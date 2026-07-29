A Ukrainian charity that supports more than 16,500 children moved its entire 100+ person organization off scattered Slack threads and per-team tools into one ClickUp workspace. Every department now works in its own Space with cross-team tasks, custom statuses, and org-wide sprints, so the state of any project is clear in under a minute — and reclaimed hours go straight back to the mission.
Anna Yermolaieva | CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund | Kyiv, Ukraine
ClickUp gave us back time we genuinely couldn't afford to lose."
— Anna Yermolaieva, CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund
A year ago, coordination lived in Slack. Nearly every task at the Fund crosses teams — a partnership campaign is fundraising, copywriting, design, and social at once — so people chased status across threads, reading back through who had written what to whom. Each team had picked its own software, so no one could see another department's stage or owner.
The ambition was outpacing the tooling. Tasks slipped between departments, ad hoc group chats multiplied, and hours that belonged to children went into finding things out.
Now the whole Fund runs on ClickUp. Every department has its own Space, Lists are organized by project and partner, and every task carries an assignee, a status, a deadline, and a priority. Cross-team work is visible — a fundraiser hands a designer a task with full context, and both track it in the same place.
Statuses map to the Fund's own working cycle, down to states like "needs updating," and automations take over the routine chasing. Status meetings are gone, and the hours once lost to chat archives now go straight back to supporting more than 16,500 children.
A: "Sprints. We took the sprint approach from our Digital department and rolled it out across the whole team. At the end of each sprint we can see exactly what got done and how much each person carried. For a charity that's gold — we report constantly to donors and partners, and a documented history of work makes those reports so much easier. The transparency we promise partners starts with transparency inside."
— Anna Yermolaieva, CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund