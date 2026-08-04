ClickUp for Software Development Teams

How Kiefer's AI Team Turned Error Alerts Into Auto-Drafted Specs

Industry: Energy, AI & robotics | Employees : 300+ | Use case: Unified work management across energy, AI, and corporate teams

Kiefer built 600+ MW of renewable energy over a decade, and it is now building Greece's sovereign AI — but fast growth had scattered its work across email, Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook. Marketing lead Claudia Koule and the SOFIA AI team moved every team, project, and deadline into one ClickUp workspace, where ClickUp Brain answers status questions on demand and automations run the busywork.

Kiefer Hero
Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Kiefer

"We used to run on Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook, plus a few other tools.

ClickUp replaced all of them, and because it plugs straight into our dev stack, setup time was almost zero, so my team accelerated its workloads right away."

— Themistoklis Nikolis, Head of AI Development, Kiefer

Themistoklis - New
AT A GLANCE

Energy and AI, sharing one source of truth

Kiefer runs two businesses at once: heavy renewable-energy construction and a frontier AI lab building models for the Greek language. Both now live in the same ClickUp workspace. Nineteen spaces hold everything from logistics to dev sprints, dashboards keep leaders current, and ClickUp Brain fields the status questions that used to clog inboxes. The result is one company of 300+ people reading from one page.

6,000+

Tasks organized in under 12 months

3 → 1

Jira, Teams, and Outlook replaced by one workspace

104

Active members across a 300+ person company

Before ClickUp : The inbox pile-up and tools that didn't talk

A year ago, Kiefer was scaling faster than its tooling. Work moved through email threads, Jira tickets, Teams messages, and Outlook calendars, each holding a piece of the picture. To learn where a project stood, someone chased a busy colleague and waited for a reply.

Leaders stitched the status together from fragments. The teams were capable and moving fast; the problem was that their ambition had outgrown a set of tools that never spoke to each other.

After ClickUp : One workspace, instant status, auto-drafted specs

Now Kiefer runs on one workspace. Every team, project, and deadline sits in ClickUp across 19 spaces, and Jira, Teams, and Outlook are gone. Leaders read live dashboards instead of assembling updates, and ClickUp Brain answers status questions on demand.

The AI team wired Sentry into ClickUp, so errors open tasks automatically and an LLM drafts the first spec before a human weighs in; the fix then cycles through GitHub and back. More than 6,000 tasks later, information stays in one place, and standing up a new workflow takes almost no time.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the one thing you'd tell another developer about ClickUp?

A: "Honestly, the thing I'd tell other developers is almost too simple: you can create objects in infinitely nested lists. With other tools you hit a wall and can't dive any deeper. Here I never run out of room to structure things the way my brain works."

— Themistoklis Nikolis, Head of AI Development, Kiefer

About Kiefer

Kiefer is a Greek company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Marousi, Athens. Through its energy division it has developed and built more than 600 MW of renewable energy — solar, wind, hydro, biogas, and battery storage — across Greece and Southeast Europe. Its technology division, Kiefer Tech, now builds sovereign AI infrastructure for Greece, including a Greek-language large language model, enterprise AI products, robotics, and renewable-powered AI data centers, in partnership with NVIDIA. The company employs more than 300 people and frames its mission as giving Greece technological sovereignty in both energy and AI.
Kiefer Logo

Explore More

More ClickUp customer stories

Real teams, real results. See how organizations of every size get work done in ClickUp.
See More

ClickUp Brain

AI built into your workspace to write, summarize, and answer questions about your work.
Read more

ClickUp Automations

100+ no-code automations that handle routine updates and handoffs for you.
Get started
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT