The Challenge
Meriwest Credit Union's quest for better work management
Meriwest Credit Union launched a bold strategic initiative to redefine its organizational practices to improve efficiency and project management. This initiative was CEO-driven, brought to life with executives and project teams team who sought a unified platform to enhance collaboration across departments, and ultimately deliver greater value to its members. This enterprise-wide effort underscored Meriwest’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to its members.
Their cross-team collaboration requires frequent communication, visibility and connected workflows, but, previously, putting that into practice at Meriwest was more work than it should be.
Each team was operating out of separate platforms, making visibility difficult and putting more work on the Digital Innovation team to stitch together progress updates across disconnected systems.
Mary Shelton, AVP of the Digital Innovation team, saw how these operational challenges directly affected their digital transformation.
“We oversee everything from mobile banking to online services—the front-facing digital experiences. And we realized we needed a better way to manage our work and collaborate with other teams,” said Mary.
For a credit union committed to being at the forefront of financial technology, Meriwest knew improving project management wasn't just about operational efficiency—it had become essential to their vision of delivering innovative services their members increasingly expected.
Mary SheltonAVP of Digital Innovation
“Every year, we hold strategy meetings to outline our key priorities. One of them was to improve our project management. It wasn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore; it was essential for our future.”