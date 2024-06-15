Playbooks for all teams
Prevent Team Burnout With a Productivity Plan
Optimize your team's health with a productivity plan that establishes 'burnout' guardrails to protect against overwork.
RISEN: 5 Steps to Build Context-Rich AI Prompts
Generate clearer, more effective AI outputs using the RISEN formula that minimizes revision time.
Playbooks for Marketing teams
How to Stand Out in the Age of AI
Improve your content's visibility and shareability with Devin Reed's "Experience-Realization-Behavior" framework.
2X Social Content Without Increasing Costs
Maximize content creation efficiency using your existing assets and workflows without increasing your budget.
How to Scale Content Output in the Age of AI
Optimize content production and maintain standards with Devin Reed's systems for scalable results.
Safeguard Creative Teams With the Project Ranking System
Is every request "high-priority"? Here's how to prevent burnout with a simple, 3-tier system to categorize projects.
The Website Funnel Fix: Build a Site Map to Remove Roadblocks
Enhance the user experience by strategically mapping out CTAs and eliminating content stop signs.
4 Steps to Reach Marketing Goals Faster with Quick Feedback Loops
Deliver better campaign outputs by sharing feedback insights across teams and refining processes in real-time.
Eliminate Marketing Busy Work With AI
Here's how to demonstrate AI's benefits with real-world use cases to improve team adoption.
4-Step Framework to Scale Events and Achieve Goals
Optimize event marketing by testing and scaling with repeatable processes for streamlined growth.
Playbooks for PMO teams
4 Ways to Eliminate Scope Creep and Keep Projects on Track
Here's how to streamline stakeholder approvals and decision-making with a transparent project plan system.
Resolve Project Conflicts and Save Hours of Miscommunication
Create a conflict resolution plan to document your team's communication styles and preferences that everyone can reference.
4-Part Framework for PMOs to Drive Operational Excellence
Minimize complexity and reduce costs by focusing on essential metrics and consolidating tools.
5 Ways to Speed Up Enterprise Agility With Adaptable OKRs
Enterprise doesn’t have to mean slow change. Here’s how to build adaptability into your strategic planning process.
Maximize Project Outcomes and Avoid Quick-Fix Solutions
Nurture a shared mindset that prioritizes outcomes over outputs, supported by clear processes and long-term goal alignment.