Hit Your Mark Media replaced 5+ tools with ClickUp

Hit Your Mark Media adopted ClickUp to integrate their core business functions into one cohesive platform. This move aligned with Derek on a deeper level– his entrepreneurial spirit made sure that any solution he found was flexible enough to scale as his agency scales.

He explains, "Choosing ClickUp wasn't just about immediate needs. It was about investing in a tool that could evolve with our business, accommodate future growth, and keep pace with our aspirations."

Through ClickUp, Hit Your Mark Media implemented an agile-based sprint points system providing transparent visibility and measurable performance tracking. Real-time dashboards were instrumental in managing productivity, client retainers, and team workloads effectively.

Derek noted, "Dashboards have been a game changer. They let us see exactly where we stand with our sprint goals, how effectively we're using our time, and allow us to reward our highest performers accurately."

Converging work into one powerful tool

By consolidating different workflows previously spread across multiple apps—Slack for communication, Loom/Vidyard for video clips, Miro for collaborative planning, Toggl for time tracking and reporting, and Tango for documentation—ClickUp helped them improve internal processes, saving significant costs and simplifying workflows.

Specifically noting ClickUp Chat, Hit Your Mark Media was able to save roughly $3,000 per year in license cost from canceling Slack.

Derek also valued how fast ClickUp innovates, specifically with AI. "The potential ClickUp holds as it continues to evolve was a major factor in our decision. It was clear this was the kind of tool that could truly scale with us, aligning with my long-held vision for the company."