A year ago, the same morning looked very different. Team leads chased the week across sprint trackers, meeting notes, and chat threads, hand-writing summaries late into the evening. Support agents combed every ticket one by one before routing, and during busy stretches the queue outran them.

Operations re-typed action items from client calls. New engineers spent their first weeks shadowing senior developers because the answers they needed lived in someone's head, not in a system. Nothing was broken — there was just always more work to connect than people to connect it.