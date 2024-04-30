The most successful operational leaders are focused on the one real constant of the job: change.

Pressure to grow, scale, streamline, and cut resources spur changes that must be overcome without sacrificing efficiency or resources. These efficiency challenges feed off the weaknesses of every process, causing miscommunication, siloed knowledge, and goal misalignment.

It's clear that mastering change is key to efficiency, yet organizations still struggle to do it. You've seen the stats—70% of change initiatives are unsuccessful, companies lose 20-30% of revenue on process inefficiencies, and those with effective change management practices outperform competitors.

These statistics are widespread, overused, and dated at best. That's the problem.

Repurposing 25-year-old statistics, practices, and philosophies won't cut it anymore. You might feel like you're following all the right rules—but if you're not consistently preparing for change, you risk falling behind. PMOs experienced this firsthand during Covid, then again with the "return to work" movement, and now in the push to adopt AI.

How can PMOs drive operational excellence through challenges they can't see coming?

Cultivate a culture of change with innovative technology

As PMOs and Ops leaders, you must be proactive—not reactive—by making "change" second nature across your teams. This means creating a well-documented system for adapting fast.

These two strategies go hand in hand when executed with the right tools to connect and streamline the key pillars of your business: your people, processes, and goals. When your team can't pivot, you lose valuable time and resources.

Driving operational excellence requires the entire org to step outside traditional mindsets to adopt a flexible and innovative framework for adapting to change.