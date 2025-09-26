Customer Story

From Work Sprawl to Clarity: How Ovative Group Scaled Smarter with ClickUp

Free forever.
No credit card.

ovative group people

30% increase in team efficiency

by accelerating delivery across the client projects

Enterprise-grade security features

safeguarding client and company data

50% reduction in ad build errors,

boosting digital ad performance for clients

Company Overview
Ovative Group is an independent, full-funnel media, measurement, and creative firm helping brands like Domino’s, Polaris, and Boost Mobile drive profitable growth. Ovative’s fast-paced environment requires visibility, collaboration, and efficiency to ensure client success.

Story Snapshot
As Ovative’s teams expanded, so did their tools and processes, quickly leading to a maze of spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected apps. What started as growth soon turned into work sprawl: a maze of divergent processes and scattered context that drained productivity and slowed decision-making. To stay ahead, Ovative needed a secure, scalable platform that could serve as a single source of truth, bring visibility across teams, and free people from repetitive manual tasks. They turned to ClickUp—the everything app for work—to centralize operations, align cross-functional teams, and enable smarter, faster delivery for clients.

  • Industry: Full-service media, measurement, and creative firm
  • Employees: 500+
  • Use Case: Project management & team collaboration
ovative group logo

The Challenge

Ovative sought to scale without slowing down


Ovative’s challenge wasn’t a lack of talent or drive. It was the friction of scattered systems. Teams relied on email, spreadsheets, and standalone software. As a result, employees spent hours toggling between tools, hunting down updates, and duplicating efforts.

As Ovative scaled, this sprawl only grew. Project visibility dropped, delays crept in, and repetitive manual workflows drained productivity. Leaders lacked real-time insight into performance, and onboarding new team members became a heavier lift.

scott dyer ovative

Scott DyerSenior Director of IT, Ovative Group

"We were using a bunch of different tools that didn’t really talk to each other…Keeping track of tasks, projects, and team updates was a struggle. The sprawling work made it harder for us to stay aligned—and that’s not great when you’re trying to deliver top-notch results"

ovative group logo

The Solution

A Converged AI Workspace, built for growth


Ovative turned to ClickUp with a clear goal: centralize operations in a single, secure hub.

We knew we needed something better—something that could bring everything together in one place. That’s when we found ClickUp,” Scott explained.

With ClickUp, Ovative consolidated their fragmented ecosystem into one converged AI workspace, reducing tool fatigue and subscription costs while giving teams a unified place to work.

ovative group working

Real-time visibility and alignment

ClickUp’s customizable dashboards became a daily touchpoint for Ovative’s leaders and teams. Executives could see project health at a glance, while team leads tracked workloads, bottlenecks, and progress in real time.

“The dashboards give us a clear view of what’s happening across all our projects,” Scott said.

By eliminating context sprawl, everyone from strategists to executives operated from the same source of truth. This visibility fostered alignment, sped up decision-making, and kept client projects on track.

Automating away process sprawl

Before ClickUp, repetitive tasks consumed too much of Ovative’s day. Teams spent time on manual status updates, follow-ups, and administrative work.

ClickUp’s AI-powered automation ended that. Routine workflows—from task assignments to notifications—now run automatically, saving teams 20+ minutes per task and reducing human error.

“The automation features have saved us so much time by cutting out repetitive tasks,” Scott noted.

Secure and scalable foundation

Scott’s focus went beyond efficiency; protecting sensitive data was critical to his team’s success.

scott dyer ovative

Scott DyerSenior Director of IT, Ovative Group

“As the Senior Director of IT, security is always top of mind for me. ClickUp’s robust security features gave me the confidence that our data and our clients’ data were in good hands.”

ovative group logo

ClickUp is certified in ISO 42001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018, meeting the highest international standards for secure, transparent, and trustworthy data and AI-powered work management

ClickUp’s flexibility also supported Ovative’s rapid growth. New team members and projects were onboarded seamlessly without disrupting workflows, proving that ClickUp could scale alongside their ambitions.

The Impact

Ovative works smarter and drives stronger outcomes for clients


ClickUp’s impact on Ovative was immediate and enduring.

Efficiency gains: Teams reclaimed hours each week, achieving a 30% increase in efficiency

Time saved: Automations and streamlined workflows freed up valuable time for strategy and innovation

Stronger alignment: Dashboards provided daily visibility, reducing miscommunication and missed deadlines

Improved quality: 50% reduced errors in the ad build process, resulting in better digital ad performance for their clients


Looking ahead, Ovative plans to deepen its use of ClickUp’s AI and automation capabilities, further reducing manual overhead and empowering teams with even more contextual intelligence.

scott dyer ovative

Scott DyerSenior Director of IT, Ovative Group

"ClickUp completely changed the game for us. It’s helped us work smarter, stay connected, and focus on what really matters—delivering results for our clients."

ovative group logo

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime