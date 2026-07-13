Until recently, Laketec’s project managers were running complex deployment work out of spreadsheets, inboxes, Teams threads, and personal memory. Building a usable Gantt chart meant dragging cells for hours, then doing it again the moment a project changed. Each manager had their own setup. Status had to be chased down. The team was doing serious work, but the structure around that work kept demanding more manual labor.

After ClickUp

Whole afternoons are back from manual cleanup because every new deployment now starts from one standard. ClickUp is now the operating layer. Laketec’s project engineers work from one source of truth, leadership and customers can pull live dashboard views, and a custom Super Agent gives every new project the same professional starting structure. Brain² handles the messy middle too, reorganizing rough imports, reshaping project lists, and helping draft updates. That matters because Laketec can spend less time formatting project work and more time managing risks, dependencies, and delivery.