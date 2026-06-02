Until recently, the agency chased the day across spaces. Every morning meant opening one client at a time, reading through tasks, noting what had shifted, then jumping to the next. Twenty to thirty minutes vanished before the first deliverable was touched.
Briefs for new SEO and web work started from a blank page, each one rebuilt by hand, even when the underlying patterns repeated. The agency was running real work for real clients — the cost was the time spent stitching the picture together.
A single question replaces the morning walk. Brain reads across the client spaces and returns the agency's day in one consolidated digest. Briefs land with structure already attached, so new deliverables enter the system with context, not a blank cursor.
When a deadline shifts mid-sprint, Javier can ask Brain for a status summary across the affected clients and decide what slips in two minutes — the kind of triage that protects client deliverables most likely to slip when a small team is forced to choose. Client work no longer lives in scattered emails and spreadsheets; handoffs to outside collaborators slot in cleanly.
Javier shares...
"The ability to ask Brain a direct question about project status and get a coherent answer — rather than having to navigate the task hierarchy yourself — was more useful than expected. It functions like a lightweight project memory, which matters a lot when you're context-switching between very different client industries multiple times a day."
"ClickUp turned a fragmented, multi-client agency operation into something manageable — and ClickUp Brain is starting to turn 'manageable' into 'proactive,' with Super Agents lined up next to automate our weekly client reporting and SEO content brief generation."
— Javier Ortega, Head of Digital Strategy, Plurali Studio