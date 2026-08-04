Industry: Energy, AI & robotics | Employees : 300+ | Use case: Unified work management across energy, AI, and corporate teams
Kiefer built 600+ MW of renewable energy over a decade, and it is now building Greece's sovereign AI — but fast growth had scattered its work across email, Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook. Marketing lead Claudia Koule and the SOFIA AI team moved every team, project, and deadline into one ClickUp workspace, where ClickUp Brain answers status questions on demand and automations run the busywork.
ClickUp replaced all of them, and because it plugs straight into our dev stack, setup time was almost zero, so my team accelerated its workloads right away."
— Themistoklis Nikolis, Head of AI Development, Kiefer
A year ago, Kiefer was scaling faster than its tooling. Work moved through email threads, Jira tickets, Teams messages, and Outlook calendars, each holding a piece of the picture. To learn where a project stood, someone chased a busy colleague and waited for a reply.
Leaders stitched the status together from fragments. The teams were capable and moving fast; the problem was that their ambition had outgrown a set of tools that never spoke to each other.
Now Kiefer runs on one workspace. Every team, project, and deadline sits in ClickUp across 19 spaces, and Jira, Teams, and Outlook are gone. Leaders read live dashboards instead of assembling updates, and ClickUp Brain answers status questions on demand.
The AI team wired Sentry into ClickUp, so errors open tasks automatically and an LLM drafts the first spec before a human weighs in; the fix then cycles through GitHub and back. More than 6,000 tasks later, information stays in one place, and standing up a new workflow takes almost no time.
A: "Honestly, the thing I'd tell other developers is almost too simple: you can create objects in infinitely nested lists. With other tools you hit a wall and can't dive any deeper. Here I never run out of room to structure things the way my brain works."
— Themistoklis Nikolis, Head of AI Development, Kiefer