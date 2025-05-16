Customer Story

Meriwest Credit Union crushes work with AI using ClickUp

After evaluating 6 tools

ClickUp was picked.

80% utilization achieved

within the initial rollout period.

Successful expansion

across multiple departments.

Company Overview
Meriwest Credit Union has been Silicon Valley's leading financial partner since 1961. With nearly $2.2 billion in assets, it offers personalized and innovative banking solutions to over 80,000 families and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County.

Story Snapshot
Meriwest Credit Union needed a better way to manage cross-functional projects across its digital and IT teams, especially as strategic initiatives around digital banking grew increasingly sophisticated. After a thorough evaluation of six different project management tools, they ultimately selected ClickUp for its flexibility, ease of use, and ability to support their workflows. With ClickUp, they completely revamped their project management approach.

  • Industry: Financial Services
  • Employees: 200+
  • Use Case: PMO
The Challenge

Meriwest Credit Union's quest for better work management


Meriwest Credit Union launched a bold strategic initiative to redefine its organizational practices to improve efficiency and project management. This initiative was CEO-driven, brought to life with executives and project teams team who sought a unified platform to enhance collaboration across departments, and ultimately deliver greater value to its members. This enterprise-wide effort underscored Meriwest’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to its members.

Their cross-team collaboration requires frequent communication, visibility and connected workflows, but, previously, putting that into practice at Meriwest was more work than it should be.

Each team was operating out of separate platforms, making visibility difficult and putting more work on the Digital Innovation team to stitch together progress updates across disconnected systems.

Mary Shelton, AVP of the Digital Innovation team, saw how these operational challenges directly affected their digital transformation.

We oversee everything from mobile banking to online services—the front-facing digital experiences. And we realized we needed a better way to manage our work and collaborate with other teams,” said Mary.

For a credit union committed to being at the forefront of financial technology, Meriwest knew improving project management wasn't just about operational efficiency—it had become essential to their vision of delivering innovative services their members increasingly expected.

Mary Shelton

Mary SheltonAVP of Digital Innovation

“Every year, we hold strategy meetings to outline our key priorities. One of them was to improve our project management. It wasn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore; it was essential for our future.”

The Solution

Meriwest transforms operations with customized workflows


Determined to uplevel project management, Meriwest’s leadership initiated a systematic search to select a tool that would address all their requirements. The digital team took the lead in evaluating six tools, carefully examining each for functionality, flexibility, compliance, and alignment with their unique needs.

We narrowed it down to three contenders: Asana, Monday, and ClickUp. After extensive testing and internal assessments, ClickUp surged ahead as the top choice,” Mary explained.

What set ClickUp apart was its ability to offer endless customizations. Teams were able to map their workflows precisely as they needed without forcing them into rigid templates.

We were impressed that ClickUp didn’t confine us to a specific working style. It seamlessly fit the way we like to operate,” said Mary.


Centralizing projects and communication with Dashboards

ClickUp features like Dashboards replaced scattered systems like Microsoft Project and Excel. Team members created custom Dashboards to visualize project statuses. They also used recurring tasks to streamline their month-end close processes, making it easier to manage critical financial deadlines and activities.

I used ClickUp to automate the month-end close process workflow and manage another project. Its task management, customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and progress tracking features have not only created efficiencies but also fostered centralized documentation, enhanced productivity, communication, and coordination. The built-in AI functionality is amazing.” - Jasvir Nijjar, CPA, Corporate Controller

Efficiency, powered by AI

ClickUp’s extensive AI capabilities helped simplify onboarding and reduced busy work. The team used AI to generate reports, write summary emails, and boosted their efficiency by automating workflows within project management.

"AI helped in a couple of different ways. One, because we're new to ClickUp, it was really simple for the team to ask AI questions on how to do something rather than wait for the next huddle or watch a video. Also, up until ClickUp, we had to manually write a similar report five different ways to send to five different people. We no longer have to do that; AI helps with the writing," Mary added.

"ClickUp helped us introduce a standardized process for ensuring vendor contracts are properly reviewed and tracked prior to commencing a project. This was critical to the integrity of our vendor risk management program." - Cindy Watson, VP, Chief Risk & Operations Officer

Onboarding ClickUp brought enhanced efficiency, productivity, and collaboration to Meriwest.

The Impact

Meriwest is now positioned as an innovation leader among credit unions


Meriwest Credit Union successfully transformed a strategic initiative into tangible operational success. ClickUp became the heartbeat of their digital projects, enhancing visibility, accountability, and cross-team collaboration.

ClickUp made our work visible. When things are out in the open, they get done. We’re more aligned now than ever before,” Mary observed.

With the days of navigating through disconnected tools and manual processes behind them, Meriwest has accelerated their digital initiatives. Meriwest’s leadership can now view project statuses and health at a glance.

"The ability to customize the platform to fit the specific needs of a department, as well as the entire organization, brought a level of project management uniformity, consistency, and standardization that Meriwest never previously had," said Bryan Fischer, Director of Retail Operations.

With ClickUp, Meriwest’s Digital Innovation team is now positioned to operate at scale with confidence. Today, over 80 users across diverse departments use ClickUp.

Brian HennesseyCFO

The management team has been eagerly anticipating a robust project management platform, and the PMP team has excelled in gathering all inputs and selecting ClickUp to support our processes. This tool has already delivered impressive results, and I am incredibly proud to serve the team in an advisory capacity!

