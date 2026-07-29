ClickUp for Non Profit

How Children of Heroes' CEO Keeps 100+ People Working in Sync

A Ukrainian charity that supports more than 16,500 children moved its entire 100+ person organization off scattered Slack threads and per-team tools into one ClickUp workspace. Every department now works in its own Space with cross-team tasks, custom statuses, and org-wide sprints, so the state of any project is clear in under a minute — and reclaimed hours go straight back to the mission.

Anna Yermolaieva | CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund | Kyiv, Ukraine

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Children of Heroes Charity Fund

"Every hour we don't spend hunting for tasks in chats is an hour invested in supporting more than 16,500 children.

ClickUp gave us back time we genuinely couldn't afford to lose."

— Anna Yermolaieva, CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund

Anna
AT A GLANCE

How the Fund got out of the Slack status hunt

Anna Yermolaieva opens a project List and, in about a minute, reads the whole picture — what's finished, what's in planning, what still needs updating, and who owns each piece. A year ago that same answer meant scrolling back through Slack to find who had told whom what. Now the Fund's partnership campaigns, grant reports, and programme work all live in one workspace, with cross-team tasks and custom statuses carrying the context that used to scatter across chats. For a CEO responsible for 16,500 children, the workspace reads the way the mission does: clearly, and without having to ask.

100+

people working in one workspace

Zero status meetings

the state of any task is visible in under a minute

16,500+

children served across Ukraine

Industry

Nonprofit / NGO

Employees

100+

Use Case

Unified cross-team operations and project management

The Slack thread hunt across every team

A year ago, coordination lived in Slack. Nearly every task at the Fund crosses teams — a partnership campaign is fundraising, copywriting, design, and social at once — so people chased status across threads, reading back through who had written what to whom. Each team had picked its own software, so no one could see another department's stage or owner.

The ambition was outpacing the tooling. Tasks slipped between departments, ad hoc group chats multiplied, and hours that belonged to children went into finding things out.

One Space per team, one visible workflow

Now the whole Fund runs on ClickUp. Every department has its own Space, Lists are organized by project and partner, and every task carries an assignee, a status, a deadline, and a priority. Cross-team work is visible — a fundraiser hands a designer a task with full context, and both track it in the same place.

Statuses map to the Fund's own working cycle, down to states like "needs updating," and automations take over the routine chasing. Status meetings are gone, and the hours once lost to chat archives now go straight back to supporting more than 16,500 children.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's something your team built in ClickUp that you're secretly proud of?

A: "Sprints. We took the sprint approach from our Digital department and rolled it out across the whole team. At the end of each sprint we can see exactly what got done and how much each person carried. For a charity that's gold — we report constantly to donors and partners, and a documented history of work makes those reports so much easier. The transparency we promise partners starts with transparency inside."

— Anna Yermolaieva, CEO/HR Director, Children of Heroes Charity Fund

About Children of Heroes Charity Fund

Children of Heroes is a Ukrainian charitable fund founded in 2022 to support children who have lost one or both parents to the war. It provides long-term help — psychological care, education, and medical and humanitarian support — and stays with each child until they turn 19. The Fund works with corporate partners, institutional donors, foundations, and individual givers, and is guided by a supervisory board of Ukrainian business leaders. More than 100 staff and hundreds of volunteers currently support over 16,500 children
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