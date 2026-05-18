A year ago, the same morning looked very different. Team leads chased the week across sprint trackers, meeting notes, and chat threads, hand-writing summaries late into the evening. Support agents combed every ticket one by one before routing, and during busy stretches the queue outran them.
Operations re-typed action items from client calls. New engineers spent their first weeks shadowing senior developers because the answers they needed lived in someone's head, not in a system. Nothing was broken — there was just always more work to connect than people to connect it.
ClickUp is the workspace, and the AI is a co-worker. Engineering, Customer Support, Operations, Product Management, and Marketing run in one place. ClickUp Brain stitches context across tasks, Docs, and meeting notes; SupportFlow AI triages and pre-drafts ticket replies; Sprint Assistant turns conversations into sprint summaries and backlog updates; Meeting Recap Bot converts calls into assigned action items; Docs Helper drafts SOPs and onboarding guides.
New hires self-serve answers instead of interrupting senior staff. During a recent retail-ERP rollout, Sprint Assistant caught a missing API dependency blocking the billing and inventory modules before a human did — keeping the client launch on schedule that would otherwise have slipped by days.
Rodrigo shares...
"One of the most surprising moments was when our AI workflow spotted a blocked dependency between two ERP modules before anyone on the team noticed it manually. The Sprint Assistant connected information from tasks, comments, and meeting notes, then flagged it in the daily summary. That saved us from a delay during an important client rollout — and it was the first moment the team really felt the AI was acting like an active project assistant instead of just a text-generation tool."
"ClickUp turned repetitive operational work across our engineering, support, and ops teams into automated workflows — so we spend our weeks delivering and solving client problems instead of writing summaries." — Rodrigo Nascimento, Developer, Rillsoft Sistemas