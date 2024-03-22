If you're a marketer building landing pages, writing web copy, or searching for quick ways to improve conversion rates and speed, you can probably relate to this:

A new visitor landed on your website and is navigating across a product landing page. Your carefully crafted content engages the visitor—hooray!

The visitor isn't ready to commit but wants to learn more. You've provided a seamless next step to go to an FAQ page for more information and they do—awesome! However, they leave shortly after because your FAQ page answered their questions (good), but didn't give a clear next step (bad).

All of that in-the-moment momentum comes to a screeching halt. They've hit a "stop sign" in your marketing funnel flow and left your site.

While traffic is great indicator that your site is working, so are page views, session times, and lead quality. An Openview report found when visitors convert, they usually see five or more pages than those who don't. What's worse is the average number of pages viewed in a single session dropped in recent years to nearly half of visitors bouncing after a single page view.

Provide a clear next step

With such a small window to convert, marketers must provide a distinct next step to keep users engaged and provide more paths to conversion.

Marketing web dev, content, demand gen, email, and PPC teams—especially product-led growth companies—need to squeeze the juice out of all interactions to drive more conversions. To increase the odds of your visitors converting, use this visual "no stop signs" framework to remove dead ends on your site and create more purposeful next steps.