUp Brain

Inside Teabox, the Indian direct-from-origin tea brand, ClickUp Brain on mobile keeps live ad campaigns moving.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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By the numbers

20+ min → under 2 min

Daily catch-up on a live ad campaign (mobile)

3–4 hours → minutes

Time to unblock a creative approval, off-desk

Day one

First useful Brain answer, zero setup

Industry

Retail

Employees

51–200

Use Case

Ads production: copy + visual workflow, landing pages, social

Based in

West Bengal, India

Between back-to-back calls

Anish Chowdhury is between meetings when the message lands: a live campaign needs his sign-off on a creative, and the team is waiting. He doesn't open his laptop. He opens ClickUp Brain on his phone, asks what's happening, reads the feedback summary and the open decision in under two minutes, makes the call, and the campaign keeps moving.

Then

Until recently, the same scenario meant a queue. Anish chased the day across tasks, comment threads, and chat messages — stitching the picture together one window at a time.

A single status check ran past twenty minutes, and live launches pushed him into that loop multiple times a day. The work was never at his desk when he was. The answers were never on his phone when he needed them. Specialists waited. Campaigns idled.

Now

Brain sits on top of the team's ClickUp workspace. Anish opens it the way he opens email — phone in hand, between meetings, on the move. He asks plain-language questions and gets the state of the campaign: what's in review, what's come back, what's waiting on him.

A catch-up that used to take twenty minutes lands in under two. Decisions that used to wait three to four hours for a desk get made on the commute. Marketing and the landing-page/social team share the same task spine, and blocked items surface before they cost a launch.

Off-Script with ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

"I didn't expect it to be genuinely useful on mobile. Most AI tools feel clunky on a phone screen. But being able to ask 'what needs my attention right now?' mid-commute and get a clean, accurate answer — that caught me off guard. It's become my go-to before any campaign check-in call."

Anish Chowdhury, UI/UX Designer, Teabox

ClickUp

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Teabox

"ClickUp turned our chaotic ads production process into a trackable, transparent workflow — and Brain made it something I can manage from anywhere, not just my desk."

— Anish Chowdhury, UI/UX Designer, Teabox

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About Teabox

Teabox is an Indian tea company founded in 2013 by Kausshal Dugarr and headquartered in Siliguri, West Bengal, with an additional office in Singapore. Built on a single conviction — that tea tastes better when it reaches the cup in days, not months — Teabox sources directly from gardens in Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiri and ships to customers across more than a hundred countries. The company is backed by investors including Accel Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Keystone Group, and Ratan Tata. Its tagline, "The World's Freshest Tea," doubles as its operating principle.
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