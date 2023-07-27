Build and manage your dream team with ClickUp.

Create the perfect system to simplify hiring, onboarding, and employee development with ClickUp's all-in-one HR management platform.
Track employee performance, engagement, and development with customizable views that make it easy to align your workforces. Create a central hub for employee info, with confidential communication between managers and direct reports.
Engage top talent with a system that organizes candidates, applications, and outreach. Save time with templates, custom statuses, and automations that move candidates through your pipeline for you.
Empower new hires to make an impact faster with an onboarding solution that equips them for success. Streamline training with trackable tasks, docs, and comments for collaboration and feedback.
Add Custom Fields to any view to track employee and candidate info, add attachments for documents, links for external resources, and more.
Create workflows with custom statuses that make it easy to see at a glance where people stand in hiring, onboarding, and development.
Streamline processes and reduce manual work with automations. Automatically move statuses, assignees, and more based on any number of conditions.
Set one-off or recurring reminders for interviews, follow up communication, employee reviews, and more.
Create error-proof processes with checklists that can be added to views, tasks, and docs.
Save time by templatizing any part of your Workspace, from tasks to entire workflows. Use templates to streamline hiring, onboarding, talent development, and more.
Open up communication between leadership, managers, and direct reports with task comments, tags, and confidential channels through chat and private tasks.
Set a clear order of operations for hiring, onboarding, and employee development with task dependencies.
Organize polls, surveys, and requests with customizable forms. Then track employee response data for new insights and smarter decision making.
Track employee performance and workload with customizable dashboards. Generate real-time reports for tasks assigned or completed, time spent on tasks, completion dates, and more.
Stay on top of interviews, one-on-ones, and team meetings with a flexible calendar that connects to tasks. Sync your calendar with Google, Outlook, iCal, Zoom, and more to stay on time and ahead of schedule.
Add nested pages to create wikis, edit in real-time with others, and set permissions to control privacy for confidential info.
All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.