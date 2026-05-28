Campaign briefs got rewritten from scratch every time. Meeting notes lived in whoever's notebook happened to be open. Social reviews were a fully manual gauntlet — custom fields, alt text, platform tone, UTM parameters — followed by long comment threads back to writers. A single brief could absorb two to three hours before alignment, and the strategic work got pushed to the edges of the day, after the coordination was done.
Eight Super Agents run the review layer: one per major social platform, a blog reviewer, an alt-text generator, a UTM link checker, a Campaign Planner, and a Monday Reporting Agent that replaced the weekly status meeting outright. On the recent UK / India / US academic launch, the Campaign Planner caught two deadline conflicts three weeks before go-live. By the time a human reviewer opens a task, the structural work is already done — and the strategic hours sit firmly inside the campaigns again.
Vartika shares...
"We built a UTM link checker using ClickUp AI that automatically reviews links in social and campaign tasks and flags missing or inconsistent UTM parameters. Earlier, this meant manually opening every link and double-checking tracking, which was easy to miss under pressure. The first time it caught errors before a campaign went live, the reaction was literally, 'Wait, it checks UTMs too?' It saved us from broken tracking and a lot of last-minute stress."
"Marketing, Web Ops, and our agents all run in one ClickUp workspace — briefs, social reviews, status updates, all in one place. Handoffs are clean, approvals happen in the task, and we retired our weekly status meeting because the Monday digest replaces it."
— Vartika Singh, Sr. Marketing Executive, Oxford University Press