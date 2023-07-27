Build and manage your dream team with ClickUp.

Create the perfect system to simplify hiring, onboarding, and employee development with ClickUp's all-in-one HR management platform.

Employee Tracking & Development

Simplify people management.

Track employee performance, engagement, and development with customizable views that make it easy to align your workforces. Create a central hub for employee info, with confidential communication between managers and direct reports.

Employee Tracking
Recruiting

Streamline your recruitment pipeline.

Engage top talent with a system that organizes candidates, applications, and outreach. Save time with templates, custom statuses, and automations that move candidates through your pipeline for you.

Employee Tracking
New Hire Management

Create the best onboarding experience.

Empower new hires to make an impact faster with an onboarding solution that equips them for success. Streamline training with trackable tasks, docs, and comments for collaboration and feedback.

Employee Tracking
Templates

Start with an HR template, then customize your own.

Connect your ideas.

Onboarding

Connect your ideas.

Performance Review
Connect your ideas.

Hiring
Connect your ideas.

Team Requests
Connect your ideas.

Employee Handbook
Connect your ideas.

Company Processes
customizable features

Customize your HR system for any need.

 
Custom Fields

Add Custom Fields to any view to track employee and candidate info, add attachments for documents, links for external resources, and more.

Custom Statuses

Create workflows with custom statuses that make it easy to see at a glance where people stand in hiring, onboarding, and development.

Automation

Streamline processes and reduce manual work with automations. Automatically move statuses, assignees, and more based on any number of conditions.

Custom Statuses

Set one-off or recurring reminders for interviews, follow up communication, employee reviews, and more.

Checklists

Create error-proof processes with checklists that can be added to views, tasks, and docs.

Templates

Save time by templatizing any part of your Workspace, from tasks to entire workflows. Use templates to streamline hiring, onboarding, talent development, and more.

Docs

Open up communication between leadership, managers, and direct reports with task comments, tags, and confidential channels through chat and private tasks.

Dependencies

Set a clear order of operations for hiring, onboarding, and employee development with task dependencies.

Everything you need for HR,
all in one place.

Requests & Surveys

Organize polls, surveys, and requests with customizable forms. Then track employee response data for new insights and smarter decision making.

Performance Tracking

Track employee performance and workload with customizable dashboards. Generate real-time reports for tasks assigned or completed, time spent on tasks, completion dates, and more.

Schedule Management

Stay on top of interviews, one-on-ones, and team meetings with a flexible calendar that connects to tasks. Sync your calendar with Google, Outlook, iCal, Zoom, and more to stay on time and ahead of schedule.

Docs & Wikis

Add nested pages to create wikis, edit in real-time with others, and set permissions to control privacy for confidential info.

Integrations

Bring your favorite tools together with ClickUp.

Connect ClickUp to over 1,000 tools with native and third-party integrations. Sync your team calendars, messaging apps, cloud
storage, and more to keep everything you need in one place.

Reviews

Why HR and people teams love ClickUp.

Matt J
Matt J,
Matt J,
Agency Owner
"ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use."
Zeno P
Zeno P,
Managing Partner
"Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated. "
Daniel
Daniel,
Owner
"ClickUp has provided me the bulk of features, for free, which can only be found in some premium packages from other software. I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem."
12 Employee Onboarding Examples
12 Employee Onboarding Examples For Your New Hires
Leila Cruz,
Content Partnership Specialist
cartoon image of a computer. there is a clickup dashboard on the screen with dashboard icons popping out of the screen
How To Welcome New Team Members Remotely, According To A New Hire
Erica Golightly author headshot
Mandy Caruso,
Copywriter
Human Resource KPIs – 10 HR KPIs & Examples
Human Resource KPIs – 10 HR KPIs & Examples
Leila Cruz
Leila Cruz,
Content Partnership Specialist
One app to replace them all.

All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.

