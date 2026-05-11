How Administradores automates Friday podcast prep with ClickUp AI

Over João Pessoa, Anthony Dias is mid-flight between client meetings. His laptop is stowed; his phone is on airplane mode. Back in ClickUp, his Podcast Manager Agent works through the week’s open items, closing out the episodes the team has already wrapped. By the time he lands, the weekly podcast update is filed and ready — without an extra late-night scramble.
A year ago, the Administradores newsroom chased Friday across four tools that did not speak to each other. Trello held the boards. Google Keep held the half-thoughts. Airtable held the tracking. Loose docs held everything else. Anthony spent fifteen to twenty minutes every Friday just walking through calendar alerts and closing tasks by hand, then another fifteen rewriting messy notes into to-do lists, project by project.
Things slipped through. Mostly small things. Until one wasn't.
Today, Administradores runs on one workspace and three Super Agents. Podcast Manager fires every Friday, working through scheduled reminders and closing completed tasks on its own — including the Fridays Anthony is traveling. Content Review reads draft articles, flags missing sections, and assigns specific feedback back to writers. Meeting Notetaker joins internal calls, captures decisions, and turns them into tasks before the meeting ends.
Anthony pastes raw notes into ClickUp Brain and gets a clean action plan back in roughly thirty seconds — a stretch of admin that used to swallow fifteen minutes of his afternoon.
"The moment that surprised me most was realizing my Agent kept running while I was completely offline. I traveled on a Friday, never opened ClickUp, and came back Monday to find every completed task already closed. No catching up. I literally said, 'wait — it did that without me?' That was when I stopped thinking of AI as something I control, and started thinking of it as something that quietly runs in the background, making my life easier."
"ClickUp replaced Trello, Google Keep, Airtable, and scattered docs with one workspace and a few simple Agents. What used to be fifteen minutes of rewriting notes is now thirty seconds, and the Friday podcast prep happens whether I'm at my desk or 30,000 feet in the air."
— Anthony Dias, Journalist, Administradores