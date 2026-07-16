A high school junior slips on a VR headset and becomes a detective. Her case: a facial-recognition system flagging the wrong faces. She interviews virtual witnesses, traces where the bias crept into the data, and weighs one value against another in real time. She has dyslexia, is multilingual, and three months ago told her counselor she "wasn't good at thinking." The world she's investigating was built by her teacher, David Conover, who has ADHD, teaches alone at a Pflugerville ISD high school serving North Austin, and has spent years redesigning learning for minds that work like his.

A classroom with no borders

"I have a classroom that's not just a classroom. It's a global classroom, and it's an AI lab," he says. He teaches digital arts, animation, and storytelling. As a curriculum developer with Glowdom, a creative-tech program rooted in South Africa, he's helping build a global AI skills framework. The room reaches past Central Texas into South Africa, India, and beyond, where his students take on UNESCO-aligned problems like AI ethics, sustainability, and space debris alongside engineers at IBM and Google and researchers at the University of Texas.

Pflugerville ISD spans roughly thirty campuses across six municipalities in the Austin metro; David's corner of it runs like a small international research outfit, and he staffs it alone.

For years, David has worked at running with his own mind rather than against it. Now he teaches students whose minds work much the same way. That is the through-line of everything he builds: he designs for how he himself thinks.

Software for minds that don't move in straight lines

Most project tools assume a tidy, linear worker: one task after another, in order. David's mind doesn't work that way, and neither do his students. Every tool built to organize him kept demanding those straight lines. ClickUp stopped asking.