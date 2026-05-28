ClickUp for Publishers

Oxford University Press reclaims strategic hours with ClickUp

How ClickUp Brain and eight Super Agents took the operational layer off the team — and let a 440-year-old publisher's marketing function run at AI-native speed.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
OUP Hero Image

By the numbers

Brief time: 2–3 hrs → under 30 min

Campaign briefs drafted by ClickUp Brain.

Launch conflicts caught 3 weeks early

3-market academic launch, two clashes surfaced weeks out.

Weekly status meeting, retired

Friday digest from the Content Summarizer agent.

Industry

Academic publishing

Employees

5,000+ globally

Use Case

AI-powered marketing operations across global campaigns

Based in

Oxford, England

Three markets, one launch, no scramble

The academic titles launch opens in London first. Three hours later, the same campaign goes live in Delhi. By the time the US wakes up, the third market is on. A year ago, a cross-market launch like this would have meant a week of late Slack threads and at least one deadline missed in the handoff between time zones. Today, the Campaign Planner agent surfaced the two conflicts three weeks ago. The launch lands the way it was planned — across three continents, on schedule.

Before ClickUp

A year ago, OUP's marketing teams worked across the UK, India, and the US with goodwill and a stack of tools that did not quite speak to each other.

Campaign briefs got rewritten from scratch every time. Meeting notes lived in whoever's notebook happened to be open. Social reviews were a fully manual gauntlet — custom fields, alt text, platform tone, UTM parameters — followed by long comment threads back to writers. A single brief could absorb two to three hours before alignment, and the strategic work got pushed to the edges of the day, after the coordination was done.

After ClickUp

ClickUp is the spine. Brain is the first drafter — briefs land in under 30 minutes instead of half an afternoon.

Eight Super Agents run the review layer: one per major social platform, a blog reviewer, an alt-text generator, a UTM link checker, a Campaign Planner, and a Monday Reporting Agent that replaced the weekly status meeting outright. On the recent UK / India / US academic launch, the Campaign Planner caught two deadline conflicts three weeks before go-live. By the time a human reviewer opens a task, the structural work is already done — and the strategic hours sit firmly inside the campaigns again.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Vartika shares...

"We built a UTM link checker using ClickUp AI that automatically reviews links in social and campaign tasks and flags missing or inconsistent UTM parameters. Earlier, this meant manually opening every link and double-checking tracking, which was easy to miss under pressure. The first time it caught errors before a campaign went live, the reaction was literally, 'Wait, it checks UTMs too?' It saved us from broken tracking and a lot of last-minute stress."

AccentAccent
AccentAccentTask Prioritizer Agent

Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Oxford University Press

"Marketing, Web Ops, and our agents all run in one ClickUp workspace — briefs, social reviews, status updates, all in one place. Handoffs are clean, approvals happen in the task, and we retired our weekly status meeting because the Monday digest replaces it."

— Vartika Singh, Sr. Marketing Executive, Oxford University Press

Vartika Singh

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford and the world's largest university press, founded in 1586. It publishes academic books, scholarly journals, English language teaching resources, dictionaries — including the Oxford English Dictionary — and reference works in more than 40 languages across 50+ countries. OUP's mission is to further the University's commitment to excellence in research, scholarship, and education by making world-class resources widely available. The Press is a signatory to the SDG Publishers Compact, with a Net Zero pledge by 2050.
OUP Logo
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT