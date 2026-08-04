A year ago, Kiefer was scaling faster than its tooling. Work moved through email threads, Jira tickets, Teams messages, and Outlook calendars, each holding a piece of the picture. To learn where a project stood, someone chased a busy colleague and waited for a reply.

Leaders stitched the status together from fragments. The teams were capable and moving fast; the problem was that their ambition had outgrown a set of tools that never spoke to each other.