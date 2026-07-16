Customer Spotlight : Marketing Agency

Martin City Marketing, seven teams on one spine

How a Kansas City full-service agency moved client approvals out of email and into the task — with ClickBot, Super Agents, and a new pod model running on the same ClickUp workflow.
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By the numbers

~10–15 Super Agents

One per department, plus a few cross-functional helpers

7 departments, one workflow

Account, design, paid, SEO, social, print/install, ecom

Pod-based client delivery

One specialist per department per pod, per client set

Industry

Marketing agency

Employees

25+

Use Case

Unified agency project management and in-task client approvals

Based in

Kansas City, Missouri

Inside the Kansas City studio

At Martin City Marketing's Kansas City studio, Kia Cornley, a Paid Media Specialist on the agency's paid team, opens ClickUp to a queue that already moved without her. Last month's campaign has been recreated as a fresh task by a Super Agent. A design awaiting client sign-off sits in needs client approval, with ClickBot's email already on its way to the client. The handoff happened before anyone needed it to.

Then

A year ago, the agency chased its own work across tools. Account managers held the client context, designers held the files, paid, social, and SEO held the publishing calendars, and print and install held the physical jobs. The handoffs in between were where time leaked.

Approvals were the loudest example: campaigns ready for review would step out of the workflow and into email, with versions and edits scattered across replies. The agency was doing more — across more clients, more channels, more deliverables — and the seams were starting to show. Things slipped through. Mostly small things. Until one wasn't.

Now

Now, every client project starts as a task on a shared spine. Account managers create it, design layers in the graphics, and paid, SEO, and social each take it forward to publish. When work is ready for review, the task moves to needs client approval and ClickBot routes it straight to the client's inbox — sign-off and edits land back on the same task, not in a side thread. Around it, ~10–15 Super Agents handle the scaffolding, including the recurring monthly tasks the team used to recreate by hand.

A new pod model — one specialist per department, per client set — runs on the same workflow, with ClickUp AI helping spin up the task structure each pod needs. The agency's promise to clients — marketing that moves you — now has a delivery system that moves with it.

Off-Script with ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain has done for your team?

"Having a task recreated each month so we don't have to remember to remake it. It's the kind of thing you don't notice until you realize you haven't had to think about it in a long time."

— Kia Cornley, Paid Media Specialist

ClickUp

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Martin City Marketing

"ClickUp keeps us accountable. Every client task has a clear owner, a clear next step, and a clear path to client sign-off."

— Kia Cornley, Paid Media Specialist

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About Martin City Marketing

Martin City Marketing (MCM) is a full-service marketing agency based in Kansas City, Missouri, that runs paid media, SEO, social and video, account management, print production and install, ecommerce, and design under one roof, all built around the tagline Marketing That Moves You. The agency started as the internal marketing team for a large Kansas City–area automotive group and expanded as demand grew from other dealerships and clients. Today it works in tight cross-functional cycles — account managers brief, designers build, channel teams ship — and recently restructured around pods, with one specialist from each department focused on a dedicated set of clients.
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