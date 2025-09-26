From Work Sprawl to Clarity: How Ovative Group Scaled Smarter with ClickUp

The Challenge
Ovative sought to scale without slowing down
Ovative’s challenge wasn’t a lack of talent or drive. It was the friction of scattered systems. Teams relied on email, spreadsheets, and standalone software. As a result, employees spent hours toggling between tools, hunting down updates, and duplicating efforts.
As Ovative scaled, this sprawl only grew. Project visibility dropped, delays crept in, and repetitive manual workflows drained productivity. Leaders lacked real-time insight into performance, and onboarding new team members became a heavier lift.
Scott DyerSenior Director of IT, Ovative Group
"We were using a bunch of different tools that didn’t really talk to each other…Keeping track of tasks, projects, and team updates was a struggle. The sprawling work made it harder for us to stay aligned—and that’s not great when you’re trying to deliver top-notch results"