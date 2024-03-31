Playbook

How to Save Marketing Teams 10+ Hours a Week Through the Power of AI

Follow this playbook to best integrate AI into your marketing teams' workflows to cut down delivery times, go to market faster, and save 10+ hours a week by gaining total buy-in from your team.

Read time: 6 min

Getting started with AI

Time is money—that story hasn't changed. Marketing leaders and agencies face growing pressures to do more with less, and when paired with the endless amount of new AI tools, expectations are to get work done faster.

But how is this possible if you're dealing with a reduced budget, already experiencing slow GTM times, or genuinely uncertain how AI can truly help your marketing team?

The solution is straightforward—focus on creating an air-tight AI implementation process for your team. If done correctly, you'll cut delivery times, speed up GTM, and ultimately save 10+ hours across your team each week so they can prioritize their most impactful work.

Power of AI in marketing TLDR

1. Get total buy-in from your marketing team

We get it—implementing a new marketing tool—let alone an AI solution—is no cakewalk. You know the risks of falling behind without AI, but the last thing you should do is adopt a tool blindly.

While AI can be a quick solution to your marketing time wasters, it won't live up to its fullest powers unless your team is totally sold. They need to see how they'd specifically use it across their workflow to improve their processes—not replace them.

Research from Hubspot shows marketers already waste 3.5 hours a week on technology management, and your AI solution—if implemented correctly—should reduce that number, not increase it. Remember, AI should work as a tool to enhance human capabilities much like the world's fastest assistant.

As a leader, you must understand and sympathize with your teams' fears around AI. While marketing teams are often seen as the trailblazer for AI tools, they're also sometimes viewed as the most replaceable.

Sam Altman's recent claim that AI will handle 95% of marketing work done by creatives and agencies isn't helping, and even more so, isn't very realistic. Liam Moroney, Co-Founder of Storybook Marketing, a full-service demand generation agency, questioned this idea and said while there's no doubt about the power of AI, it would be a "bleak future" if it were to replace so much creative work.

Liam Moroney of Storybook Marketing quote graphic

You have to gain your teams' trust and show them it can transform their work to save hours each week—not replace them.

2. Show—don't tell—the benefits of AI

Adopting AI into your entire marketing team's workflow should be exciting for everyone and not seen as just another tool they have to learn and use to make you happy. To spark their interest, show the time-saving benefits of your AI tool with an initial brainstorming session for your upcoming marketing campaign.

Get the entire team together and split the session into two sections. In the first part of the session, direct your team to generate 25 ideas with a email subject line and copy AI prompt for your next campaign.

Encourage them to start a conversation with AI—much like you would collaborate with a colleague on Slack—to produce high-quality examples. Keep this section limited to 20 minutes, so you have a base time frame to measure the speed and outcome later.

This will help your team get comfortable conversationally using AI to drive more unique outcomes.

Next, have the team spend another 20 minutes crafting campaign asset and blog topics, but manually—without AI. Compare the outputs from manual and AI-assisted processes, which will more likely than not show the time-saving power of AI.

If your team could double the output in a few minutes versus 20, you have a range of 15 minutes saved from this very simple process. If everyone on your marketing team (say 20 people) saved 15 minutes, you're looking at 5 marketing hours saved with one basic prompt.

Remember—this isn't your final copy. But your email and demand gen teams will love you for the excess of ideas to speed up their own creative processes.

ClickUp AI Project Template

If you're kicking off your first AI project, use a detailed project template that's powered by AI. This will help you create project descriptions, action items for your team, and stand-up style reports of all your tasks.

3. Lean into your AI champions to continue the momentum

Most of your team is likely already well-versed in AI, so have them lead the session or run through their insights from the session.

Data from Mailchimp shows that about 9 out of 10 marketers think their team must increase the use of automation and AI to meet customer expectations and stay competitive, which will probably be a great learning opportunity for you.

If this sounds like too much to run yourself, try to identify enthusiastic users before the session who can serve as champions and advocates for AI. Michelle Taite, CMO at Mailchimp, explains that marketing teams need to be more flexible with how they use AI so individuals can share their positive experiences, guide others, and help drive adoption within their teams.

Michelle Taite, CMO at Mailchimp

4. Make AI your 'knowledge manager' for work

A big AI misconception is it's primarily for content and image generation. While AI is more broadly used for data and software teams, marketing is still seen as the pioneer because of content use cases.

AI can do some really amazing things with content generation, but to truly harness the power of AI outside that use case, you need to connect all your work into one place, across your marketing team.

This is the most crucial step to help your team reach 10 hours saved each week and not succumb to the limits of only content generation. Make AI your team's neural network and knowledge manager.

What is that? A knowledge manager bridges the gap between every task, asset, idea, person, or outcome by using your internal data for AI to give precise responses.

Zach Blodgett, Group Product Manager at ClickUp, explains how marketing teams work more efficiently and can easily cut hours of internal digging when everything can be centralized in one big knowledge hub for AI to contextualize.

Contextualization within your organization's data allows marketers to find answers faster with AI. Even a recent Salesforce report found the simplest AI use cases could save marketers up to 5 hours a week and this is without using AI as your knowledge manager for all work.

With a unified platform, marketers can analyze all your organizational data across internal, publicly-shared Docs, SOPs, campaign briefs, and more in one place.

5. Solidify ROI with quantitative and qualitative metrics

Showing executives 10 hours saved a week is great, but painting a holistic picture of the total impact of AI—even with non-quantifiable metrics—is more powerful.

Not every positive outcome will show up on a dashboard to prove the value of AI in your marketing efforts. We get it—executives want hard numbers around the implementation of any tool. While showing them 10 hours saved a week is great, painting a holistic picture of the total impact of AI—even with non-quantifiable metrics—is more powerful.

Consider some non-quantifiable areas where AI will impact your team's workflows and ultimately save them time. This could include things like:

  • Speed to launch: Are campaigns going to market faster, with fewer errors, and within original timelines?
  • Number of automations: How many automations have been built since implementing AI and what are the common use cases? (Automations aren't easy to translate into hours saved, but highlighting all the areas where manual work is removed will surely impress your boss)
  • Speed of content delivery: How quickly are you getting through your editing turnarounds, content ideation processes, and overall delivery?
  • Number of meetings cut: How many meetings have been removed from your team's calendars because AI-generated project recaps instantly align everyone?

While these outcomes may seem small, this is where you'll see reduced manual work because of faster workflows.

Devin Reed, Head of Content at Clari, explained how AI's impact will truly shine when it focuses on marketing operations. He explains that it's not necessarily about turning around content faster, but improving processes so teams can focus more on the quality of your content.

Devin Reed AI Launch Party Quote Graphic

Make AI your marketing team's next business partner

Following these simple steps will lead you to an all-but-certain path toward saving your marketing team 10 hours by finding your biggest time sucks, documenting and sharing prompts, centralizing work, and showcasing the impact with quantifiable and non-quantifiable metrics.

We already know that 30% of team leaders are saving employees time with new AI and automation software, but with the right plan of action, you'll see even more time saved. And while 20% of businesses feel pressure to implement an AI solution, as a marketing leader, you must prove the value to everyone and not adopt blindly.

Aren't marketers supposed to be champions of converting customers with compelling messages?

This framework is a solid starting point, but if you need a hand in bringing these strategies to life with the right AI tool, leave it to our team of experts to help.

Sign up for the ClickUp Showcase to watch a demo, ask questions live, and learn about AI before diving straight in.

