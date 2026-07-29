A year ago, coordination lived in Slack. Nearly every task at the Fund crosses teams — a partnership campaign is fundraising, copywriting, design, and social at once — so people chased status across threads, reading back through who had written what to whom. Each team had picked its own software, so no one could see another department's stage or owner.

The ambition was outpacing the tooling. Tasks slipped between departments, ad hoc group chats multiplied, and hours that belonged to children went into finding things out.