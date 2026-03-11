Customer Story

How Siemens India gave every project manager 150 years of experience with ClickUp

Company Overview
Siemens is a global technology company with ~400,000 employees across 178 legal entities, spanning digital industries, smart infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. Within Siemens Technology and Services Private Limited, the India-based Project Services team manages 70–80 projects annually — from three-month IT implementations to five-year strategic transformations — serving internal stakeholders worldwide.

Story Snapshot
Siemens India's Project Services team had 150 years of combined PM expertise — mostly trapped in scattered folders, Excel files, and senior managers' heads. After a rigorous, bottom-up evaluation of every major PM platform, they chose ClickUp — becoming the only Project Services group in Siemens globally approved to use an external tool. Today, ClickUp powers project planning, AI-driven risk intelligence, and automated accountability — giving every PM access to full institutional knowledge from day one.

  • Industry: Manufacturing & Technology
  • Employees: 10,000+
  • Use Case: Project management and AI automation
A century and a half of know-how, on demand


A project manager, three months into the job, opens an intake form in ClickUp. She enters a department, a project type, and a customer name. Two minutes later, the system hands her a risk register drawn from hundreds of past projects — distilled from the collective judgment of colleagues who have been managing complex Siemens engagements for a combined 150 years.

That workflow didn't exist eighteen months ago.

 

The Challenge

Five minutes of friction, multiplied thirty times


Siemens Technology and Services Private Limited is part of a global enterprise with 400,000 employees across 178 legal entities. The Project Services team in India grew from five project managers in 2019 to more than thirty by 2024, managing 70 to 80 concurrent projects ranging from three-month IT implementations to five-year strategic transformations.

The team had deep, hard-earned expertise. Their tooling hadn't kept pace.

Project plans, risk registers, lessons learned, and quality gate checklists lived across internal platforms, Excel files, and Microsoft Project. For veterans, this meant five minutes of navigating folder trees before any real work began. A small tax, multiplied across every project, every week. For newer team members, the friction cut deeper.

For a resource who joins with two years of experience, to create the overall project plan, quality plan, scope plan, risk register, lessons learned, he or she will have to really, really struggle” said Aasim Arafath, the team's Project Services Lead.

Manual reporting consumed hours every cycle. Technical project managers copied data from Primavera and MSP into presentation-ready charts by hand, while overdue tasks slipped through gaps that only surfaced when escalation emails landed. And underneath the lost time sat something harder to measure: risk accumulating quietly across the portfolio, invisible until something broke.

 

The Solution

The weekend volunteers


When the team decided to find a dedicated platform, they didn't wait for a corporate mandate. Project managers ran the evaluation themselves, trialing ClickUp, Wrike, Smartsheet, and others over several months. Some volunteers went further: on their own time, on weekends, they spun up personal ClickUp accounts and pressure-tested the tool against their own real project work.

The volunteers wrote back with strong opinions. One email stood out: a tester who had been evaluating Wrike and Smartsheet side by side reported spinning up a personal ClickUp account on weekends and running it against real project work. The verdict was unequivocal. “When we looked at the scoring, ClickUp won hands down,” Aasim said.

Aasim ArafathManager, Project Management

“Siemens doesn’t approve external tools lightly. Across 178 legal entities and 400,000 employees, most work runs on internal platforms. We ran extensive trials across multiple project management tools, and our project teams selected ClickUp as the top choice for Project Services.”

The Impact

Two minutes instead of two weeks


The approval set a precedent inside Siemens. The team's real ambition went further: embedding decades of project intuition into the systems their project managers open every morning. The workflow runs on ClickUp's automation capabilities. A project manager enters basic details through an intake form, and an AI-powered system scans historical risk registers, lessons learned, and incident logs across hundreds of past projects. In roughly two minutes, it surfaces the risk scenarios most relevant to the engagement at hand.

“It can augment the experience of the entire team for every single project manager,” Aasim said.“The expertise of a seasoned project manager at the tip of my fingers, even if I'm a three-month-old project manager.”

The same automation philosophy extended to accountability. ClickUp's escalation workflows now trigger reminders on overdue tasks every few days. Persistent delays automatically notify managers, replacing chase emails with structured follow-up. The gaps where tasks once slipped quietly off the radar are closed by design.

What once required 12 to 15 hours of manual review across the portfolio now executes in roughly 15 minutes. Technical PMs integrating Primavera and MSP dashboards into ClickUp expect a further 25 percent productivity gain as manual chart-building disappears entirely.

“When I saw the automation, I was relieved” Aasim said.“2023, it was envisioned. 2025, it's done.”

Aasim ArafathManager, Project Management

"ClickUp's AI levels the playing field — three-month-old project manager or a seasoned veteran, you tap into the same intelligence. Every project we run is backed by 150 years of our team's collective expertise, not just one person's memory."

Looking ahead

From proof point to global pitch


The results have done the talking. Other Siemens divisions, such as Siemens Energy and Siemens Healthineers, both connected to the India group through active project work, have taken notice. Conversations about broader global adoption are underway.

Most companies lose institutional knowledge one resignation or one promotion at a time. Siemens India's Project Services team is doing the opposite. Every completed project adds new risk data, lessons, and patterns for ClickUp AI to draw on. The team's 150 years of combined expertise isn't something they're protecting anymore. It's something they're compounding.

Aasim ArafathManager, Project Management

"By integrating our technical project management workflows into ClickUp, we're projecting a 25% productivity gain — that's 0.25 FTE saved per person. And we've barely scratched the surface of what the platform can do."

