Customer Story

Revive turns around projects 30% quicker with ClickUp

revive-hero

30% faster project turnarounds

by automating busy work and templating day-to-day activities.

5 tools consolidated into 1 platform

reducing the time toggling between apps and more time focused on work.

25% increase in team productivity

through cross-departmental teams collaborating inside of ClickUp.

Company Overview
Revive Real Estate, founded in 2020, is a leading proptech company dedicated to empowering homeowners to build wealth through smart real estate decisions. By offering actionable insights, financial solutions, and a trusted contractor network, Revive simplifies the path to maximizing property value. Through its integrated ecosystem, Revive connects homeowners, agents, and contractors, delivering end-to-end solutions that transform real estate potential into financial confidence. To learn more, visit www.revive.realestate.

Story Snapshot
Struggling with inefficiencies from using multiple tools, Revive centralized workflows into a single platform. By utilizing ClickUp's Views, Automations, and Templates, the team streamlined project management, reduced tool-switching, and saved hours weekly. The results? A 30% reduction in project turnaround times and a 25% boost in productivity, positioning Revive for continued growth.

  • Industry: Property Tech
  • Employees: <100
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
layout-item review

The Challenge

Tackling operational inefficiencies to enable growth


Revive Real Estate faced several operational inefficiencies due to disparate systems and tools.

The lack of a unified system meant data was often fragmented, leading to inconsistent updates and confusion among team members. Tracking project progress became a manual, time-intensive task that required constant follow-ups.

Managing multiple tools also drained resources and made it challenging to maintain accountability. Important tasks sometimes slipped through the cracks, and reporting processes were laborious, relying heavily on manually compiled data. The team recognized a need for a change: ClickUp.

Dalip Headshot

Dalip JaggiCo-Founder/COO

"Our team was juggling multiple platforms for project management, communication, and reporting. It created silos and wasted valuable time."

Revive Logo

The Solution

Consolidating manual tasks and work into a supercharged platform


ClickUp provided Revive Real Estate with a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that addressed their pain points head-on. By centralizing their workflows, ClickUp transformed Revive's operations. Tasks were assigned and updated directly within ClickUp, ensuring every team member had a clear understanding of their responsibilities. As Candice noted, “We no longer needed to email or Slack task updates. Everything was in ClickUp, with due dates and assignees visible to everyone.” Teams tracked renovation projects using Gantt charts and dashboards, providing a clear view of timelines and progress.

Our ability to visualize entire project timelines at a glance was a game-changer. It kept everyone aligned and reduced delays.

Additionally, ClickUp replaced 5 separate tools, consolidating communication, project management, and reporting into one platform. Candice highlighted, “We cut out hours of tool-switching and confusion by integrating everything into ClickUp.” Collaboration also improved significantly, as real-time updates and integrated communication tools ensured transparency and accountability across departments.

Automations (1)


Eliminate hours of repetitive work with Automations and Templates

Automations and custom templates, tailored to Revive’s specific needs, further boosted efficiency, saving hours of repetitive work every week.

Shifting our everyday tasks like content approvals and asset management to an automated process enabled us to prioritize impactful work over administrative bottlenecks,” said Candice Mooring, Content Marketing Manager, “Templating those workflows so they can be fully automated was a revelation!

Unlock visibility and remote collaboration with Whiteboards

Whiteboards became integral to Revive’s brainstorming sessions and strategic planning.

They help us visualize ideas, map out project timelines, and collaborate in real time with our entire team. More than that, I’m excited about the opportunity to speak directly to the ClickUp team about the future of the Whiteboards feature. We have big plans for its use!” Dalip shared.

Whiteboard

The Impact

Building a foundation for future growth


Since adopting ClickUp, Revive Real Estate has not only improved its operational efficiency but also positioned itself for sustainable growth. Automating basic tasks, templating work, and consolidating their myriad of tools led to a 25% increase in productivity.

Looking ahead, Revive Real Estate plans to leverage ClickUp’s advanced reporting and analytics features to drive even greater insights and innovations in the real estate renovations market.

Mansoor Revive

Mansoor BahramandCTO

"For me, a bigger benefit of ClickUp than the time savings is just the peace of mind. I know it’s all in ClickUp and nothing’s being forgotten."

Revive Logo

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Book a session (1)
Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

See more stories (1)
Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

Join a demo (1)
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime