How to Maximize Project Outcomes and Avoid Quick-Fix Solutions (With Stage Gate Reviews)

The mindset shift from task checklists and project outputs to real business outcomes is well underway at leading companies.

Just ask Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden over at Harvard Business Review:

"Just because we’ve finished making a thing doesn’t mean that thing is going to create economic value for us. If we want to talk about success, we need to talk about outcomes, not just outputs.”

Or Lori Haberman, PMP and VP of Operations at The Pedowitz Group, a management consulting group for execs:

“Traditionally, project success has been measured by the delivery of predetermined outputs. However, in an era where organizations are increasingly focused on the real-world impact of their endeavors, a paradigm shift towards outcome-based project management is taking center stage.”

In other words: Leaders understand that outcomes trump output and problem-based solutions get us further than lists of deliverables.

Avoid the 'quick fix' disasters of an output-centered workflow

Much like a child cleaning their room by pushing all their toys under the bed, we often technically solve a problem while doing ourselves or our users a big disservice later when—inevitably—someone looks past the bed skirt.

Outcome-first processes are designed to keep us from those kinds of “quick fix” disasters. So, we get it.

Outcomes over output. That’s the goal.

The next step? Moving past intellectual acceptance to actual implementation of an “outcome is king” way of working.

You can do it by following this simple framework.