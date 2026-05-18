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How Rillsoft Sistemas' 5+ departments run on one AI-powered workspace

How a Brazilian ERP team consolidated engineering, support, and operations in ClickUp — and let four Super Agents handle the connective work.
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Rillsoft Sistemas

By the numbers

5+ departments

running in one workspace

4 Super Agents

embedded in daily workflows

0 manual work

in sprint summaries, status updates, and post-call task lists

Industry

Software

Employees

11-50 employees

Use Case

Cross-team operations and AI-assisted delivery

Based in

Belém, Pará, Brazil

A retail-ERP rollout that stayed on schedule

Rodrigo Nascimento, a developer in Belém, opens ClickUp and the day is already half-built. Yesterday's client call has become this morning's task list. Last night's tickets are categorized and waiting with draft responses. A flagged dependency on the retail-ERP integration is sitting at the top of the sprint summary, marked for the team to clear before standup. The work didn't sort itself — it was sorted overnight by a quiet stack of agents working across tasks, comments, and Docs.

Then

A year ago, the same morning looked very different. Team leads chased the week across sprint trackers, meeting notes, and chat threads, hand-writing summaries late into the evening. Support agents combed every ticket one by one before routing, and during busy stretches the queue outran them.

Operations re-typed action items from client calls. New engineers spent their first weeks shadowing senior developers because the answers they needed lived in someone's head, not in a system. Nothing was broken — there was just always more work to connect than people to connect it.

Now

ClickUp is the workspace, and the AI is a co-worker. Engineering, Customer Support, Operations, Product Management, and Marketing run in one place. ClickUp Brain stitches context across tasks, Docs, and meeting notes; SupportFlow AI triages and pre-drafts ticket replies; Sprint Assistant turns conversations into sprint summaries and backlog updates; Meeting Recap Bot converts calls into assigned action items; Docs Helper drafts SOPs and onboarding guides.

New hires self-serve answers instead of interrupting senior staff. During a recent retail-ERP rollout, Sprint Assistant caught a missing API dependency blocking the billing and inventory modules before a human did — keeping the client launch on schedule that would otherwise have slipped by days.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Rodrigo shares...

"One of the most surprising moments was when our AI workflow spotted a blocked dependency between two ERP modules before anyone on the team noticed it manually. The Sprint Assistant connected information from tasks, comments, and meeting notes, then flagged it in the daily summary. That saved us from a delay during an important client rollout — and it was the first moment the team really felt the AI was acting like an active project assistant instead of just a text-generation tool."

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Rillsoft Sistemas

"ClickUp turned repetitive operational work across our engineering, support, and ops teams into automated workflows — so we spend our weeks delivering and solving client problems instead of writing summaries." — Rodrigo Nascimento, Developer, Rillsoft Sistemas

Rodrigo Nascimento

About Rillsoft Sistemas

Rillsoft Sistemas is a Brazilian ERP company headquartered in Belém, Pará, with more than fifteen years building business-management software for small and mid-sized retail and wholesale operators. Its portfolio spans retail back-office systems, segment-specific modules (from butcher shops to general retail), and an offline-capable field-sales mobile app that lets sellers quote, take orders, and track stock from anywhere. The company's focus is operational confidence for merchants who can't afford a missed shipment or a botched integration.
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