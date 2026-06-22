Customer Story

How Rutgers University Traded Deadline-Chasing for Strategic Work with ClickUp

Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
Rutgers

1 senior role

Freed from admin work and elevated to strategic leadership, no backfill needed

1 FTE freed

from chasing missed deadlines to building dashboards that prevent them

~300 staff on one platform

replacing Slack, Zoom, Box, OneNote, Outlook, and Smartsheet with a single source of truth

Company Overview
Rutgers University is one of the largest public research institutions in the U.S., with one of the nation's biggest alumni populations. Its central engagement division (marketing and communications, foundation events, alumni engagement, stewardship, and annual giving) runs on roughly 300 staff, and by Karen Kaminski's account, one of the leanest relative to its mission. "We're a state school. We can't hire more people. We just have to do more with what we have."

Story Snapshot
For years, Rutgers' engagement division ran on what Kaminski calls a "tech salad": Microsoft and Google, Slack, Zoom, Box, and a Smartsheet instance the creative teams resented and leadership refused to open. The sprawl had a cost measured in people: one full-time employee did nothing but chase deadlines, while a senior manager spent her days on "assistant work" instead of strategy. Moving onto ClickUp cleared the drag that had been swallowing entire roles, and gave the 300-person team its first taste of working ahead of the calendar.

  • Industry: Higher Education & Research
  • Employees: ~300 (engagement division)
  • Use Case:Cross-team work management & operational visibility
Rutgers Logo
The Challenge

When ambition outpaces every tool on the shelf


Rutgers' engagement operation is vast in scope: four homecomings across three campuses plus one abroad, a steady stream of marketing requests, alumni programming, stewardship letters, and annual giving campaigns, all run by a 50-member team for around 630,000 alumni. The talent was never the question. The tools simply couldn't carry the weight of the work.

Smartsheet was "basically just fancy Excel," says Karen Kaminski, now Senior Director for Engagement Strategy. Creative staff saw a spreadsheet and shut down. Information scattered across spaces with no consistency, and searching it was, in her words, "a mess." When a new AVP asked something basic — how many marketing requests does the team field? — answering it meant exporting data into Excel and stitching the picture together by hand.

The steepest cost was human. Karen, a strategic, data-minded leader, had been reduced to making sure other people hit their deadlines. "I was a senior manager basically doing assistant work because it had to be done," she says.

She wasn't the only one underwater. Deadlines slipped because no one could see where their work stood, and the division had carved out an entire full-time role for a single purpose: chasing people down. One staff member's whole job was deadline follow-up.

 

The Solution

One task, many homes: closing the visibility gap


The move that made Homecoming manageable (four events, three campuses, dozens of stakeholders) was deceptively small: a single task can live in more than one space. Communications work now shows up in the comms workspace and the project workspace at once. "Previously, tasks would live in the project, separate from where the marketing team did their work. They were constantly missing things," Karen says. "Now it's all the same thing."

Approvals that once ricocheted between email, Box, and Slack, with no clear record of the latest version, now happen inside the task itself. The project manager who built Homecoming's ClickUp space turned wikis into a single source of truth: dates, locations, email schedules, signage status, all findable without asking anyone.

Add Section Blocks...

The Impact

Self-Service Reaches the Corner Office


Rutgers' Vice President never opened Smartsheet. He looked at it once and said, "I'm not trying to learn this." In ClickUp he completed his novice certification and now pulls metrics straight from the dashboards himself. Karen builds shared views of everything moving across Communications and Events, shareable through a public link with no training required. "He's seeing the value because he's always being asked for metrics and it's exhausting to manually pull stuff."

From seven years of reactive work to the first taste of working ahead

  • Senior role absorbed, no backfill required. When Karen was promoted into the Vice President's office, the division didn't refill her old position. ClickUp had trimmed the administrative workload enough that her former direct report could take on the responsibilities and add strategic work on top.

  • An entire FTE freed from deadline policing. The staff member who once spent every day checking on every request now builds dashboards, designs views, and helps colleagues get more out of the platform.

Leadership adopted the system on its own. The VP completed training and now uses dashboards for the metrics he once had to request by hand, a shift that signals real trust in the platform as the division's single source of truth.

Meeting prep down to a 30-minute agent summary. Twice-weekly marketing reviews that used to demand hours of request-by-request auditing now open with a pre-built summary from a ClickUp agent, complete with direct links to every relevant task.

  • Cross-team handoffs that run themselves. Multi-step processes like the Alumni Business Directory, once a relay of sequential emails between five teams, now advance automatically as each step completes.
karen

Karen KaminskiSenior Director, Engagement Strategy, Rutgers University Foundation

"ClickUp didn't just fix our project management, it eliminated the administrative drag that was consuming entire roles. We absorbed a senior position with no backfill, freed a full-time employee from chasing deadlines, and for the first time in seven years, we feel proactive instead of behind."

happy people 400x600

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.
Book a session
Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 2M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.
See more stories
Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.
Join a demo
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT