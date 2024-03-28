Obviously, the faster you can react to a resource change, the more likely you are to stay on track with allotted time, budget, and other resources. Which is why the more complex the project, the more time you should spend up front putting fail-safes and backup options in place.

Fail-safes for headcount changes

With an average turnover rate between 10% (enterprises) and 12% (SMBs), large projects will inevitably deal with some talent and team changeover.

Normally, replacing headcount or filling the gaps creates a pretty hefty time tax on our teams. But there are ways to reduce that substantially with a little advance planning (and some help from HR).

One simple strategy (shown above) is to create an ongoing process for HR to always be ready with talent to step into unforeseen gaps. Instead of waiting until someone quits to post a job, sift through resumes, and choose interviewees, create an ongoing process that allows HR to take preventative measures.

This lets them to solicit people with appropriate skills and keep fresh resumes on file—allowing you to effectively skip the solicitation and resume sifting stages of the typical new employee process.

Another way to strategically prepare for the inevitable shifts in talent is to maintain a robust stable of contractors. Even better if someone regularly checks their availability and all team leads have easy access to that information.

Better still if contractors have all already been onboarded onto necessary internal systems and all you have to do is flip a switch to give them access. The same goes for suppliers.

The better your supplier list, the more suppliers you add to key systems. And the more you work on important connections before your project—the easier it is for a backup supplier or another company to fill in if a supplier fails, shuts down, or affects availability and schedules.

Fail-safes for time changes

Even without loss of headcount, time availability is often a fluid thing—especially on large, long-term projects. People fall ill, have personal disasters, need vacations, or get temporarily pulled into other high-priority projects.

Just like with managing headcount, there are proactive ways to minimize the risk of these time shifts. One particularly effective option is detailed cross-training.

Just like actors have understudies who can step into a role if the primary role-holder is out sick or quits, teams can create cross-training programs that prepare “understudies” to step into gaps even if something isn’t their primary skillset. This can help with turnover and other less-permanent headcount losses (such as illness or if someone gets pulled onto another high-priority project temporarily).

Cross-training should be a full team effort, with managers able to step into temporary gaps as well. If you’re from a startup background, this may already be in your playbook, but often larger or established companies overlook this strategy—even though it can create a lot of agility.

For the hesitant, Operations and Strategy Executive Frank Viquez makes a compelling case for prioritizing cross-training before you need it most:

Keep in mind that cross-training should fit naturally into a team. Employees should understudy skills they are already interested in learning and that complement their existing skill sets. A lack of desire or big departure from their skill set can lead to burnout.