Content output is on the minds of many social teams, but that's easier said than done, as a 2024 Meltwater report revealed the No. 1 struggle for social teams is bandwidth—closely followed by a lack of creative resources and battling social algorithms.

Marketing investment for social already falls low on the list of budget priorities. Many companies favor quick wins over sustained brand development, investing in channels offering immediate profits.

If you're a head of social, your stress levels likely soar each time you need to do annual planning or need to showcase concrete impact and results from your programs.

62% of marketing leaders do not have plans to increase social media budgets in 2024

58% of social media marketers say their biggest challenge is finding time to get work done

Everything gets compounded when your competitors are doing certain things, and your company execs are less familiar with "offsite" marketing and have less patience for things that might be medium to long-term.

This means you probably spend your day-to-day trying to tackle:

Putting all sorts of tracking links in place and getting various dashboards set up

Getting posts reviewed and approved by the powers that be that side-line the actual work

Working with creators and influencers, and coordinating tasks with them

Keeping up with technical glitches, algorithm changes, or platform outages

Chasing creative and copy production

Not to mention tight deadlines and wanting to be opportunistic and jump on trends

All of this bogs you and your team down and you wonder why you don't have enough head-space to be creative and try new things.