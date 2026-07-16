A detective emerges in fifth period
A high school junior slips on a VR headset and becomes a detective. Her case: a facial-recognition system flagging the wrong faces. She interviews virtual witnesses, traces where the bias crept into the data, and weighs one value against another in real time. She has dyslexia, is multilingual, and three months ago told her counselor she "wasn't good at thinking." The world she's investigating was built by her teacher, David Conover, who has ADHD, teaches alone at a Pflugerville ISD high school serving North Austin, and has spent years redesigning learning for minds that work like his.
A classroom with no borders
"I have a classroom that's not just a classroom. It's a global classroom, and it's an AI lab," he says. He teaches digital arts, animation, and storytelling. As a curriculum developer with Glowdom, a creative-tech program rooted in South Africa, he's helping build a global AI skills framework. The room reaches past Central Texas into South Africa, India, and beyond, where his students take on UNESCO-aligned problems like AI ethics, sustainability, and space debris alongside engineers at IBM and Google and researchers at the University of Texas.
Pflugerville ISD spans roughly thirty campuses across six municipalities in the Austin metro; David's corner of it runs like a small international research outfit, and he staffs it alone.
For years, David has worked at running with his own mind rather than against it. Now he teaches students whose minds work much the same way. That is the through-line of everything he builds: he designs for how he himself thinks.
Software for minds that don't move in straight lines
Most project tools assume a tidy, linear worker: one task after another, in order. David's mind doesn't work that way, and neither do his students. Every tool built to organize him kept demanding those straight lines. ClickUp stopped asking.
David ConoverTeacher & Curriculum Developer, Pflugerville Independent School District
"I've tried all the project management tools, Asana, Trello, you name it. ClickUp is my go-to every single day, the one place I harmonize my curriculum, my pipelines, and my global impact work. I have ClickUp for breakfast."
The change came with ClickUp Super Agents. "I saw all these agents come to life and I thought, those are my friends," he says. "Those are my agents that are going to take my ADHD brain and rewire it so that I can have a conversation as opposed to code." He started out overbuilding, happily: more than fifty agents for work, another fifty for the rest of his life, each named for a role he plays: creative director, curriculum designer, global coordinator, STEM facilitator. Building them was the fun part; the real discovery was how few he actually needed. "It's not about numbers. It's about effectiveness," he says. So he distilled a hundred agents into four or five, each one steering the rest.
A staff of agents, so he can think
For a mind that runs hot with ideas, the agents took on the administrative drag that used to scatter his attention, freeing him to spend it where he wanted.
Here's what David's agent org chart looks like:
That last one matters to David most of all.
David ConoverTeacher & Curriculum Developer, Pflugerville Independent School District
"As someone who's dyslexic and ADHD, my bottleneck was getting ideas out of my head. ClickUp's Super Agents offload the routine work, so I'm no longer busy, I'm engaged — free to think fast and pour my time into creativity and my students."