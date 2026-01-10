When work about work became a blocker
As Bell Direct scaled, so did the inbox chaos. Over 800 emails daily—client issues, service requests, new client onboarding—all needing someone to read, categorize, and route them to the right person for resolution.
Tools only added to the chaos. Microsoft Outlook here, shared drives there, chat platforms everywhere, plus an internal CRM and—you guessed it—spreadsheets. This was textbook tool sprawl, and it meant that information lived in silos. Visibility? Practically zero. Response times? Slowing down.
The team was stuck managing the work sprawl of disconnected systems instead of doing the actual work that mattered.
Jonathan TanOperations Manager, Bell Direct
“Before ClickUp, a lot of our processes were manual, and information was scattered across different platforms. We needed a workflow tool to help triage our work.”