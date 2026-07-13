ClickUp for Project Management

How Laketec’s PM team runs deployments with more control

A ClickUp workspace for enterprise network infrastructure gives Laketec one source of truth, cleaner project intake, and AI help that turns afternoon cleanup into a few focused minutes.

Jeanette Ziegler | Project Manager | North Olmsted, Ohio
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Free forever. No credit card.
laketec team

What changed in the workflow

Whole afternoons

Back from manual cleanup

One standard

Across every new deployment

Real-time visibility

For leaders, customers, and engineers

Industry

Network infrastructure / IT services

Employees

45 in Salesforce; 51–200 on LinkedIn

Use Case

Project delivery, intake, and stakeholder visibility

From

North Olmsted, Ohio

Visibility without the scavenger hunt

By the time Jeanette Ziegler checks a deployment plan, the structure is already there. A new intake has been shaped around Laketec’s standard phases, dashboards are ready to show status, and the project manager can focus on the real work underneath the plan. For a team running enterprise network deployments, that shift matters: fewer hours spent rebuilding the system, more time spent guiding delivery.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, Laketec’s project managers were running complex deployment work out of spreadsheets, inboxes, Teams threads, and personal memory. Building a usable Gantt chart meant dragging cells for hours, then doing it again the moment a project changed. Each manager had their own setup. Status had to be chased down. The team was doing serious work, but the structure around that work kept demanding more manual labor.

After ClickUp

Whole afternoons are back from manual cleanup because every new deployment now starts from one standard. ClickUp is now the operating layer. Laketec’s project engineers work from one source of truth, leadership and customers can pull live dashboard views, and a custom Super Agent gives every new project the same professional starting structure. Brain² handles the messy middle too, reorganizing rough imports, reshaping project lists, and helping draft updates. That matters because Laketec can spend less time formatting project work and more time managing risks, dependencies, and delivery.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What’s the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

“It already knows how we phase out a deployment, the patterns we tend to repeat, and the standards we hold ourselves to. I’m not sitting there re-explaining how we work every single time, because it already understands it. That’s what made it feel less like a tool and more like a teammate.”

— Jeanette Ziegler, Project Manager, Laketec

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Laketec

“ClickUp gave us one source of truth and the AI to run it, and we’re only just getting started with what that empowers us to do.”

— Jeanette Ziegler, Project Manager, Laketec

jeanette

About Laketec

Laketec Communications Inc. is an Ohio-based IT services and consulting company that helps organizations design, deploy, and support secure network, cloud, communications, and infrastructure environments. The company serves customers across sectors including education, healthcare, manufacturing, enterprise, and government. Laketec is headquartered in North Olmsted, Ohio, and describes its work as engineering better connections for the organizations it supports.
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