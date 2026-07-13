“It already knows how we phase out a deployment, the patterns we tend to repeat, and the standards we hold ourselves to. I’m not sitting there re-explaining how we work every single time, because it already understands it. That’s what made it feel less like a tool and more like a teammate.”
— Jeanette Ziegler, Project Manager, Laketec
“ClickUp gave us one source of truth and the AI to run it, and we’re only just getting started with what that empowers us to do.”
— Jeanette Ziegler, Project Manager, Laketec