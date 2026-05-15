Until recently, the same scenario meant a queue. Anish chased the day across tasks, comment threads, and chat messages — stitching the picture together one window at a time.
A single status check ran past twenty minutes, and live launches pushed him into that loop multiple times a day. The work was never at his desk when he was. The answers were never on his phone when he needed them. Specialists waited. Campaigns idled.
Brain sits on top of the team's ClickUp workspace. Anish opens it the way he opens email — phone in hand, between meetings, on the move. He asks plain-language questions and gets the state of the campaign: what's in review, what's come back, what's waiting on him.
A catch-up that used to take twenty minutes lands in under two. Decisions that used to wait three to four hours for a desk get made on the commute. Marketing and the landing-page/social team share the same task spine, and blocked items surface before they cost a launch.
"I didn't expect it to be genuinely useful on mobile. Most AI tools feel clunky on a phone screen. But being able to ask 'what needs my attention right now?' mid-commute and get a clean, accurate answer — that caught me off guard. It's become my go-to before any campaign check-in call."
Anish Chowdhury, UI/UX Designer, Teabox
"ClickUp turned our chaotic ads production process into a trackable, transparent workflow — and Brain made it something I can manage from anywhere, not just my desk."
— Anish Chowdhury, UI/UX Designer, Teabox