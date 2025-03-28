Customer Story

Hit Your Mark Media replaced 5+ tools with ClickUp

$3,000 saved per year

by canceling Slack and moving to ClickUp Chat.

Faster bonus payouts

made possible with real-time performance tracking.

5+ tools replaced

by consolidating their tech stack with ClickUp.

Company Overview
Hit Your Mark Media is a dynamic digital marketing agency driven by innovation, effectiveness, and clarity. Founded on strong entrepreneurial principles, the agency emphasizes deep relationships with clients, tangible performance outcomes, and transparent operational processes.

Story Snapshot
Hit Your Mark Media transformed its operations by adopting ClickUp, integrating multiple tools into one platform, which enhanced productivity and collaboration. This consolidation saved the company thousands annually, including $3000 from canceling Slack, and provided real-time visibility into team performance. Derek Archer, the founder, highlighted ClickUp's scalability and innovation as key factors in aligning with the company's growth aspirations.

  • Industry: Marketing Agency
  • Employees: < 100
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
The Challenge

Hit Your Mark Media's goal was to execute more efficiently


Hit Your Mark Media spent a lot of time making sense of a fragmented workflows. Their teams used different tools for managing clients, reporting, and communication—creating disconnected silos across their entire business.

Disconnected workflows cost the team valuable time for client services. Teams struggled with communicating project statuses, leading to missed opportunities as the business could not scale operations efficiently. Derek Archer, CEO and Founder of Hit Your Mark Media, also wanted to find a better solution for tracking his employees delivery and performance for bonus payouts.

"Our previous tools couldn't effectively measure productivity or manage agile workflows, making it difficult to consistently reward team performance. We had trouble accurately measuring and incentivizing productivity." - Derek Archer, Founder/CEO

Derek and his team needed a better way to work together and manage customer relationships to grow the agency. They started searching for a solution that would enable them to deliver their best work for clients. That solution was ClickUp.

Derek ArcherFounder/CEO

"Our previous tools couldn't effectively measure productivity or manage agile workflows, making it difficult to consistently reward team performance. We had trouble accurately measuring and incentivizing productivity."

The Solution

With ClickUp, dreams of efficient execution were within reach

Hit Your Mark Media adopted ClickUp to integrate their core business functions into one cohesive platform. This move aligned with Derek on a deeper level– his entrepreneurial spirit made sure that any solution he found was flexible enough to scale as his agency scales.

He explains, "Choosing ClickUp wasn't just about immediate needs. It was about investing in a tool that could evolve with our business, accommodate future growth, and keep pace with our aspirations."

Through ClickUp, Hit Your Mark Media implemented an agile-based sprint points system providing transparent visibility and measurable performance tracking. Real-time dashboards were instrumental in managing productivity, client retainers, and team workloads effectively.

Derek noted, "Dashboards have been a game changer. They let us see exactly where we stand with our sprint goals, how effectively we're using our time, and allow us to reward our highest performers accurately."

Dashboard HYM

Converging work into one powerful tool

By consolidating different workflows previously spread across multiple apps—Slack for communication, Loom/Vidyard for video clips, Miro for collaborative planning, Toggl for time tracking and reporting, and Tango for documentation—ClickUp helped them improve internal processes, saving significant costs and simplifying workflows.

Specifically noting ClickUp Chat, Hit Your Mark Media was able to save roughly $3,000 per year in license cost from canceling Slack.

Derek also valued how fast ClickUp innovates, specifically with AI. "The potential ClickUp holds as it continues to evolve was a major factor in our decision. It was clear this was the kind of tool that could truly scale with us, aligning with my long-held vision for the company."

The Impact

Empowered and perfectly positioned for future growth


Implementing ClickUp transformed the operational landscape at Hit Your Mark Media, significantly improving clarity, productivity, and collaboration. Post-implementation, they were able to save thousands by ditching Slack, consolidated 4 other tools into ClickUp, and are operating smoother than ever.

Derek ArcherFounder/CEO

"ClickUp not only streamlined our processes but also reinforced our core values of effectiveness and clarity. It’s become central to our operational strategy, empowering our team, and positioning us perfectly for future growth."

