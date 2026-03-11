How Siemens India gave every project manager 150 years of experience with ClickUp

Company Overview
Siemens is a global technology company with ~400,000 employees across 178 legal entities, spanning digital industries, smart infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. Within Siemens Technology and Services Private Limited, the India-based Project Services team manages 70–80 projects annually — from three-month IT implementations to five-year strategic transformations — serving internal stakeholders worldwide.
Story Snapshot
Siemens India's Project Services team had 150 years of combined PM expertise — mostly trapped in scattered folders, Excel files, and senior managers' heads. After a rigorous, bottom-up evaluation of every major PM platform, they chose ClickUp — becoming the only Project Services group in Siemens globally approved to use an external tool. Today, ClickUp powers project planning, AI-driven risk intelligence, and automated accountability — giving every PM access to full institutional knowledge from day one.