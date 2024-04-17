"Growth at all costs."

This was the common mantra for B2B event marketers not too long ago. The norm was to develop numerous events throughout the year and find every opportunity to do more—even when the ROI wasn't clear or reached.

However, this process was not risk-averse, and it's likely why we've seen additional pressure to prove your event's success and adopt an event-led growth (ELG) framework. The 2024 Splash Event Outlook report found that 86% of respondents believe events are directly tied to business growth, but only 64% can attribute them to company revenue.

Even though 70% of marketing leaders expect to increase their event budgets in 2024, end-to-end efficiency is the new name of the game, which means you must think critically about every event's goals.

The problem?

Goals are often picked blindly or are too generic in a world where marketers are expected to do more with less. So, how do you find a balance between growth and efficiency?

Craft a goal-oriented event marketing strategy

Any guide will tell you—first, make sure you have your goals and metrics set for your events. What's missed is the importance of knowing your most impactful goals, understanding their true value to a specific event, and how they relate to your overall business objectives.

Data already shows that the majority of organizations (80.4%) deem in-person events their most effective marketing channel. That's why event marketers need to reimagine events to unlock their most impactful goal(s)—the ones that will prove your event's success in the eyes of leadership.

Otherwise, you're simply picking goals that you might not be able to scale toward or even reach. Follow this framework to choose more deliberate goals to better scale, track performance, and increase efficiency across your strategy. If done correctly, your next event will require a lot less work.