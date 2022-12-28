ClickUp is project management software designed to provide wall-to-wall solutions for teams to manage all types of work, collaborate on tasks, and streamline multi-step workflows. ClickUp's scalable Hierarchy infrastructure organizes the most complex projects into snackable tasks and subtasks while allowing teams to switch between views of the same project data—all in one place.

Leverage hundreds of fully customizable features to act on ideas and plan milestone-focused project roadmaps. Plus, ClickUp’s integration power connects 1,000+ other work tools for free, including Slack, Google Drive, Figma, and Loom, to improve your project management process, move things forward, and bring teams closer to their goals!

ClickUp best features

A detailed online Help Center, webinars, and support to help you use the platform to its fullest extent

Task Tray docks minimized tasks so you can quickly return to them at any time

Flexible project time tracking and reporting from any device—even jump between tasks or add time retroactively

Detailed Start Dates, Due Dates, and Exact Times for accuracy when scheduling deadlines and Milestones

Watchers to keep teams and stakeholders automatically in the loop when task activity occurs

@mentions and assigned comments in tasks, subtasks, and Chat view bring anyone into the conversation

Space, Folder, and List hierarchy to organize departments, teams, or projects

50+ Task Automations to streamline any project management workflow

ClickUp limitations

So many powerful collaboration tools can pose a learning curve

Not all views are available in the mobile app—yet!

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever Plan

Unlimited Plan: $5 per user per month

Business Plan: $12 per user per month

Business Plus Plan: $19 per user per month

Enterprise Plan: Contact ClickUp for custom pricing

And if you’re on a budget for your team, ClickUp is one of the best free project management software options in this list! Start a free workspace today!

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: Rated No. 1 Project Management Product and No. 1 Collaboration and Productivity Product on G2’s 2023 lists

Capterra: 4.7/5 (3,600+ reviews)

2. Monday.com

Monday is a project management tool for teams to collaborate, communicate, and manage projects. With custom views and planning features, teams can easily monitor all of the elements involved in their projects. It integrates easily with other applications, allowing users to quickly update and check project statuses.

Along with ClickUp, Monday is one of only a few project management solutions offering native time tracking. This is a major plus for small teams looking to track and optimize productivity without adding another time tool!

Monday best features

Unlimited automation recipes (with limitations) to support different workflows

Reporting and analytics to track all progress and create reports in real-time

Integrations with other popular project management solutions

Dependency tracking for managing projects

Customizable dashboards and automation

Monday limitations

Steep learning curve to familiarize with functions and interface (check out Monday alternatives)

Slow support response times, especially for live chat, despite it being available 24/7

The Time Tracking Column feature is only available in the Pro and Enterprise plans

Monday pricing

Individual: Free forever

Basic: $8 per user per month starting at 3 seats

Standard: $10 per user per month starting at 3 seats

Pro: $16 per user per month starting at 3 seats

Enterprise: Contact Monday for details

Monday ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (7,550+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.6/5 (3,700+ reviews)

3. Asana

Asana is a popular project management solution for organizing project tasks and processes. The tool makes integrating widely-used apps like Google Drive, Zoom, and Harvest easy to simplify project management processes and team collaboration.

Thanks to its convenient search feature, locating projects, messages, and tasks across the workspace is easy. And if you need something more than a basic search, Asana gives you the option to save any search criteria!

Asana best features

Color categorization in project calendars that double as a custom field value

Automation Rules to send requests to team members or projects

Several calendar views for personal projects or team projects

Expanded timelines to optimize resource utilization

Reports for insight into task and workflow progress

Asana limitations

Not ideal for complex projects with multiple workflows (find a flexible solution with Asana alternatives)

No visual collaboration features such as mind maps in its project management platform

No multiple assignees feature, so team workspaces are cluttered with task copies

Asana pricing

Basic: Free version

Premium: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually

Business: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually

Enterprise: Contact Asana for details

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (9,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (11,900+ reviews)

4. Wrike

Wrike is a collaboration and project management platform designed to help teams organize, prioritize, and manage tasks. This project management software makes it easier to keep tabs on tasks and assign them to the right people while allowing teams to collaborate and stay organized throughout the entire project process.

The project management tool offers powerful analytic reporting for project managers, including:

A global report: Analyzes data from your tasks for over eight categories. It's useful for project tracking and calculating future resource management

A performance chart: Displays a visual representation of your project's progress over time

Wrike best features

Time tracking feature to compare estimated versus actual time spent

Task priorities so teams complete tasks in the correct order

Project dashboards for better task management

Kanban boards allow complete visibility of tasks

400+ integrations with other SaaS apps

Wrike limitations

Lacks a document management system (explore better options in Wrike alternatives)

No independent note-taking feature

Gantt charts are a paid feature

Wrike pricing

Free version

Team: $9.80 per user per month

Business: $24.80 per user per month

Enterprise: Contact Wrike for details

Pinnacle: Contact Wrike for details

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4.2/5 (3,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.3/5 (2,300+ reviews)

5. Jira

Jira is a bug-tracking and issue-management software for teams working in Agile development. It provides features like advanced reporting options, including user workload, average issue age, and recently created issues. This allows project managers to analyze project performance, manage issue backlogs, and make data-driven decisions to plan efficient Sprints.

Development teams using Jira for project management benefit from integrating with other project management tools. The Atlassian Marketplace provides a selection of 3,000+ apps and integrations to help teams enhance their Jira experience, from automating workflows to improving reporting and visualization.

Jira best features

Incident Investigation Dashboard to resolve code deployment issues faster

Assign tasks or create Jira issues directly from your pull request

Time tracking with a color indication for visual project management

Scrum boards to break down complex tasks

Project tracking templates

Jira limitations

Teams will need multiple applications to simplify work management and avoid overly complex workflows (ClickUp has you covered with a Jira integration!)

A dedicated administrator is necessary to set up and regularly maintain workflows

No multiple assignees feature

Jira pricing

Free version: For 10 users

Standard: $7.75 per user per month (estimated)

Premium: $15.25 per user per month (estimated)

Enterprise: Contact Jira for details

Jira ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.4/5 (13,100+ reviews)

Read about user-friendly Jira alternatives.

6. Teamwork

The main advantage of Teamwork is its task management capabilities. Teams can track their tasks, deadlines, resources, and milestones and assign tasks to team members while sharing files and viewing project history. The project management software helps team members facilitate communication among team members in real-time and track tasks.

Teamwork also offers a range of collaboration tools to support both internal teams and clients to reduce administrative work. The software allows users to share files, assign tasks, and collaborate on project timelines.

Teamwork best features

Prebuilt project management templates for all types of use cases

Tasks and subtasks for day-to-day project planning

Budget management with invoicing capabilities

Advanced privacy levels and permissions

Gantt charts and Kanban board views

Teamwork limitations

Steep learning curve to train and apply across workflows

Dashboards and goals are paid features

Minimal chat functionality

Teamwork pricing

Free Forever

Starter: $5.99 per user per month, billed yearly

Deliver: $9.99 per user per month, billed yearly

Grow: $19.99 per user per month, billed yearly

Scale: Contact Teamwork for details

Teamwork ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (790+ reviews)

7. Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a spreadsheet-based project management software to help teams manage, track, and plan several projects in real time. It supports collaboration so teams can assign tasks, establish timelines, and share updates with others.

Since spreadsheets aren't the easiest to work with on a mobile phone, Smartsheet has optimized mobile apps for managing projects. However, the project management app only works well for conversing with your team—not necessarily for creating a project planning schedule.

Smartsheet best features

Document generation to build custom PDFs for multiple rows in a sheet

Extensive administrator controls to manage users and access

Project budgeting to see planned versus actual hours spent

Portfolio management features to build efficient projects

Activity Log to view audit trails and daily reports

Smartsheet limitations

Limited calendar view and scheduling tools (check out Smartsheet alternatives)

Limited team reporting and high-level project management dashboards

Lack of global automated time tracking

Smartsheet pricing

Free version

Pro: $7 per user per month (max 10 users), billed yearly

Business: $25 per user per month, billed yearly

Enterprise: Contact Smartsheet for details

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (11,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (2,800+ reviews)

8. Trello

Trello is a Kanban-based, free project management software designed for planning and tracking projects. Each project is represented by a board divided into columns to organize different stages from left to right.

The tool has a drag-and-drop interface and includes task management features such as checklists, attachments, labels, and comments. It also features an interactive calendar tool so users can easily set and view upcoming deadlines.

Trello best features

Power-Ups (plugins) to link to other apps and project management tools

Project views including Kanban boards, timelines, and calendars

Custom fields to structure information for the entire project

No-code automation built into every Trello board

Project templates for repeatable workflows

Trello limitations

Not as flexible for larger teams or multiple projects (find better solutions for complex workflows with Trello alternatives)

Task layers can easily pile up when you’re managing robust projects

Relies on external integrations for functionality

Trello pricing

Free version

Standard: $5 per user per month

Premium: $10 per user per month

Enterprise: Starting at $17.50 per user per month and up

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (22,300+ reviews)

9. Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is a free project management tool to help teams plan, track, and collaborate on their projects. Teams can create tasks, set up milestones, and assign them to your team. With its intuitive interface, it’s simple to track progress, collaborate on tasks, and stay informed about project updates.

One of the key features of Zoho Projects is its ability to integrate with other Zoho apps, such as Zoho CRM and Zoho Books. This integration gives teams a seamless connection to their project management system with other business areas within their organization. This can help teams streamline their workflows so everyone is on the same page regarding project progress.

Zoho Projects best features

Timeline view lets you see what team members are doing within a specific period

Ability to track the time and consumption costs of each project in real-time

Gantt charts to visualize task dependencies, deadlines, and task lists

Resource utilization chart for managing projects and resources

Employee timesheets to log billable and nonbillable hours

Zoho Projects limitations

Limited project management integrations with non-Zoho software like Zoom

High-learning curve, especially during the initial setup process

Template creation is limited to organization administrators

Zoho Projects pricing

Free version

Premium: $5 per user per month

Enterprise: $10 per user per month

Zoho Projects ratings and reviews

G2: 4.2/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.3/5 (300+ reviews)

10. Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project is a project management tool designed to help manage schedules and key milestones between stakeholders and the entire team. It provides features for tracking progress, creating budgets, and setting deadlines.

Teams who already use other Microsoft apps, such as Excel, Word, and Teams, will benefit from Microsoft Projects as it integrates seamlessly with these apps. For example, users can import Excel data, create documentation in Word, and communicate updates in Teams.

Microsoft Project best features

Dynamic scheduling based on project efforts required, project duration, and allotted users

Pre-built reports to track progress on your projects, resources, programs, and portfolios

Customizable project management templates for different use cases

Grid, Board, and Gantt charts to oversee schedules

Resource utilization and management

Microsoft Project limitations

External stakeholders and project collaborators will need a project management app or compatible program to view Microsoft files

Limited integrations with other non-Microsoft products (check out Microsoft Project alternatives)

Additional Microsoft apps are required to be a powerful project management software

Microsoft Project pricing

Cloud-based pricing options: Starts at $10 per user per month and up

On-premises solutions options: Starts at $679.99 and up

Microsoft Project ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.4/5 (1,700+ reviews)

11. Basecamp

Basecamp is a project management tool with features such as to-do lists, message boards, file sharing, event scheduling, and notifications that remind users of tasks and updates. But one of the key project management features of Basecamp is its ability to provide transparency and accountability across teams.

Users can track project progress, monitor project timelines, and view team member activity. The project management tool also offers a range of customization options so project managers can tailor the interface to their specific workflows and preferences.

Basecamp best features

Lineup project management timeline to view everything from start to finish

Hill Charts to visually see progress uphill or downhill over time

The Hey! menu streamlines notifications in a single menu

Check-in with an automatic poll for the team

Real-time chat and messaging system

Basecamp limitations

A heavy reliance on to-do lists makes it unsuitable for complex project management

Limited project tracking functionality for basic project management needs

No task priorities (check out Basecamp alternatives)

Basecamp pricing

Basecamp: $15 per user per month

Basecamp Pro Unlimited: $299 per month, billed annually

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4.1/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

12. Notion

Notion is a customizable platform that offers a unique approach to managing information. While it can be used for project management, it’s primarily a database tool for users to create and manage various types of tables, lists, and calendars. The software also offers the ability to link databases together, creating a powerful way to organize and connect different types of information.

Unlike traditional project management software, Notion provides a high degree of flexibility. It’s ideal for capturing content, such as marketing campaigns and product roadmaps. The tool’s flexibility and customization options make it a popular choice among individuals and small teams looking for a more personalized approach to managing their work.

Notion best features

Database views, including calendars, boards, tasks, lists, galleries, and timelines

Bi-directional linking to connect wikis and knowledge hubs within the platform

Synced blocks for automatic content updates across all spaces

Integrations with Slack, Figma, Jira, ClickUp, and more

Locked page content to prevent accidental edits

Notion limitations

Manual exporting is required to back up data (find advanced export features you need in Notion alternatives)

High degree of flexibility can also be challenging to know where to start or how to organize information effectively

Lacks task-oriented and reporting capabilities

Notion pricing

Free version

Standard: $8 per user per month

Premium: $15 per user per month

Enterprise: Contact Notion for details

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.7/5 (1,400+ reviews)

13. ProofHub

ProofHub is project management software to help teams stay organized and on track with their projects. It offers task planning, time tracking, discussion boards, file sharing, task assignment, and multiple project views.

Templates are available to speed up the creation process for projects with similar processes, deliverables, or assigned team members. There’s also the option to categorize project managers versus assignees within the template!

ProofHub best features

Categories for project managers to group multiple projects under one heading

Resource allocation and task management tools

Calendars to plan projects and schedule work

Interactive Gantt charts to plan projects

Customizable dashboard

ProofHub limitations

Limited integrations with popular tools like Evernote, Calendly, and Slack

No additional project management software functionality like budgeting

No custom roles or workflows in the Essential plan

ProofHub pricing

Essential: $45/month, billed annually

Ultimate Control: $89/month, billed annually

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (70+ reviews)

14. Airtable

Airtable is a cloud-based solution designed to help individuals and teams manage data, collaborate, and get work done faster. The project management software offers a range of views, including a grid, calendar, and gallery so teams can visualize their data from different perspectives.

The interface is highly customizable. Users can create databases and customize the fields, layouts, and colors to suit the project team and their workflows. The project management software also offers a range of templates to use as a starting point, making it easy for small teams to kick off new projects faster.

Airtable best features

Integrations with Box, Salesforce, and Google Calendar to pull in other data

Interface Designer tool to build and share custom interfaces

Shareable forms to populate records into the Airtable base

Software development tools to build reporting systems

Automations with Javascript functionality

Airtable limitations

Limited ability to handle separated team and individual workflows (check out other project management platforms in Airtable alternatives)

Basic time tracking feature compared to other team collaboration tools

Limited customization options for workspace appearance

Airtable pricing

Free version

Plus: $10 per user per month

Pro: $20 per user per month

Enterprise: Contact Airtable for details

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2: 4.6/5 (2,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.7/5 (1,700+ reviews)

15. Kantata

Kantata is a marketing resource management solution with a centralized platform for teams to keep track of all projects, tasks, resources, and time constraints. With Kantata, users plan, execute, and track activities in one platform to increase the team's visibility and collaboration.

With a clear overview of project status, teams identify areas where resources are needed and make informed decisions about how to allocate them. This level of coordination helps projects stay on track, and all team members work toward the same goals!

Kantata best features

Project portfolio information to check the status of any task or deliverable

Automated data entry to find where teams spend most of their time

Customizable dashboards to help identify unstaffed demand

Drag-and-drop tools and reusable components

Segment reporting for targeted metrics

Kantata limitations

Lacks advanced task management features compared to other leading project management software tools

Granular project permissions are potential blockers for cross-functional teams

Steep learning curve for teams to learn, implement, and adopt for daily use

Kantata pricing

Contact Kantata for pricing details

Kantata ratings and reviews

G2: 4.1/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.2/5 (500+ reviews)

The benefits of project management software

For leaders and managers who aren’t in the day-to-day operations of an Agile team, it’s more challenging to see the value of updating their organization’s IT stack. And in some cases, company-wide software is embedded into their business model, making them more resistant to audit and change.

But if your project management software doesn’t provide a productive experience for your talent, it creates more tasks and inefficiencies for everyone.

The cost of project management software

Investing in premium quality project management software is a game-changer for teams and businesses, as it promises greater efficiency, increased productivity, and improved project results.

From Trello and Asana with their basic plans to Jira and ProofHub with their more expensive packages, software prices range from hundreds to thousands of dollars yearly.

However, the pricing model (subscription-based, freemium, perpetual license, pay-as-you-go, and custom pricing) is only one consideration of the purchasing process.

Choosing project management software to transform project data is essential for organizations approaching growth and expansion. Across industries, teams are moving to skills-based hiring in the workplace. This new operating model redefines how people work and collaborate today to meet business goals and priorities.

In 2021, 38% of employed workers did some or all of their work at home. This is up from 24% before the pandemic. As teams become globalized and projects become more complex, aligning all tasks into a central work management platform is essential

Benefits from the best project management software include: