Customer Story

How Bell Direct Boosted Operational Efficiency by 20% with ClickUp’s Super Agents

Free forever.
No credit card.

Free forever. No credit card.

Bell Direct logo square Canva

20% boost in operational efficiency

with ClickUp AI

2 FTEs' worth of work handled by Super Agents

empowering humans for higher-value work

800+ emails triaged daily in real time,

improving task routing accuracy and speed

Company Overview
Bell Financial Group (ASX: BFG) is one of Australia’s leading stockbroking, investment, and financial advisory firms, providing full-service and online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients.

The group’s operations team is run by its subsidiary, Third Party Platform, trading as Bell Direct.

Story Snapshot
Picture this: 800+ client emails flooding in daily. Each one needs to be read, routed, and prioritized. Two full-time employees spend their entire days just managing email traffic.

Bell Direct’s operations team knew something had to give. Enter ClickUp's AI Agents, and suddenly, those manual workflows became ancient history.

Now? The AI handles the chaos. The humans handle what actually matters. And Bell Direct's operations hum with 20% more efficiency than before.

  • Industry: Financial Services
  • Employees: 500+
  • Use Case: Customer Services Operations
Bell Direct logo square Canva
The Challenge

When work about work became a blocker


As Bell Direct scaled, so did the inbox chaos. Over 800 emails daily—client issues, service requests, new client onboarding—all needing someone to read, categorize, and route them to the right person for resolution.

Tools only added to the chaos. Microsoft Outlook here, shared drives there, chat platforms everywhere, plus an internal CRM and—you guessed it—spreadsheets. This was textbook tool sprawl, and it meant that information lived in silos. Visibility? Practically zero. Response times? Slowing down.

The team was stuck managing the work sprawl of disconnected systems instead of doing the actual work that mattered.

Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Jonathan TanOperations Manager, Bell Direct

“Before ClickUp, a lot of our processes were manual, and information was scattered across different platforms. We needed a workflow tool to help triage our work.”

Bell Direct logo LinkedIn low res
The Solution

One AI workspace, infinite possibilities


Bell Direct chose ClickUp as its operations command center—the one place where work management and documentation converged.

First, they consolidated everything. All procedure documents now live in ClickUp Docs, meaning staff can instantly find answers to process questions and common client queries without the "hey, quick question" Slack spiral.

Teams use ClickUp Brain to sharpen their writing and communicate with clients more effectively. And because everything lives in ClickUp's converged AI workspace, the endless tool-switching and integration nightmares? Gone.

Jonathan explains, “Adoption picked up when it became clear that AI was a supporting tool for human workers to make judgment calls.”

An AI Agent that’s actually on the team

Here's where things get more interesting.

Bell Direct deployed ClickUp AI Agents and AI-powered Custom Fields—and the results were immediate.

Now, every incoming client email becomes a task in the triaging queue. The AI Agent—affectionately named "Delegator" by the team—scans each of those 800+ daily emails, assesses urgency, and automatically classifies tasks by priority, client, and brand.

AI fields detect specific keywords, so urgent requests shoot straight to the top of the queue. No human intervention needed.

The Delegator routes each task to the right team and expert in real time. No delays, no mistakes, no manual work.

Bell Direct delegator agent

“The AI Agent has become part of the team,” Jonathan shares. “Previously, we needed two full-time employees just to triage and assign tasks. Now, the AI Agent does it all, instantly and accurately.”

Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Jonathan TanOperations Manager, Bell Direct

“Having the AI Agent integrated in the same workspace as our procedures and workflows is a game-changer. It can put its hands on the actual work item, move it, and control where it goes. Everything is consolidated into one hub.”

Bell Direct logo LinkedIn low res
The Impact

When AI actually delivers on its promises


Bell Direct credits ClickUp’s professional services team for their smooth AI journey. “If I had to rate the support, I’d give it six stars out of five. The team has been incredibly helpful in helping us visualise and achieve our goals with AI,” Jonathan says.

Here’s what changed:

2 FTEs’ capacity freed up: The AI Agent handles the triaging and assignment work previously managed by two full-time staff, who can now focus on higher-order work

20% efficiency boost: Early AI adoption drove a measurable 20% increase in operational efficiency across the entire team

800+ emails triaged in real-time: Urgent requests prioritized and routed in seconds, not hours

Improved oversight: ClickUp Dashboards give instant visibility into team capacity and task progress, making decision-making faster and smarter

Bell Direct isn't stopping here. They're already developing new AI Agent use cases—document reading agents, OCR agents to extract data from multiple forms—aiming to automate even more across operations.

“The potential to scale is tremendous, and we’re just getting started,” says Jonathan.

The best part? You don't need to be a tech genius to make it happen.

Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Jonathan TanOperations Manager, Bell Direct

“Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.”

Bell Direct logo LinkedIn low res

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT