How Rutgers University Traded Deadline-Chasing for Strategic Work with ClickUp

Rutgers' engagement operation is vast in scope: four homecomings across three campuses plus one abroad, a steady stream of marketing requests, alumni programming, stewardship letters, and annual giving campaigns, all run by a 50-member team for around 630,000 alumni. The talent was never the question. The tools simply couldn't carry the weight of the work.

Smartsheet was "basically just fancy Excel," says Karen Kaminski, now Senior Director for Engagement Strategy. Creative staff saw a spreadsheet and shut down. Information scattered across spaces with no consistency, and searching it was, in her words, "a mess." When a new AVP asked something basic — how many marketing requests does the team field? — answering it meant exporting data into Excel and stitching the picture together by hand.

The steepest cost was human. Karen, a strategic, data-minded leader, had been reduced to making sure other people hit their deadlines. "I was a senior manager basically doing assistant work because it had to be done," she says.

She wasn't the only one underwater. Deadlines slipped because no one could see where their work stood, and the division had carved out an entire full-time role for a single purpose: chasing people down. One staff member's whole job was deadline follow-up.