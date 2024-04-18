While agency owners are worn out from leading with a "Do more with less" mentality, their clients are facing similar struggles. Some agencies are taking months to approve proposals, while others are seeing clients slashing budgets by as much as 50%.

Reduced budgets lead clients to scrutinize their services and see what's truly essential. This leaves agencies scrambling to prove their service's ROI and convey their value in ways clients find meaningful.

Agency owners are already knee-deep in all things revenue and under immense pressure to stay profitable. A surefire way to do that is by retaining clients.

The challenge lies in fostering long-term working relationships that directly benefit the client's bottom line and keep them from churning—even in an ever-changing business landscape.

The solution to reducing churn, staying profitable, and scaling is an air-tight client onboarding process to make the right impression, fast-track results, and foster loyalty.

While the onboarding process doesn’t directly increase revenue, it does help retain it by reducing churn. Research from Zippia found nearly two-thirds of a company's business comes from its existing customers, and by increasing customer retention by just 5%, those companies increased profits up to 95%.

Pair that with the fact that acquiring new clients costs up to five times more than retaining existing ones and you'll find it (quite literally) pays to keep clients on board.

Onboarding is your first real project with any new client. It previews how future projects will be executed and shows clients how your agency will take the reigns to drive results. And it all starts during the onboarding process.

Knowing that you're making the most of every new client from a revenue and efficiency standpoint is the key to scaling your agency, despite turbulent economic challenges. Follow this four-step framework to bulletproof your onboarding process and secure quick wins in every new client relationship.