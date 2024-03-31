How to Save Marketing Teams 10+ Hours a Week Through the Power of AI

Adopting AI into your entire marketing team's workflow should be exciting for everyone and not seen as just another tool they have to learn and use to make you happy. To spark their interest, show the time-saving benefits of your AI tool with an initial brainstorming session for your upcoming marketing campaign.

Get the entire team together and split the session into two sections. In the first part of the session, direct your team to generate 25 ideas with a email subject line and copy AI prompt for your next campaign.

Encourage them to start a conversation with AI—much like you would collaborate with a colleague on Slack—to produce high-quality examples. Keep this section limited to 20 minutes, so you have a base time frame to measure the speed and outcome later.

This will help your team get comfortable conversationally using AI to drive more unique outcomes.

Next, have the team spend another 20 minutes crafting campaign asset and blog topics, but manually—without AI. Compare the outputs from manual and AI-assisted processes, which will more likely than not show the time-saving power of AI.

If your team could double the output in a few minutes versus 20, you have a range of 15 minutes saved from this very simple process. If everyone on your marketing team (say 20 people) saved 15 minutes, you're looking at 5 marketing hours saved with one basic prompt.

Remember—this isn't your final copy. But your email and demand gen teams will love you for the excess of ideas to speed up their own creative processes.