How to Reach Marketing Goals in Half the Time With Fast Feedback Loops

Amid slashed budgets, slim turnaround times, and the ever-changing consumer landscape, marketing leaders are in a near-constant state of "needing to pivot."

When it feels like the results from your marketing efforts just aren't adding up, one way to isolate the problem and better your outcomes is by turning to the audiences you're targeting to ensure you're giving the people what they want.

AKA, creating faster feedback loops.

Fast feedback loops instill confidence in your plan, credibility in your decisions, and reassurance that you're on the right path. Studies continue to show why fast feedback loops work, particularly in marketing when there's a need to optimize campaigns quicker to improve conversion rates as soon as possible.

In fact, research from Gartner found marketing teams using fast feedback loops in their campaigns have a 30% higher customer retention rate. This isn't a new strategy, but it can be consistently adjusted to solve various issues across marketing teams—whether you need to pinpoint the root of a larger problem or pivot and adjust campaigns faster.

We know it's tough to cut through the noise and get straight to the data that matters. But rapid feedback loops let you move more confidently so you can build touchpoints into your marketing processes to solidify you're headed on the right path and set the precedence that change is to be expected—not feared.

It's one of the most effective ways to build assurance across the marketing team, deliver better campaign outputs, and continue making big swings with your marketing activities to hit your goals faster.