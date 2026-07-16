A year ago, the agency chased its own work across tools. Account managers held the client context, designers held the files, paid, social, and SEO held the publishing calendars, and print and install held the physical jobs. The handoffs in between were where time leaked.
Approvals were the loudest example: campaigns ready for review would step out of the workflow and into email, with versions and edits scattered across replies. The agency was doing more — across more clients, more channels, more deliverables — and the seams were starting to show. Things slipped through. Mostly small things. Until one wasn't.
Now, every client project starts as a task on a shared spine. Account managers create it, design layers in the graphics, and paid, SEO, and social each take it forward to publish. When work is ready for review, the task moves to needs client approval and ClickBot routes it straight to the client's inbox — sign-off and edits land back on the same task, not in a side thread. Around it, ~10–15 Super Agents handle the scaffolding, including the recurring monthly tasks the team used to recreate by hand.
A new pod model — one specialist per department, per client set — runs on the same workflow, with ClickUp AI helping spin up the task structure each pod needs. The agency's promise to clients — marketing that moves you — now has a delivery system that moves with it.
"Having a task recreated each month so we don't have to remember to remake it. It's the kind of thing you don't notice until you realize you haven't had to think about it in a long time."
— Kia Cornley, Paid Media Specialist
"ClickUp keeps us accountable. Every client task has a clear owner, a clear next step, and a clear path to client sign-off."
— Kia Cornley, Paid Media Specialist