Hit Your Mark Media replaced 5+ tools with ClickUp

The Challenge
Hit Your Mark Media's goal was to execute more efficiently
Hit Your Mark Media spent a lot of time making sense of a fragmented workflows. Their teams used different tools for managing clients, reporting, and communication—creating disconnected silos across their entire business.
Disconnected workflows cost the team valuable time for client services. Teams struggled with communicating project statuses, leading to missed opportunities as the business could not scale operations efficiently. Derek Archer, CEO and Founder of Hit Your Mark Media, also wanted to find a better solution for tracking his employees delivery and performance for bonus payouts.
"Our previous tools couldn't effectively measure productivity or manage agile workflows, making it difficult to consistently reward team performance. We had trouble accurately measuring and incentivizing productivity." - Derek Archer, Founder/CEO
Derek and his team needed a better way to work together and manage customer relationships to grow the agency. They started searching for a solution that would enable them to deliver their best work for clients. That solution was ClickUp.
Derek ArcherFounder/CEO
