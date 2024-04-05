4-Step Project Plan Framework to Eliminate Needless Scope Creep

The role of project managers is expanding. Unfortunately, the expectations of maintaining deliverables on time and preventing scope creep are not as flexible.

This is where your overall project plan comes in and works as a dependable roadmap for teams and stakeholders to use efficiently throughout the project lifecycle. While most project plans have the best intentions of keeping everyone focused and informed, many more of these documents take too long to adjust before the inevitable scope creep sneaks in.

We know adjusting to project change isn't easy. A Project Management Institute survey found that 33% of scope creep is caused by changes to project objectives and 30% by undefined goals.

Create a project plan system that can adapt quickly

Of course, your project plan should be a well-defined document that includes the project scope, work breakdown structure (WBS), budget, timeline, resource plan, and details of how you'll mitigate any risks that come your way.

However, you must have a system to instantly respond and change to anything new or altered within the project's boundaries you set in your project plan. To help your project plan be more flexible, follow this 4-step system below to better pivot, manage expectations, and know whether something is in or out of scope.