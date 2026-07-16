A year ago, the agency chased its own work across tools. Account managers held the client context, designers held the files, paid, social, and SEO held the publishing calendars, and print and install held the physical jobs. The handoffs in between were where time leaked.

Approvals were the loudest example: campaigns ready for review would step out of the workflow and into email, with versions and edits scattered across replies. The agency was doing more — across more clients, more channels, more deliverables — and the seams were starting to show. Things slipped through. Mostly small things. Until one wasn't.