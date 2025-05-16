Determined to uplevel project management, Meriwest’s leadership initiated a systematic search to select a tool that would address all their requirements. The digital team took the lead in evaluating six tools, carefully examining each for functionality, flexibility, compliance, and alignment with their unique needs.

“We narrowed it down to three contenders: Asana, Monday, and ClickUp. After extensive testing and internal assessments, ClickUp surged ahead as the top choice,” Mary explained.

What set ClickUp apart was its ability to offer endless customizations. Teams were able to map their workflows precisely as they needed without forcing them into rigid templates.

“We were impressed that ClickUp didn’t confine us to a specific working style. It seamlessly fit the way we like to operate,” said Mary.

Centralizing projects and communication with Dashboards

ClickUp features like Dashboards replaced scattered systems like Microsoft Project and Excel. Team members created custom Dashboards to visualize project statuses. They also used recurring tasks to streamline their month-end close processes, making it easier to manage critical financial deadlines and activities.

“I used ClickUp to automate the month-end close process workflow and manage another project. Its task management, customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and progress tracking features have not only created efficiencies but also fostered centralized documentation, enhanced productivity, communication, and coordination. The built-in AI functionality is amazing.” - Jasvir Nijjar, CPA, Corporate Controller

Efficiency, powered by AI

ClickUp’s extensive AI capabilities helped simplify onboarding and reduced busy work. The team used AI to generate reports, write summary emails, and boosted their efficiency by automating workflows within project management.

"AI helped in a couple of different ways. One, because we're new to ClickUp, it was really simple for the team to ask AI questions on how to do something rather than wait for the next huddle or watch a video. Also, up until ClickUp, we had to manually write a similar report five different ways to send to five different people. We no longer have to do that; AI helps with the writing," Mary added.

"ClickUp helped us introduce a standardized process for ensuring vendor contracts are properly reviewed and tracked prior to commencing a project. This was critical to the integrity of our vendor risk management program." - Cindy Watson, VP, Chief Risk & Operations Officer

Onboarding ClickUp brought enhanced efficiency, productivity, and collaboration to Meriwest.