How Administradores automates Friday podcast prep with ClickUp AI

A year ago, the Administradores newsroom chased Friday across four tools that did not speak to each other. Trello held the boards. Google Keep held the half-thoughts. Airtable held the tracking. Loose docs held everything else. Anthony spent fifteen to twenty minutes every Friday just walking through calendar alerts and closing tasks by hand, then another fifteen rewriting messy notes into to-do lists, project by project.

Things slipped through. Mostly small things. Until one wasn't.