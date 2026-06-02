ClickUp for Marketing Agencies

How Plurali Studio scales multi-client SEO operations with ClickUp Brain

How in Plurali Studio in Barcelona, a 2–3 person team runs 8–10 client accounts from one workspace, where a few questions to ClickUp Brain replace the daily walk through every client space.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
Plurali Studios

By the numbers

20–30 minutes → under 2 minutes

Daily multi-client standup time

8–10 active accounts

Run by a 2–3 person core team

1 workspace

Every client space, brief, and status in one place

Industry

Digital marketing agency

Employees

<10 Employees

Use Case

Multi-client SEO, web, and paid media operations

Based in

Barcelona, Spain

Inside Plurali Studio's multi-client SEO desk

Javier Ortega, Head of Digital Strategy in Barcelona, opens his laptop and asks ClickUp Brain a question — what's open, what's blocked, what moved overnight across our clients? Inside two minutes, eight to ten client accounts are no longer a wall of tabs; they're a working picture of the day. The standup is already done before anyone says good morning.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, the agency chased the day across spaces. Every morning meant opening one client at a time, reading through tasks, noting what had shifted, then jumping to the next. Twenty to thirty minutes vanished before the first deliverable was touched.

Briefs for new SEO and web work started from a blank page, each one rebuilt by hand, even when the underlying patterns repeated. The agency was running real work for real clients — the cost was the time spent stitching the picture together.

After ClickUp

A single question replaces the morning walk. Brain reads across the client spaces and returns the agency's day in one consolidated digest. Briefs land with structure already attached, so new deliverables enter the system with context, not a blank cursor.

When a deadline shifts mid-sprint, Javier can ask Brain for a status summary across the affected clients and decide what slips in two minutes — the kind of triage that protects client deliverables most likely to slip when a small team is forced to choose. Client work no longer lives in scattered emails and spreadsheets; handoffs to outside collaborators slot in cleanly.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Javier shares...

"The ability to ask Brain a direct question about project status and get a coherent answer — rather than having to navigate the task hierarchy yourself — was more useful than expected. It functions like a lightweight project memory, which matters a lot when you're context-switching between very different client industries multiple times a day."

AccentAccent
AccentAccentBrain

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Plurali Studio

"ClickUp turned a fragmented, multi-client agency operation into something manageable — and ClickUp Brain is starting to turn 'manageable' into 'proactive,' with Super Agents lined up next to automate our weekly client reporting and SEO content brief generation."

— Javier Ortega, Head of Digital Strategy, Plurali Studio

Javier Ortega

About Plurali Studio

Plurali Studio is a Barcelona-based digital marketing agency working with small and mid-market clients across Spain. The studio's focus is on SEO — including local SEO and Google Business profiles — alongside website design and maintenance on WordPress and WooCommerce, plus paid media on Google, Instagram, and Facebook. Their work is built around small, focused engagements: clear websites, search visibility, and campaigns tuned to attract and convert local and online customers.
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