That pre-launch hum every agency knows
A creative asset lands for a connected-TV campaign that's days from launch. In the old routine, it would sit until someone on the team finished what they were doing, then get inspected by hand against the platform's spec — a stretch that could run one or two days before the client even heard back.
Now the check starts the moment the file arrives. A Make scenario scrapes the creative's metadata into ClickUp, a Super Agent reads it against spec, flags what would have failed, and sends the resubmission request back out. Elapsed time: about six minutes.
For an agency whose launch windows don't move, that's the difference between a client scrambling and a client going live on time. And it's the most visible piece of a bigger bet: a boutique shop deciding to run like a much larger one, without hiring like one.
A lean shop, running heavy
PrograMetrix is process-heavy on purpose. A single media plan can span six or seven ad platforms, and the agency often works as the programmatic engine behind other creative and marketing shops — the team that actually makes the campaigns run.
Wrike kept tasks moving, but that was the ceiling: a task list with nothing to build on top of it. Documentation lived in Confluence, conversation in Teams, and the work sat in three systems that didn't talk to each other. For a small team running campaigns this intricate, the real strain wasn’t disorganization at all—it was a stack that hadn’t kept up with how much the agency had taken on.