Performance reviews are an essential part of the workplace, but they can be time-consuming and difficult to organize. ClickUp's Performance Review Template makes it easy to streamline the process and ensure everyone gets the feedback they need.

With ClickUp's performance review template, you can:

Efficiently track and assess employee performance

Set clear goals and objectives with timelines

Organize 360° evaluations from employers and colleagues

The template includes all of the tools needed to make performance reviews quick, effective and hassle-free for everyone involved!

Benefits of a Performance Review Template

Performance reviews are an essential part of any successful organization. With the help of a performance review template, you can:

Identify and track employee performance over time

Ensure your team is meeting goals and objectives

Provide feedback and coaching on areas of improvement

Promote a culture of recognition and appreciation for employees who exceed expectations

Main Elements of a Performance Review Template

ClickUp's Performance Review Template is designed to help you evaluate the performance of employees and manage reviews. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each review

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your reviews and ensure accuracy

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve performance review tracking with comment reactions, notifications, automations, AI, and more

How to Use a Performance Review Template

Conducting a performance review can be a daunting task, but with the right preparation and tools you can make the process much smoother. Follow these steps to use the Performance Review Template in ClickUp:

1. Schedule a review session

The first step is to schedule a performance review session with your employee. This can be done virtually or in-person, depending on your preferences and the preferences of your employee.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule the review session and send out invitations to the meeting.

2. Gather relevant data

Before the review begins, you should gather any relevant data that will help inform the discussion. This could include metrics like sales figures, customer satisfaction ratings, or any other measurable indicators of performance.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track each metric, and use custom fields to easily compare progress over time.

3. Set a goal for the review

When creating your Performance Review Template, it’s important to set a goal for the review. This will help keep the meeting on track and ensure that the discussion is productive. A good goal could be to identify areas of improvement and come up with a plan for addressing them.

Create a task in ClickUp to track your goal and set a due date for when you would like to have it accomplished.

4. Create the review document

Now that you have gathered the necessary data and set a goal for the review, it’s time to create the document. This is where the Performance Review Template will come in handy.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to build your performance review document.

5. Conduct the review

Once the document is complete, it’s time to begin the review. During the session, discuss the data you have collected and review the goal you set for the meeting.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create an interactive visual representation of the performance review.

6. Follow up

Finally, it’s important to follow up with your employee after the review to ensure that they understand the feedback that was given and have taken any necessary actions.

Create a recurring task in ClickUp to follow up with your employee after the review session.

Get Started with ClickUp's Performance Review Template

Human Resources personnel can use this Performance Review Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to evaluating employee performance and providing feedback.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to conduct performance reviews:

Create a project for each performance review

Assign tasks to team members and designate a timeline

Collaborate with stakeholders to brainstorm ideas and create content

Organize tasks into categories to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Performance Review Template Today

