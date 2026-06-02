Until recently, the agency chased the day across spaces. Every morning meant opening one client at a time, reading through tasks, noting what had shifted, then jumping to the next. Twenty to thirty minutes vanished before the first deliverable was touched.

Briefs for new SEO and web work started from a blank page, each one rebuilt by hand, even when the underlying patterns repeated. The agency was running real work for real clients — the cost was the time spent stitching the picture together.