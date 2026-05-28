Three markets, one launch, no scramble

The academic titles launch opens in London first. Three hours later, the same campaign goes live in Delhi. By the time the US wakes up, the third market is on. A year ago, a cross-market launch like this would have meant a week of late Slack threads and at least one deadline missed in the handoff between time zones. Today, the Campaign Planner agent surfaced the two conflicts three weeks ago. The launch lands the way it was planned — across three continents, on schedule.