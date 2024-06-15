Resources

Prevent Team Burnout With a Productivity Plan
Prevent Team Burnout With a Productivity Plan

Optimize your team's health with a productivity plan that establishes 'burnout' guardrails to protect against overwork.

RISEN: 5 Steps to Build Context-Rich AI Prompts

Generate clearer, more effective AI outputs using the RISEN formula that minimizes revision time.

Boost Employee Productivity With AI

Transform workplace productivity with AI tools that support task management and collaboration.


Playbooks for Marketing teams

How to Stand Out in the Age of AI

Improve your content's visibility and shareability with Devin Reed's "Experience-Realization-Behavior" framework.

2X Social Content Without Increasing Costs

Maximize content creation efficiency using your existing assets and workflows without increasing your budget.

How to Scale Content Output in the Age of AI

Optimize content production and maintain standards with Devin Reed's systems for scalable results.

Safeguard Creative Teams With the Project Ranking System

Is every request "high-priority"? Here's how to prevent burnout with a simple, 3-tier system to categorize projects.

The Website Funnel Fix: Build a Site Map to Remove Roadblocks

Enhance the user experience by strategically mapping out CTAs and eliminating content stop signs.

4 Steps to Reach Marketing Goals Faster with Quick Feedback Loops

Deliver better campaign outputs by sharing feedback insights across teams and refining processes in real-time.

Eliminate Marketing Busy Work With AI

Here's how to demonstrate AI's benefits with real-world use cases to improve team adoption.

4-Step Framework to Scale Events and Achieve Goals

Optimize event marketing by testing and scaling with repeatable processes for streamlined growth.

Drive GTM Under a Unified Umbrella Campaign

Increase GTM times by building a unified umbrella campaign that embraces all marketing channels and efforts.

Playbooks for PMO teams

4 Ways to Eliminate Scope Creep and Keep Projects on Track

Here's how to streamline stakeholder approvals and decision-making with a transparent project plan system.

Resolve Project Conflicts and Save Hours of Miscommunication

Create a conflict resolution plan to document your team's communication styles and preferences that everyone can reference.

4-Part Framework for PMOs to Drive Operational Excellence

Minimize complexity and reduce costs by focusing on essential metrics and consolidating tools.

5 Ways to Speed Up Enterprise Agility With Adaptable OKRs

Enterprise doesn’t have to mean slow change. Here’s how to build adaptability into your strategic planning process.

Maximize Project Outcomes and Avoid Quick-Fix Solutions

Nurture a shared mindset that prioritizes outcomes over outputs, supported by clear processes and long-term goal alignment.

4 Early Planning Actions to Simplify Large-scale Projects

The framework to prepare for project complexities by building fail-safes, backups, and buffers before you kick off projects.

