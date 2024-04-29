How to Create Real Enterprise Agility With Adaptable OKRs

The larger the enterprise, the more difficult (and unlikely) it is to be truly agile.

Or at least that’s what many believe—and on the surface, it makes sense. Larger things are harder to change. A cruise ship can’t turn as fast as a kayak. It’s easier to move a single stone than a pile of them. And observation of many enterprises seems to prove these assumptions true.

Of course, the truth is more complex. Just because Enterprises are often slow doesn’t mean they always are. Even though we can find multiple examples of Enterprises that aren’t agile doesn’t mean no Enterprises have harnessed the power of agile. In fact, large companies (Bosch and PayPal, for a start) adopt agile practices all the time.

The truth is that many enterprises aren’t agile for a number of common (and solvable!) reasons, including:

Legacy systems or processes that get in the way

Legacy mindsets that make change slow or difficult

Large enterprises assume they can’t be agile–and therefore don’t try

Adaptability isn’t built into strategic planning

The truth is that these are solvable challenges. With the right process and tools, you can move a pile of stones in a single swoop.

Establish agile transformation and skyrocket performance with adaptable OKRs

Putting those tools in place can take some time and mindset shifts. But it’s infinitely worth it. Just ask McKinsey, whose research found that business units that adopted an agile model pre-Covid outperformed their peers by a large margin, with a whopping 92% outperforming in customer satisfaction, 93% in operational performance, and 76% in employee satisfaction. Agile also made organizations five to ten times faster.

So what process and tools do you need to re-route the cruise ship and move that stubborn rock pile?

In the case of enterprise agility, one foundational answer is adaptable OKRs (which will build adaptability into your strategic planning process at a foundational level). Here’s how to implement this foundational agile framework, setting your enterprise up for flexible success.