A creative asset lands for a connected-TV campaign that's days from launch. In the old routine, it would sit until someone on the team finished what they were doing, then get inspected by hand against the platform's spec — a stretch that could run one or two days before the client even heard back.

Now the check starts the moment the file arrives. A Make scenario scrapes the creative's metadata into ClickUp, a Super Agent reads it against spec, flags what would have failed, and sends the resubmission request back out. Elapsed time: about six minutes.

For an agency whose launch windows don't move, that's the difference between a client scrambling and a client going live on time. And it's the most visible piece of a bigger bet: a boutique shop deciding to run like a much larger one, without hiring like one.