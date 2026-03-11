How Siemens India gave every project manager 150 years of experience with ClickUp

Siemens Technology and Services Private Limited is part of a global enterprise with 400,000 employees across 178 legal entities. The Project Services team in India grew from five project managers in 2019 to more than thirty by 2024, managing 70 to 80 concurrent projects ranging from three-month IT implementations to five-year strategic transformations.

The team had deep, hard-earned expertise. Their tooling hadn't kept pace.

Project plans, risk registers, lessons learned, and quality gate checklists lived across internal platforms, Excel files, and Microsoft Project. For veterans, this meant five minutes of navigating folder trees before any real work began. A small tax, multiplied across every project, every week. For newer team members, the friction cut deeper.

“For a resource who joins with two years of experience, to create the overall project plan, quality plan, scope plan, risk register, lessons learned, he or she will have to really, really struggle” said Aasim Arafath, the team's Project Services Lead.

Manual reporting consumed hours every cycle. Technical project managers copied data from Primavera and MSP into presentation-ready charts by hand, while overdue tasks slipped through gaps that only surfaced when escalation emails landed. And underneath the lost time sat something harder to measure: risk accumulating quietly across the portfolio, invisible until something broke.