Company Overview

Bell Financial Group (ASX: BFG) is one of Australia’s leading stockbroking, investment, and financial advisory firms, providing full-service and online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients.

The group’s operations team is run by its subsidiary, Third Party Platform, trading as Bell Direct.

Story Snapshot

Picture this: 800+ client emails flooding in daily. Each one needs to be read, routed, and prioritized. Two full-time employees spend their entire days just managing email traffic.

Bell Direct’s operations team knew something had to give. Enter ClickUp's AI Agents, and suddenly, those manual workflows became ancient history.

Now? The AI handles the chaos. The humans handle what actually matters. And Bell Direct's operations hum with 20% more efficiency than before.